It may seem a bit odd to be reading, a week after I proclaimed in these pages that all four local pro teams were essentially mediocre, now I offer that something special may be going on with the Boston Red Sox.
After all, the team was lambasted by the local fandom after it lost its first three games of the season — at home — to the lowly Baltimore Orioles, a team that was given a zero percent chance of making the postseason this season by the folks at fangraphs.com.
But after those trio of dismal losses to launch the season, the Red Sox silenced and startled their critics by running off nine straight victories, including three against the AL’s pennant-winner last season, the Rays, and three straight against the 2020 AL Central champions, the Twins, on the road, and took both games of a doubleheader in which Minnesota threw out its two best hurlers.
Yes, Boston’s nine-game win streak was snapped by the Twins on Thursday, but the local nine are mystifyingly in first place by three full games already in arguably baseball’s most competitive division. And this is from a team that finished 24-36 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, good for last place, a whopping 16 games behind the division-winning Rays.
I am well aware that we are only eight percent through this season’s projected 162-game schedule, but already I am getting whiffs of another Red Sox team, not all that long ago, that entered a season with ultra-low expectations after a disastrous last-place season, and then went to the World Series — and won it.
So let’s first go back to the 2012 Red Sox, who were a wagon of a team the season prior — an 83-52 team heading into September with a 1½-game lead over the Yankees and a nine-game advantage over the third-place Rays. Alas, that loaded Boston team proceeded to go 7-20 the reset of the way, ultimately finishing third in the division and missing out on a playoff berth on the season’s final night, which cost manager Terry Francona his job.
So in 2012, under the “leadership” of new manager Bobby Valentine, the Red Sox got off to starts of 1-5 and 4-10, and though they were 53-52 on Aug. 1, the team went 7-26 from Aug. 27 onward, including a 1-11 mark in the season’s final fortnight, and finished dead last. At the trade deadline in July, the Sox had dealt three of the team’s cornerstone pieces, Josh Beckett, Adrian Gonzalez, and Carl Crawford, to the Dodgers, which freed up a ton of money for Boston, but also guaranteed that the team would mail it in the rest of the season, which it did.
The following spring, with another new manager in place in the form of Francona pal John Farrell, and with few pundits predicting even a second-place finish for Boston, the team went 5-2 out of the gate, eventually going 9-4 (sound familiar?) by the season’s third week, and after Memorial Day, the team pretty much led the AL East wire-to-wire.
With the money Boston had saved in the blockbuster deal with LA, the team was able to splurge a little on free agents, including solid if not awe-inspiring additions like sluggers Mike Napoli, Shane Victorino, and Jonny Gomes, and a little-known reliever named Koji Uehara. Those players, added to a team that already had David Ortiz, a healthy Dustin Pedroia, Jacoby Ellsbury, and Daniel Nava, along with a staff anchored by Jon Lester, John Lackey, and Clay Buchholz, improved the team’s chemistry almost immediately after the sour taste instilled by Valentine the season before, and the team’s stats bore that out: the team batting average went from .260 (10th in the majors) to .277 (second), along with home runs, 165 (14th) to 178 (sixth), hits, 1459 (10th) to 1566 (second), runs, 734 (eighth) to 853 (first), RBI, 695 (10th) to 819 (first), stolen bases, 94 (20th) to 123 (fourth), and slugging, .415 (12th) to .446 (first).
Boston (97-65) won the AL East by 5½ games, impressive because four of the five teams in its division finished at least eight games over .500. In the ALCS, the Sox knocked off a legendary Tigers team that was picked by most to win the World Series that season, and then dispatched a Cardinals team that had finished second in the NL in offense, in the process allowing the Redbirds just 14 runs in six games to win Boston’s third World Series in a decade.
Now it’s way too early to talk about the 2021 Red Sox in the same fashion, but undoubtedly the chemistry is better, and the talent level has also improved, particularly in the rotation and the bullpen.
Coincidentally, the Red Sox’ surprising start in 2021 comes a year after Boston made a similar blockbuster trade with those same Dodgers, sending superstar Mookie Betts and mercurial starter David Price in a package that to date has only seen center fielder Alex Verdugo claim a spot in the starting lineup.
But this team, like the 2013 version, has also benefited from the addition of some unheralded players via free agency or trades, including second baseman Christian Arroyo (.313 BA), backup catcher Kevin Plawecki (.308), and outfielder Franchy Cordero (.276). But so far the resurgence has been sparked by some of the old reliables from the 2018 World Series championship team, particularly J.D. Martinez (.378), Xander Bogaerts (.370), and Christian Vazquez (.295).
But the most significant improvements have been displayed by the starting rotation and the bullpen. Last season, the makeshift rotation (which was missing aces Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez) had stats of 5.34 ERA (25th in the majors), 49 HRs allowed (23rd), and 229 strikeouts (27th). This season the starters have put forth a team ERA of 3.72 (11th), have given up just two homers (fifth), and have notched 63 strikeouts (15th).
Meanwhile, the team’s bullpen last season was gruesome, with an ERA of 5.79 (27th), 49 homers (first), 198 runs (first), and 139 walks (second). This season’s relievers thus far have a 3.35 ERA (seventh), and have surrendered just two homers (29th), 22 runs (17th), and 27 walks (fifth).
It has helped the Sox that their three main rivals in the AL East, the Rays (5-8), Yankees (5-7), and Blue Jays (6-7), have stumbled out of the box in the season’s first weeks, but Boston will take on a very strong Chicago White Sox team for four games this weekend (including facing a pitcher named Carlos Rodon who threw a no-hitter against the Indians in his last start), which should give a good indication about whether these Red Sox are for real, along with upcoming series with the Jays and the AL West-leading Mariners.
But for now, it’s a nice story for Boston baseball fans who had nearly given up on the season after the three-game sweep at the hands of the Orioles two weeks ago.
It’s only 13 games, but this team is so far likeable and gritty, as evidenced by the fact that Boston has a league-high five victories this season after trailing in the fifth inning or later.
Again, just eight percent of the season has gone by, and three of the team’s nine wins were against those awful Orioles, but at least it seems like we might have a real baseball season in Boston again, and it sure does feel a lot different than it did at this time last year, just as 2013 had a different vibe than its predecessor.
