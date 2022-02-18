Tuesday will mark the 42nd anniversary of the United States men’s hockey team’s historic upset of the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics.
In the opening game of the medal round on Feb. 22, 1980, the Americans rallied to beat what was unquestionably the world’s most talented hockey squad, 4-3, in Lake Placid, N.Y., earning the Americans a spot in the gold-medal game to be played two days later.
Some folks, including myself, believe that the 2018 men’s hockey tournament at PyeongChang, South Korea, lost some of its luster when the NHL refused to allow its players to take part in the quadrennial games. This year’s Olympiad marks the second time since 1998 that NHLers haven’t been part of the Olympics thanks to the league’s COVID outbreak in December, which meant that this year’s team is made up of either collegiate or former NHL players who have not played in the league this past season.
Back in 1980, NHL players weren’t even in consideration for making the U.S. team, because they were considered “professionals,” and the Games supposedly showcased the best amateur athletes in the world. So while the U.S. played by the rules and sent an assortment of strictly college players, the Soviets, among others, sent established teams that were anything but amateur.
This scenario produced a mismatch of colossal proportions in the Olympic men’s hockey tournament each year, and in many other sports as well. After all, the Soviet hockey team lived together and practiced nine months out of each year. They were also actually members of the USSR military and paid as “soldiers,” with all owning military ranks.
In 1960, when the U.S. hosted the Winter Games in Squaw Valley, Calif., the host team won the tournament, but over the next four Olympiads, the Soviets won convincingly each time. In 1964, they went 7-0, outscoring their opponents 54-10 en route to the gold medal; in ’68, despite a 5-4 loss to Czechoslovakia, they went 6-1 (goal differential 48-10); in ’72, they went 4-0-1 (33-13); and in 1976 they went 5-0 with a ridiculous 56-14 differential.
In 1980, nothing looked to be different. The USSR went 5-0 in the preliminary round, including romps over Japan (16-0) and the Netherlands (17-4), and entered its medal-round match against the Americans with a 51-11 differential.
It was led by arguably the world’s greatest goaltender, Vladislav Tretiak, who had backstopped the Russians’ previous two gold-medal teams and would again win gold four years later in Sarajevo. He became the first player born and trained outside North America to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
To appreciate how powerful that Russian team was, understand that a year earlier, the Soviets had annihilated a team of NHL All-Stars, 6-0, with its backup, Vladimir Myshkin, tending goal. On Feb. 9, just 13 days before the teams would meet in Lake Placid, the Soviets bludgeoned that same team of U.S. collegians, 10-3, in an exhibition game at Madison Square Garden that wasn’t even that close.
The U.S. team was seeded seventh in the 12-team field in 1980, and was led by University of Minnesota head coach Herb Brooks, who had won three national championships during his seven years there, and was fatefully the last player cut from the 1960 U.S. hockey team that ultimately won America’s last gold medal in the sport. The 20 players he eventually selected were primarily from the Midwest, where he coached, or from New England, including Boston University players Jim Craig, Jack O’Callahan, Mike Eruzione, and Dave Silk. Nine were from Brooks’ own Gopher squad, and two more were from the University of Minnesota Duluth.
The U.S. team almost didn’t get a chance to play the Russians at all in the 1980 Olympics. In the team’s tourney opener against Sweden, the team trailed, 2-1, late in the game when Brooks pulled Craig, the team’s goaltender, for an extra skater, and Bill Baker slapped home the game-tying goal with 27 seconds left in the contest to gain the U.S. the tie.
That comeback seemingly rejuvenated the young team, which two days later dispatched what was widely perceived as the second-best team in the field, the Czechs, 7-3, and then rolled past Norway (5-1), Romania (7-2), and Germany (4-2).
But the game against the Soviets — wow! The favored Russians grabbed a 1-0 lead nine minutes in, sending a collective groan through the partisan crowd, but Minnesotan Buzz Schneider buried a tough-angle rocket from the left wing to tie the game. Three minutes later, the Soviets went up 2-1, but in the final seconds of the first, with the Russians seemingly content to head to the dressing room, Dave Christian shot on goal from beyond the red line, and while Tretiak blocked it, the rebound came out to an alert-skating Mark Johnson, who deked the Russian netminder and slid the puck past him just a nanosecond before the horn sounded. The goal stood up upon replay, and the game was knotted at 2-2.
The only goal of the second was a Soviet goal two minutes in, but the men in red dominated the period, outshooting the Americans, 12-2, though Craig proved up to the task in goal. What was more noteworthy, however, was that the Russians after the first period had pulled Tretiak and inserted their backup, Myshkin. This would prove to be an impetuous and costly decision.
Myshkin had been in net for 27 minutes and had seen only those two shots before Johnson scored again in close off a broken play and the game was tied in the third. Inside the arena, it was bedlam.
And just a minute-and-a-half later, U.S. team captain Mike Eruzione, the BU product from Winthrop, Mass., found himself with the puck in the slot and drove home the biggest goal in U.S. hockey history.
It was 4-3, USA. But there were a full 10 minutes left.
Anyone who saw that game swore that time stood still during that remaining half-period. The clock seemed to inch along, and the Russians continued to get chance after quality chance against the U.S. defense and Craig, but the Americans somehow held on.
And then the horn sounded. Up in the broadcast booth, Al Michaels asked, “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!”
One could argue that it was the biggest upset in sports history, here and beyond. A bunch of college kids who had just gathered together months before had taken down the greatest hockey team in the world.
Of course, that game alone didn’t win the Americans a gold medal. Two days later, in a game that started on Sunday morning, the Americans finished the job with a three-goal third period that snared them a 4-2 victory over Finland and Olympic gold. (Interestingly, if they had lost that game, depending on the goal differential, there was a possibility that the U.S. could have left town with no medal at all despite its earth-shaking victory over the Russians.)
In 2003, the team’s coach, Herb Brooks, died in a single-car accident in Minnesota in which he was not wearing a seatbelt. The 1980 squad itself can never reunite wholly because team member Bob Suter passed away at the age of 57 in 2014, and Mark Pavelich, who assisted on Eruzione’s game-winning goal against the Russians, committed suicide last March.
Nonetheless, next Tuesday should bring back happy memories of a night in the middle of nowhere 42 years ago, when a miracle on ice occurred, and when that impossible dream came true.