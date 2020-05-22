There is plenty of optimism out there for a resumption of “normalcy,” not only in people’s daily lives, but in the wide, wide world of sports.
Just about every North American sports league has made preliminary, if cautious, plans to slowly reopen training facilities that will hopefully lead to the continuation of, or the actual beginning of, major sports.
But depending on the leagues and the nature of the sports, how realistic will it be to resume play just a few months after everything was shut down in mid-March?
Well, you’ve come to the right place if you’re also curious about these restart scenarios, because I have my theories, even though they’re purely speculation.
It’s worth noting that all of these optimistic plans for sports’ returns are predicated on the leagues and their players getting tested regularly, along with the respective state governors and health officials giving the go-ahead for getting together again in the pursuit of athletic achievement. Also, it is assumed that “no fans allowed” will be a staple of every one of these leagues’ seasons moving forward.
Major League Baseball
Unlike most of the other sports to be outlined here, Major League Baseball wasn’t even able to begin its regular season before the coronavirus pandemic shut down major sports.
On the surface, baseball would seem to be one of the easier sports to return, since there is little individual contact, negligible heavy breathing and sweating, and the biggest stadium sizes, and therefore easy social distancing.
Also, because baseball would be starting from scratch this season, and able to make up one-year-only rules and schedules, fans would be OK with watching, say, an 80-game schedule on TV during the summer and having the schedule end relatively on time this fall.
MLB owners say they’ll lose around $4 billion if no season is played, but the players want to be paid on a pro-rated basis, assuming a shortened season, even though the lack of fans, and as an offshoot, absence of concessions and souvenirs, will put owners in a bind if players hold their ground.
And that’s a big problem, because no sports has more whiny and entitled players than baseball — the only sport to lose its postseason completely (in 1994) because of a players’ strike.
Look, every sports athlete has a right to be concerned about getting infected, and baseball players are no different, but if they are not willing to make financial concessions and at least appear to be eager to play for the joy of the sport, then things could get dicey. Probability of a season: 45 percent.
NBA
The NBA’s playing surface is the smallest of the major sports, but it also has the fewest number of players competing at one time: 10, plus up to three refs.
The league, whose schedule was nearly 80 percent complete at the time of the March shutdown, desperately wants to finish the season, even without fans, because so much of the owners’ revenue comes from TV broadcast rights, especially at playoff time via ESPN, TNT, and ABC.
There was also plenty of drama unfolding this season, with the dynastic Warriors now among the league’s worst teams, and the speculation that the Lawrence O’Brien trophy was completely up for grabs.
The NBA, like the NHL, is realistically planning on holding its playoffs — with no resumption of the regular season — in one central location, likely Orlando, where players can be closely monitored and tested.
I think it can work, even though a few positive tests among players again and the whole thing could get shut down again, without a proper conclusion. Probability of a resumption: 70 percent.
NFL
The NFL season’s start is still more than three months off, but I still have a bad feeling about this. Even without fans, the nature of the sport — close contact, plenty of physical interaction between players, and plenty of heavy breathing and sweating — makes a full season of play seem unlikely.
I have heard that the league is investigating some kind of special masks to fit on or inside the players’ helmets, but that too seems a bit far-fetched in terms of inconveniencing those big, hulking players in the trenches.
It’s worth noting that NFL owners are all filthy rich, and the loss of a season would not incur the significant financial pitfalls that other sports owners would experience. Probability of a season: 35 percent.
NHL
The NHL is also thinking outside the box. It too would jump right to the playoffs, but it would start with a 24-team field instead of its typical 16-team model, which means that eight teams that would otherwise miss the postseason get another shot, likely in a modified play-in tourney format, and four teams from each conference would get a first-round bye (including the team with the league’s best record at the time of the shutdown, the Bruins).
The league is also looking to limit the sites to just two from the US and two from Canada, where all of the playoff games would be played. Since Boston is in a state with higher infection rates than other states, it’s unlikely TD Garden would be considered.
The nature of hockey is physical, but the players — just five skaters on each team — are spread out over a 200-foot sheet of ice, and the danger just doesn’t seem as pronounced as it would in other sports, particularly football or even basketball.
NHL owners seem anxious to get the season back, and it seems the players, for the most part, do too. Probability of a resumption: 60 percent.
MLS
The German Bundesliga resumed play last weekend in front of empty stands, and the English Premier League seems poised to also get back to playing soon.
But those are major international leagues. Major League Soccer in North America, which only got three matches in before the season was put on hold, is highly dependent on attendance and stadium purchases, because while its payrolls have skyrocketed over the past few seasons, there still is meager money coming in from broadcast outlets or sponsorships.
Soccer is a sport that oftentimes is spread out, but also involves a lot of close contact among its players, and given that league officials can’t concentrate a shortened season into two-games-a-week formatting, I think it would be risky for MLS to resume. Instead, the owners would not take a financial bath from paying its players and not having any real income coming in if the season were just to be put on permanent hold for 2020. Probability of a resumption: 40 percent.
Others
Golf should absolutely return. I’m not sure why it had to be shut down in the first place, given its spacing and the personal nature of competition among players.
The same with tennis. Wimbledon has already been canceled, but I see no reason why two players regularly standing 78 feet from each other should be concerned about contracting the virus from each other.
NASCAR has returned, and should continue to flourish as long as fans are absent.
But there’s one more event I truly am concerned about. The Boston Marathon was rescheduled from April 20, and is now set for Sept. 14.
I’m sorry, but unless there is a vaccine or a complete change in how the race is run, there is absolutely no way that the historic race can be staged under normal conditions, with athletes in close contact and potentially spreading the virus all along the 26.2-mile race route.
Not to mention asking spectators to stay home. The whole nature of the spectacle could be an infection-spreading extravaganza, and BAA officials would be wise to bite the bullet and cancel the event, even though the projected field of 30,000-plus runners would be devastated. But it would be the right thing to do, for all concerned. Probability of a Boston Marathon: 10 percent.
