During this lengthy run of Boston sports teams’ success, one of the most mind-boggling statistics is this: since 2001 (ostensibly the beginning of this new millennium), at least one of the five local pro teams (Red Sox, Pats, B’s, C’s, and Revolution) has either appeared or won a championship game or series in every calendar year except for 2003, 2009, 2016, and, you guessed it, the infamous calendar year of 2020 (good riddance!).
It is customary this time of year for sportswriters to pen a sports year in review, but since we just completed two decades of unrivaled sports success in the 2000s, let’s take a look at the five New England teams and review their performances over this period, beginning in 2001.
Bruins
Scoreboard: 17 winning seasons, 14 playoff appearances, three Cup Final berths, one championship (2011).
The Bruins had been fairly irrelevant since around 1993 once we hit the 2000s, and that continued until the 2008-’09 season. Oh, the B’s had some solid teams, especially between 2001 and 2004, but they all suffered embarrassing first-round playoff losses (two to the hated Canadiens). After a couple of more seasons without playoff hockey, Boston returned to the postseason with the promising 2008-’09 team that finished first in the division and finally knocked off the Habs in the opening round of the playoffs — the first time the B’s had beaten Montreal in the postseason in 15 seasons — but the top-seeded Bruins proceeded to stumble in the second round to the sixth-seeded Hurricanes. Still, the building blocks were in place, even though they didn’t seem to be evident when the 2009-10 Bruins proceeded to scamper out to a 3-0 conference semifinal lead over the Flyers, only to choke away the next four games and become part of NHL history.
But things fell into place marvelously the subsequent season, when the Bruins, as the third seed in the East, got several breaks.
They avoided the top-seeded Capitals in the playoff run, rallied from an 0-2 deficit at home in the opening round against Montreal and won Game 7 in OT (their third overtime win in the series
- );
- won the conference final series in the final minutes in a thrilling Game 7 against the Lightning (following three straight seasons when Boston’s season ended in a Game-7 playoff loss;
- rallied from an 0-2 hole against Vancouver in the Cup Final with yet another Game-7 triumph, becoming only the fifth team in NHL history to win a title after losing the first two games.
The subsequent nine Bruins seasons have been marginally successful, though ultimately frustrating, as the Bruins lost a pair of Cup Finals on home ice, to the powerful Blackhawks (understandably) in 2013, and to the upstart Blues (not understandable at all) in 2019.
Celtics
Scoreboard: 14 winning seasons, 16 playoff appearances, two NBA Finals berths, one championship (2008).
Like the Bruins, the Celtics were largely absent from the Boston sports landscape in the early 2000s, a slump that largely took over in the late 1980s and continued until architect Danny Ainge engineered the trades that brought Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to town, joining future Hall-of-Famer Paul Pierce and finally giving the team a realistic chance for a title. It happened almost immediately, when the “New Big Three” joined forces in the summer of 2007 and vanquished the Lakers in the 2008 NBA Finals to secure the franchise’s 17th championship banner.
Alas, that collection of talent (which included the youngster, Rajon Rondo and a deep bench) only won that lone championship, and the rest of this past decade has been dominated by what-ifs and missed-it-by-that-much opportunities.
Yes, the C’s have reached the NBA’s East Finals three of the past four seasons, but they fell in each one (twice to LeBron & Co., and last season, to the overachieving Heat, in the Orlando bubble). It seems that the Celtics, having benefited so much from the lopsided Nets trade for Pierce and Garnett, and the leadership of wunderkind coach Brad Stevens, probably have seen their last best shot for an NBA title fall by the wayside.
So, submitting an addendum to the scoreboard above: The Celtics have but one championship in the last 34 seasons.
Patriots
Scoreboard: 19 winning seasons, 17 playoff appearances, nine Super Bowl berths, six championships (2002, ’04, ’05, ’14, ’16, ’18).
The statistics, and the Lombardi hardware, speak for themselves. A laughingstock franchise through most of the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s (save for its first-ever Super Bowl appearance, in 1986), and the early 1990s, New England revitalized its persona and its karma by hiring three Hall-of-Fame coaches in succession — Bill Parcells, Pete Carroll, and Bill Belichick.
The first Super Bowl championship came under Belichick and his 2000 sixth-round draft pick, backup QB Tom Brady, and two more crowns came in equally exciting fashion in 2004 and 2005.
We can skip over the loss of the perfect season in 2007 and the disheartening repeat loss to the Giants in the Super Bowl four seasons later, but Brady & Co. put together five more remarkable seasons beginning in 2014, resulting in three additional championships and one near-miss to the Eagles in 2018 (paging Malcolm Butler!).
Right now, though, after what could be a 6-10 season immediately following Brady’s departure to Tampa Bay, it’s back to the drawing board for the Pats. But it’s been an unequaled run in NFL, and sports, history, likely never to be duplicated.
Red Sox
Scoreboard: 16 winning seasons, 10 playoff appearances, four World Series berths, four championships (2004, ’07, ’13, ’18). Considering this was a franchise that threw a parade in downtown Boston for the 1986 Red Sox team that actually lost the World Series that autumn to the Mets in ignominious fashion, the fact that Boston has hosted four championship parades since 86 years of frustration were obliterated on the Busch Stadium infield in 2004 is nothing short of remarkable.
Thank John Henry and his fellow owners, who bought the club in late 2002 and have overseen a complete rewriting of the team’s often-tragic history.
Oh, it hasn’t all been non-stop winning at Fenway. There was the ultimate choke-fest of 2011, when the team blew a certain playoff berth by going 7-20 in September; there were three last-place AL East finishes that mystifyingly sandwiched a championship season in 2013; and last season’s debacle that saw the team finish in last place again, just two seasons after handily winning their fourth crown of the millennium at Dodgers Stadium.
Nobody has any idea what to expect from this year’s collection of questionable talent, but no team in the 2000s has won more World Series than Boston, and after such a lengthy drought, that legacy should be cherished and toasted.
Revolution
Scoreboard: Nine winning seasons, 13 playoff appearances, five MLS Cup berths, zero championships. Meanwhile, the MLS’ Revolution are still waiting to pop the cork at the conclusion of a championship season. New England is the perfect antithesis to the LA Galaxy, who, under the tutelage of current Revs coach Bruce Arena, won all five MLS Cup Finals that they appeared in – and three of those were at the Revolution’s expense, most painfully in 2002 when the Revs hosted the championship game at their sparkling-new Gillette Stadium facility.
In all, the Revs appeared in and lost four MLS Cup Finals in a six-year period between 2002 and 2007, all by a single goal, and two of those defeats were in extra time. Two of those losses came at the hands of a Houston Dynamo club that has only appeared in two championship matches, and won both, against you-know-who.
Now that Arena is in New England, the team has shown immediate improvement under his watch, and this year’s squad surprisingly leapt from the eighth seed to a berth in the Eastern Conference Final, where it fell to eventual MLS champion Columbus.
So the times, they are a-changin’, and right now, the Revolution may be the closest to a championship than any of their New England brethren, and that’s hard to believe given the host of sports crowns – 12 – worn by the local teams since the clock struck 12 midnight to usher in the year 2001.
Happy New Year, folks!
