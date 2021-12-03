Warning: this column is about soccer.
Local soccer fans were in mourning Tuesday night into Wednesday after their seemingly cursed franchise, the New England Revolution, fell in their opening-round playoff match to New York City FC in a shootout.
While each of the other four Boston-based major franchises has won at least one championship in the last 15 years, the Revolution are still waiting for their first soccer crown, and they have been around since Major League Soccer was created in 1996. Of the 10 teams that took part in that inaugural season, only the Revolution, the New York Red Bulls, and FC Dallas have never won an MLS Cup among the teams that now populate the 27-team league. Worse, the Revs have appeared in the championship game five times, including hosting the game at a brand-new Gillette Stadium in 2002, and have never emerged victorious.
This year was supposed to be different.
Oh, not from the get-go, because even though the Revolution had miraculously reached the Eastern Conference championship game last year before bowing to eventual MLS champion Columbus, the Revs were not on the radar as championship material in most soccer experts’ eyes, especially since their 2020 regular-season record was just 8-7-8.
I’m not sure why the prognosticators didn’t see further success coming in New England, because the Revs had MLS’s winningest coach, Bruce Arena, guiding the team since May of 2019, when he engineered a turnaround so stunning and quick that the image of the long-suffering franchise was changed almost overnight.
Not only did Arena reverse the fortunes of the team, but the Kraft family seemed to take a more active ownership role, allowing the Revolution to spend money it had been reluctant to lay out previously, particularly in the form of acquiring expensive foreign players.
There were hints of progress in last season’s playoff run, but it’s likely no one could have seen the run that New England would embark upon as this past season unfolded. After a season-opening tie in Chicago, the Revs immediately went 15-3-3, taking over first place on May 16 after an impressive victory over the defending-champion Crew and never relinquishing their top perch in the East.
Between July 7 and the final game of the regular season exactly four months later, New England went 15-2-4, clinching the conference title earlier than any other team ever had, and setting league records for wins (22) and points (73), which netted the club its first-ever Supporters’ Shield, given to the MLS team with the best overall record. That sterling regular season allowed the team to earn the conference’s lone first-round bye, but that also meant that the Revs would not play a game for 23 days before its conference semifinal match with NYC FC at Gillette.
Three minutes into Tuesday night’s game, the Revs were already down, 1-0, but they twice overcame one-goal deficits, including a late-overtime tally when New York was a man down because of a late red card and also short-handed because one of their players apparently strained his hamstring and was practically immobile.
Because of the late-game heroics, it seemed almost a fait accompli that New England would win in the PK round, but star goalkeeper Matt Turner, who days earlier was named the league’s top keeper, was unable to stop any of the five penalty kicks he faced, while New York’s goaltender was able to foil forward Adam Buksa on the team’s second attempt of the round, and that was that.
For Revolution fans, it was like a gut punch, not unlike the feeling that Patriots fans had in February 2008 when their perfect season was derailed by the NY Giants in the Super Bowl; the feeling that Bruins fans had three seasons ago, when their path to the Cup Final allowed them to avoid every single Eastern Conference power en route to a Stanley Cup matchup with a St. Louis Blues team that was not nearly as talented as Boston was, and had been seeded fourth in the West; the feeling the Celtics fans had in the spring of 2018 when the team was leading the Cavaliers, 3-2, in the conference finals, needing just one win to advance to the NBA Finals, and proceeded to drop both remaining games, including Game 7 at home when the team seemingly had the contest in hand.
Why does this one hurt so much for Revs fans? Because like the 2018-19 Bruins, the Revs’ path to a championship seemed clear-cut, and that was evident even despite the team’s regular-season success. New England had home-field advantage for the entirety of the postseason, and only had to defeat fourth-seeded NYC FC, and then the second-seeded Philadelphia Union (against whom NE was 2-0-1 this season), who had done the Revs a favor by knocking out a Nashville team that was the only team all season that had given New England fits on the pitch.
If those two East foes had been dispatched, the MLS Cup would not only have taken place at chilly Gillette, but also would have been against a team from the West that was fourth-seeded or worse, as all three top seeds in the Western Conference were eliminated in the first round.
Piece of cake, right? After all, the Revolution had the league’s Coach of the Year in Arena, the Goalkeeper of the league in Turner (the presumptive starting goalkeeper for Team USA in the upcoming World Cup), and the likely league MVP in playmaker Carles Gil.
But Arena didn’t make any regulation-time alterations or substitutions, Gil was shut down after his assist on the Revs’ first goal in the 10th minute, and Turner, as mentioned, couldn’t stop anybody in the shootout.
From the outside, it’s probably easy to say that the Revs should be able to replicate this season’s success and easily advance to the postseason next fall, but that’s no given because of one particular fact: New England this season was very good, but also particularly lucky. Of the Revs’ 22 victories, an unbelievable 18 contests were by a single goal, and that fortunate turn of events obviously helped New England achieve its record-setting season, but there’s no possible way that the Revs can win that many games in similar fashion next season — things just seem to even out.
Arena was correct post-match when he said that the season was an unqualified success, but when a team that dominated its competition all season long then can’t even get past its opening-round foe, one has to take a long and hard look at whether this was an actual championship contender, or if most of it was done with smoke and mirrors.
This was the best Revolution team that I had ever seen as a 20-year season ticket-holder, and for them to bow out as quietly as it did is as confounding as it is frustrating. This opening-round loss also contributes another disappointing chapter to the team’s lengthy history of futility, and will always serve as another “what-if?” in terms of the greatest season in franchise history.
