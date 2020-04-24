While the last two decades in Boston pro sports lore have been dominated by 12 championships, that doesn’t mean that it’s been all champagne and parades.
That’s not to say that New England sports fans have also become accustomed to heartbreak, because the good times have far outweighed the bad.
So to bring local fanatics down a notch and allow Boston sports haters to enjoy a bit of schadenfreude, let’s take advantage of this down time to count down the dozen most painful championship-round losses for the region’s pro sports quartet, starting with the least upsetting results, to the downright shattering, dating back to the mid-1980s.
12: 1988 Boston Bruins
Bruins' fans were delighted to see their team finally take down the Canadiens in 1988, and then advance all the way to the Cup Final. After all, Montreal had defeated Boston in 17 straight playoff series, so the Bruins’ victory was comparable to the Red Sox’ exorcising the Yankee demons in 2004.
But waiting for the Bruins in the Cup Final were the most dominant team of the decade — the Wayne Gretzky-led Edmonton Oilers, who had won the Stanley Cup in three of the previous four years. Only the most delusional Bruins' fan would have thought that the Bruins had a chance against the champs, and Edmonton not surprisingly swept the series in four games to retain the chalice.
11: 1985 New England Patriots
A similar scenario as the ’88 Bruins: the 1985 Patriots were just happy to get past the Miami Dolphins, who had beaten New England 18 straight times at the Orange Bowl leading up to their AFC title game matchup in 1986.
Alas, the Patriots’ reward for their best season ever was the opportunity to face one of the most fearsome foes in the Super Bowl era — the 1985 Bears. Yikes! Again, local fans hoped against hope that head coach Raymond Berry would figure out a way to solve the vaunted Bears’ defense, but once the carnage was over, Chicago had its first (and to this point, only) Super Bowl title, 46-10.
10: 1987 Boston Celtics
Yes, this was the year that the Celtics’ dominance of the NBA finally gave way to a changing of the guard in favor of other teams of that era, including the Lakers, Pistons, and Bulls. So yes, it was disappointing that the 1987 Celtics fell in six games to the hated Lakers, but C’s fans had already basked in the glow of NBA crowns in 1981, 1984, and 1986, and those teams comprised of Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Danny Ainge, and Robert Parish were perennial favorites for the title. Coming off that spectacular 1986 championship season, which saw the Celtics go 50-1 at home (including playoffs) for their 16th NBA title, the older nucleus of the team started to suffer from nagging injuries, and the 1987 Lakers simply outlasted the defending champs.
Still, that season would have likely had a different ending had the Celtics’ first-round draft choice, Len Bias (No. 2 overall), not died from a drug overdose just days after being drafted.
9: 1990 Bruins
The Bruins reached the Cup Final for the second time in three years, but they again drew the powerhouse Oilers, although this time without Gretzky, who had been traded the previous summer.
Still, it was again a mismatch, although things might have been different had the Bruins emerged victorious from the epic triple-OT Game 1 matchup at the Boston Garden, but Edmonton’s Petr Klima snuck the puck past Boston goaltender Andy Moog late in the sixth period, and the Oilers won their fifth Cup in seven seasons in five games.
8: 1996 Patriots
Still looking for their first Super Bowl win, the Drew Bledsoe-led Pats had won 13 of 15 games heading into their Super Bowl XXXI showdown with the Packers, who hadn’t won a championship since Vince Lombardi coached the team in 1967.
But that 1996 Packers team, led by 27-year-old Brett Favre, was a 14-point favorite over New England, and a couple of special-teams breakdowns cost the Patriots a chance at victory as Green Bay returned to the top of the football world.
7: 2011 Patriots
Four years earlier, the franchise had gone undefeated en route to the Super Bowl against the Giants (more on that later). In 2011, the Pats went 13-3 and found themselves matched up again with the NY football Giants in the Super Bowl. A lot of folks thought that revenge would be exacted in Indianapolis, but the staunch Giants defense again made life miserable for Tom Brady, and New York again rallied for a 21-17 victory behind MVP Eli Manning. Wideout Mario Manningham played the role of David Tyree with a drive-extending circus catch on the final drive, and the Giants won the franchise’s fourth Super Bowl.
6: 2013 Bruins
Boston had won its first Cup in 39 years just two seasons earlier, so the Bruins' return to the Cup Final was really icing on the cake. Still, a Bruins victory would have been extra-special, coming on the heels of the April 15 Boston Marathon bombings. The “Boston Strong” undercurrent provided the Bruins and their fans with plenty of inspiration, and the run to the Final was kicked off by a scintillating seven-game victory over the Maple Leafs.
But the B's, despite leading late in Game 6 of the Final with the chance to send the series back to Chicago, instead coughed up two late goals and the loaded Blackhawks won their second Cup in four seasons.
Even if the Bruins had won Game 6, it’s likely Patrice Bergeron would have missed Game 7 anyway, given that he was playing with a broken rib, separated shoulder, and a punctured lung. Old-time hockey, indeed.
5: 2017 Patriots
This was the Super Bowl team that had won the previous year’s title with the 28-3 comeback against the Falcons, and would win again in 2018 over the Rams. For Pats' fans, a victory over the long-suffering Eagles would have been nice, but it probably meant more for Philly, and it was rewarded with an exciting 41-33 victory, despite Brady setting numerous passing records.
This would not have been as painful for Patriots fans had Bill Belichick not decided to bench starting cornerback Malcolm Butler, who was the hero of the Super Bowl just two years earlier with a final-minute goal-line interception.
4: 2010 Celtics
Two years after the team had hung its 17th championship banner (and first in 22 seasons), the Celtics again met the Lakers in the Finals. Boston headed back to LA with a 3-2 series lead, but lost center Kendrick Perkins to a knee injury in the opening minutes of Game 6, and then sleepwalked through the rest of the game, losing by 22 points while scoring just 67.
In Game 7, the Celtics held a late lead, but the Lakers’ height and feistiness allowed Kobe and Co. to grab an 83-79 victory and their 16th title.
3: 2019 Bruins
This one still hurts, since it was only 10 months ago. The Bruins benefited from the top-seeded Lightning and perennial nemesis Capitals getting bounced in the first round of the postseason, allowing Boston to face the likes of Columbus and Carolina en route to the Final, where it took on the upstart Blues, who had never won a Cup in their 50 seasons of NHL play.
Boston had home-ice advantage, and took two out of three in St. Louis, but the B’s ultimately lost three of four at home, including Game 7, and had to watch the Blues celebrate their first Stanley Cup championship on Garden ice.
2: 2007 Patriots
This could easily be No. 1 on the list, because a Pats victory in the Super Bowl would have resulted in the first 19-0 team in NFL history.
New England should not have taken the Giants lightly since the teams had battled earnestly in a 38-35 Pats' win in the Meadowlands in Week 17. But the NY defense was ferocious all game long, and Brady was mercilessly harassed while his offensive line struggled to keep him upright.
In the end, a team that had averaged 36.8 points per game during the season put up just 14, and the underdog Giants captured a stunning victory.
1: 1986 Red Sox
The franchise has not lost a World Series since this one ended in epic fashion that fall, while winning four of ’em.
This ending, for those who remember, was heartbreaking. The Sox led the AL East practically wire-to-wire in 1986, and then dispatched the Angels in remarkable fashion in seven games to reach their first Fall Classic since 1975.
Boston took both games against the powerhouse Mets at Shea Stadium, then returned to Fenway needing just two wins in the next five games. Instead, the Sox dropped two of three at home, but still were up 3-2 heading back to Queens for Game 6.
Game 6 — sigh. This game was in the bag for Boston, as it led 5-3 heading into the bottom of the 10th inning, and had two outs, no one on, and two strikes on what should have been the final Met batter. Then, in typical (then-)Red Sox fashion, things fell apart, and when the New York smog had cleared, the Mets had rallied for an improbable 6-5 victory.
Two nights later, with postseason ace Bruce Hurst on the hill, Boston took a 3-0 lead early, only to see it squandered by a tiring Hurst and the bullpen, and the Red Sox’ hopes of finally breaking their 68-year World Series drought were snuffed out again. It would be another 18 years – literally, another generation for Sox fans – until the franchise would finally celebrate a World Series title.
