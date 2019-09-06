When the calendar flipped over to 2002 all those years ago, the New England sports landscape was pretty dismal.
The Red Sox were still looking for that first World Series championship since 1918, their drought sitting at 83 years and counting; the Bruins were hoping that 2002 would mark the franchise’s first Cup in 30 long years; the Celtics had 16 championship banners in the rafters at the FleetCenter above North Station, but none since 1986; and the Patriots — well, the Patriots were marking their 42nd season with a nice late-season run, but the NFL thought so little of their playoff chances that heading into the season it had New England enjoying its bye week in Week 17!
Little did we know on that New Year’s Day of 2002 that 33 days later, the Pats would win their first-ever Super Bowl — the first of six this century — the Red Sox would finally celebrate a title just two-and-a-half years later, and the Bruins and Celtics would also taste champagne in the next decade, for a total of 12 Boston championships within 17 years.
One other item was taking shape during the winter of 2001-02.
The Patriots’ new home, then dubbed CMGI Field, was being completed adjacent to Foxboro Stadium. The state-of-the-art stadium opened for business not for the newly crowned Super Bowl champions in the fall of 2002, but for the Kraft family’s other franchise, the six-year-old New England Revolution MLS soccer club.
The Revs had missed the playoffs in four of their first six seasons of existence, while getting bounced in the first round the other two seasons. And coming off a 7-14-6 season in 2001, there was little optimism in Foxboro for the soccer team despite the news that the MLS’s championship game would be staged at their brand-spankin’-new stadium in October 2006.
But just as the Krafts’ other franchise, the Patriots, would see their fortunes forever changed in 2002, so too did the Revs because somehow the Revolution parlayed a fifth-place finish, along with a mediocre 12-14-2 record in the then-10-team league, into a solid playoff run that led it to a championship-game berth — on its home field — against the top-seeded L.A. Galaxy.
Alas, despite a full house of 68,000-plus (for soccer!) the Revs couldn’t score and ultimately fell in sudden-death overtime, 1-0, to the Galaxy.
The season seemed to kick-start the New England soccer franchise’s upward path, and the Revs qualified for the postseason the next seven seasons, and played for the MLS Cup three more times, including three straight appearances from 2005-2007.
Unfortunately, the Revs have not shared in the championship glory of their four New England cohorts, as the Revolution lost all three of those championship games — coincidentally, each by a goal to either Houston or the Galaxy — and are currently the region’s only pro team not to have won a title, having lost all five times it played for one.
Worse, heading into 2019, the club had missed the playoffs in six of the nine seasons since 2009, with the only real outlier the Revs’ fifth MLS Cup loss, in 2014 to the Galaxy (again).
In the background of the franchise’s up-and-down history was the Krafts’ apparent genuine interest in building a soccer-only stadium closer to downtown Boston, but their inability to do so.
As a result, the Revs continue to play in the way-too-spacious Gillette Stadium, while 17 of the other 23 MLS franchises play in soccer-specific stadiums. And while we genuinely hope that the Krafts are still pursuing the idea of building a new downtown stadium for the Revs, why on earth are they building a glittering state-of-the-art training facility in the shadow of Gillette?
For years, Revs fans have been dreaming not only of that new stadium in Greater Boston, but also for the Krafts to pour the same amount of money and dedication into the soccer team that they do for their football franchise.
Finally, this year, they have.
The new training facility is one indication, although its locale belies the team’s future home in Boston.
But the real investment that the Krafts have (finally) made is in the players, specifically the expensive overseas imports that the franchise has rarely spent money on in the past. Playmaker Carles Gil and scorer Gustavo Bou joined the club this season, and between them they make nearly $5 million, which were unheard-of non-Patriot salaries heading into this season.
Also, the franchise rightly parted ways with second-year coach Brad Friedel after the team’s horrible start — 2-8-2 out of the gate, including suffering 6-1 and 5-0 losses within four days of each other in early May that sealed Friedel’s fate.
But the Revs not only cut bait with a coach it had under contract (along with the GM), but then proceeded to hire the best American soccer coach available: Bruce Arena, the winningest coach in U.S. men’s national team history with 81 victories, and the holder of five MLS Cup championships, with two different franchises.
Not surprisingly, the team responded, and has gone 8-1-7 since Arena was hired, and currently sits in sixth place with six games remaining.
I don’t write about soccer all that much, but for the first time in a long time, the Revs are respectable and real, and their future looks golden — not only the rest of the way this season, but for years to come, thanks to the Krafts and their (long-awaited) financial and genuine investment in their soccer club.
It’s about time, but it’s also an exciting time to be a soccer fan in New England again.
And lo and behold, perhaps the perennial bridesmaid will finally join its fellow championship brethren and bring home a shiny trophy to join the Lombardi trophies at One Patriot Place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.