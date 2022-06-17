While it would probably make more sense to write a Boston Celtics postmortem, there is still a lot to digest and make sense of following Boston’s loss in the NBA Finals, so let’s let the raw and disappointing feelings subside for a bit and tackle that subject next week.
In the meantime, I have written before about the good fortune that I have had while being a sports fan and sportswriter, and how I often shake my head about the blessings that have been bestowed upon me during my time in New England — and in some cases, even before that.
After all, the “Hick from Herkimer (NY)” has no business being a witness to some of the most amazing, thrilling, and also mind-numbing events that should be reserved for those who actually cover particular sports for a living, rather than a country bumpkin whose previous background in sports journalism were in such “hotbeds” as my Div. III university in upstate NY, the sports desk at the Utica newspaper in the boondocks of central New York, followed by a gig at an arts-and-entertainment weekly, of all places where, admittedly, few people sought out for their daily fill of local sports.
But even with those dubious stops along the way to The Sun Chronicle in cozy little Attleboro, the good Lord has seen fit to hand me some everlasting sports memories that would not seem to jibe with what should have happened to me as a jamoke from the New Yoke sticks.
So allow me to indulge myself and take you on this most unlikely trip through the wide, wide world of sports. This is not to show off, but instead to acknowledge the sports gods’ blessings upon me.
The first time I realized some weird stuff was happening was when I went to my first-ever MLB game at Shea Stadium in New York City, seeing my (then-) beloved Mets play. It wasn’t fun to see the Metropolitans get shut out that day by a Pirates journeyman named Bob Moose, but how many kids (or adults) get to see a no-hitter in their first-ever game? My disappointment that day was eventually wiped away when those same Mets won the World Series just a month later.
Then, as I noted in a column about that, another amazing thing happened. In 1983, at only my fifth MLB game, I got to see another no-hitter, also in the Big Apple, when Dave Righetti threw a no-no against my beloved Red Sox on July 4, 1983.
What are the odds of that, I thought — and then I did the research that allowed me to reach an astounding conclusion.
Between June 1964 and September 1993, there were two no-hitters thrown in New York City’s ballparks, encompassing approximately 29 years and nearly 4,700 games — and I was at both of them. And I didn’t even live in New York City!
Years later, in 2002, some friends were coming into town for a Red Sox game, and I got them the tickets. They invited me along, but I unfortunately declined, because if I hadn’t, I would have seen the third no-hitter of my lifetime when Derek Lowe no-hit the Devils Rays in late April.
I have had the good fortune of experiencing lots of great experiences at Updike’s “lyric little bandbox of a ballpark,” including the Red Sox’ AL East clincher in 1986 (sending Boston to the postseason for the first time in 11 seasons), Mo Vaughn’s Opening-Day grand slam in 1998 that put the cherry on erasing a 7-0 deficit in the bottom of the ninth, catching a pop foul ball in the left-field stands that was hit by Hall-of-Famer Ken Griffey Jr. out of the hand of Sox starter Roger Clemens, and my first-ever World Series game in 2008.
Oh, and I also attended a sparsely attended Red Sox press conference in March 2004 that introduced new manager Terry Francona’s coaching staff. Big whoop, you might say, but while taking advantage of the free lunch, the new and largely unknown new skipper sat right next to me and we chatted for a while. Seven months later, Francona would be a household name and a local hero when he led the Sox to their first World Series title in 86 long years.
I was at the opening of Gillette Stadium in May 2002 for a Revs soccer game, and six months later got to see the Revolution appear in their first-ever MLS Cup game at the new stadium, where a packed house saw them lose the first of five championship games that they have played in.
I have not experienced too many basketball memories at either the old Boston Garden or the new TD Garden, but there is one that upon retrospect seems nearly as unbelievable as the no-hitter tale.
In December of 1985, I was dating a young lass that I wanted to impress, so I splurged on a pair of extremely-hard-to-get Celtics tickets at the old Garden. Yes, they kind of warned me that they were “obstructed view,” but how bad could it be, really? Really bad, actually — we couldn’t see half of the court from those practically-back-row mezzanine seats. Worse, the Celtics were soundly beaten by an average Trail Blazers team.
So what’s the big deal? Well, that loss on Dec. 6, 1985, turned out to be the only game that the Celtics lost at the Garden all season. Yup — Boston went 40-1 during the regular season, then went 10-0 in the playoffs en route to their 16th championship banner. That game, of course, was the only game that I attended that season, and turned out to be the lone blemish on the Celtics’ historic 50-1 season on the parquet.
When I first worked for that arts-and-entertainment weekly, the late great Boston Phoenix, way back in 1984, I had no hopes of actually getting to write any sports for them, because their content was obviously geared to a different audience, and sports fans always had the Boston Globe and Herald to get their team fixes.
But I was given a great gift there, as Clarence said to George Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” because the Phoenix held the contract to publish the Boston Marathon Official Program each year, and that opened the door to me getting to oversee 25 straight years as the program’s editor, and getting the chance to meet over the years countless road-running legends, including Bill Rodgers, Joanie Samuelson, Katharine Switzer, Amby Burfoot, Johnny Kelley, and many other past champions, along with local celebrities like WBZ-TV’s Lisa Hughes (who calls the race onTV each Patriots’ Day) and former Patriot Tedy Bruschi (who founded a Marathon charity foundation that benefits stroke research).
That connection also annually gets me press credentials as an alleged journalist on Marathon Monday each year, and that’s where I was — a block from the finish line for the 2013 race when Boston became the center of the universe when bombs blew up on Boylston Street, killing three instantly and injuring hundreds more.
On a more positive note, the Phoenix eventually branched out beyond the Marathon publications and also got the contracts for the Bruins Yearbook, the Celtics Yearbook, and briefly, the Patriots Yearbook.
Because I was seemingly the only person on staff who had a reasonable knowledge about sports, I was allowed to become the editor of those publications too, and the Bruins connection was particularly significant because I annually got to interview a player. So there I was, the product of upstate New York minor-league baseball and hockey, getting to sit down for lunch and interviewing the likes of Ray Bourque, Joe Thornton, Zdeno Chara, Marc Savard, Jason Allison, Glen Murray, Brian Rolston, and, among my favorites, a very young Patrice Bergeron.
Developing those connections within the Bruins media-relations office also allowed me to attend the final game ever played at the old Boston Garden (in Sept. 1995, where I got to meet the great Bobby Orr), the opportunity to rub elbows with the hoi polloi at the opening of the brand-new FleetCenter the next night, and the pièce de résistance, the chance to rub elbows with Lord Stanley’s Cup in June 2011.
This is all a long trip down memory lane to help me prepare for what should be my next great sports experience: the chance to attend the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in late July and see Red Sox legend David Ortiz get enshrined.
In May 2017, I was at a book signing in Cambridge, MA, where Big Papi was signing his autobiography. When I got to the front of the line, I asked him, “Have you ever met anyone who was born in Cooperstown?” He responded that he didn’t think so, and then I stuck out my hand and said, “Well, now you have — and I hope to see you in my hometown in about five years!”
And now I shall — the Hick from Herkimer strikes again!