Just two years ago, fresh off of their 2018 World Series championship season, the Boston Red Sox boasted one of the best outfields in the games.
There was 24-year-old Andrew Benintendi in left field, coming off a season in which the fourth-year player hit .290; in center was 2018 Gold Glove winner Jackie Bradley Jr.; and patrolling right field was reigning AL MVP Mookie Betts, who had collected his third straight Gold Glove.
Two years later, all three are gone. Betts was sent to the Dodgers last February, Benintendi was dealt to the rebuilding Royals six weeks ago, and Bradley, an unrestricted free agent, just got a two-year deal to play in Milwaukee.
So the Red Sox will have a brand-new outfield this season, with only Alex Verdugo, a component in the Betts trade, a holdover from last season’s disastrous last-place 24-36 season.
Perhaps you’re aware that the Sox’ Opening Day is next Thursday at Fenway against an Orioles team that somehow finished ahead of Boston last season despite losing 108 games the season before.
So maybe you’re paying attention to the Red Sox down in Fort Myers as they wrap up spring training this weekend, but maybe you’re not, since the Celtics, Bruins, and Patriots are capturing most of the local headlines thus far this spring.
So let’s take a look at the guys who will likely be on the opening-day roster for Boston as the team’s outfield for the future, or at least the present.
Franchy Cordero
The 26-year-old was the centerpiece of the Benintendi trade, and projects as the team’s everyday left fielder this season. He possesses a tremendous blend of power and speed, but oftentimes contact issues and injuries, including wrist, forearm, and elbow maladies, have kept him from reaching his potential at this point in his career.
Cordero played his first three seasons in San Diego, where he only hit .240, and was subsequently traded to KC, where he hit only .211 in just 16 games. He has only played three Grapefruit League games this season because of Covid issues, but manager Alex Cora expects he will be ready for Opening Day.
Cordero is making just $800,000 this season; he throws righthanded but bats lefty, and since he is hitting just .182 against lefties in his career but .252 against righties, he is a candidate to be platooned with . . .
Hunter Renfroe
Originally drafted by the Sox in the 2010 amateur draft, Renfroe did not sign and attended Mississippi State instead, and was drafted again three years later, this time in the first round (13th overall) by the Padres. He played primarily in right field during his three-plus seasons there, and batted just .235 but had 89 homers in 390 games. He was traded to the Rays in Dec. 2019, and hit just .156 last season (19-for-139).
Renfroe signed a free-agent deal with the Sox last December, and will make $3.1 million this season. He throws and bats righty, and hits lefties better than righties (.258 vs. .216), so that’s why he’s a natural to platoon with Cordero. Since 2017, he ranks in the top 25 in both slugging percentage and OPS against lefties, and even Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom sounds excited about pull-hitter Renfroe’s potential at Fenway.
“He should be able to mis-hit balls over the Green Monster,” Bloom said. “We saw it (last) summer. He was playing in a different uniform, but he came in here and peppered the Mass Pike and also hit balls into the bullpen.”
It remains to be seen whether the Red Sox will platoon Cordero and Renfroe in left, because it’s definitely a possibility that when one plays in left, the other will be in right, sandwiching. . .
Alex Verdugo
Verdugo was one of the lone bright spots in last season’s cellar-dwelling residence in the AL East.
Verdugo split his time between left and right field last season in deference to JBJ in center, but projects to be the team’s new center fielder this season and is one of the team’s brightest young stars.
While Betts was hitting .292 in LA last year, Verdugo hit .308 for the Sox, although overall Mookie’s power numbers are more prolific. Still, Betts will make $22.9M this season, while the 25-year-old Verdugo is only on the Sox’ books for $649,500 this season, and is under contract through 2025.
Verdugo didn’t have an everyday role for LA, and the most games he played in a season there were 106 in 2019, but the lefty with a .290 career average should have a prominent role again for this edition of the Red Sox, and big things are expected. Surprisingly, Verdugo hits lefties (.312) better than he hits righties (.281), so fans should expect to see him out in center on a nightly basis, and hopefully he will have the same durability that Bradley had during his eight seasons here.
The primary auxiliary outfielders available to Cora are DH J.D. Martinez, who is often a liability in the field but can hold his own on occasion, along with Swiss-Army-knife Marwin Gonzalez, who is 32 but he can play any outfield position as well as numerous infield roles. He has a career .261 average over his nine pro seasons with the Astros and Twins.
