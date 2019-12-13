Up until a couple of years ago, baseball’s winter meetings provided the biggest offseason developments — trades, free-agent signings, anything to kick off the hot-stove season.
But the past two seasons have seen little substantial happen. Whether that was because of owners’ common sense, their patience, or their collective collusion, a lot of high-priced free agents did not sign until much later in the process than was typical. That is why the Red Sox were able to wait until late February of 2018 to sign free agent J.D. Martinez, and such 2019 free-agent superstars as Nelson Cruz (Jan.), Manny Machado (Feb.), and the cream of the crop, Bryce Harper (March!), had to wait it out well into the new year before accepting what they felt were reasonable offers.
Things kind of returned to normal this season, and the recently completed winter meetings saw a flurry of activity — some deals taking place in the weeks leading up to the meetings — including the high-priced signings of Jose Abreu (White Sox), Mike Moustakas (Reds), Zack Wheeler (Mets), ex-Red Sox Drew Pomeranz (Padres) and Rick Porcello (Mets), and the offseason’s biggest targets, Stephen Strasburg (Nats), Gerrit Cole (Yankees), and Anthony Rendon (Angels).
Oh, there’s still a handful of appealing free agents still out there — among them Yasiel Puig, Madison Bumgarner, Felix Hernandez, Edwin Encarnacion, and Josh McDonald — but the biggest names are already gone.
Not surprisingly, none of the top free agents chose the Red Sox, and it’s not baffling to figure out why: Boston did not pursue any of them.
Because they couldn’t afford to.
When the Sox hired Dave Dombrowski to oversee baseball operations in Aug. 2015, Boston knew what it was getting: a GM who had won two World Series — in Florida of all places — within a five-season period, and also took the Detroit Tigers from last-place laughingstocks in 2002, when they went 55-106, to a two-time AL pennant-winner (2006, 2012). In seven of Dombrowski’s last eight seasons in the Motor City, the team was willing to spend money, at which Dombrowski was adept, as evidenced by the Tigers’ willingness to be among the top six highest-payrolled MLB teams.
When Dombrowski was cut loose in Detroit, the Red Sox quickly snatched him up, and he found it a good fit: Boston already had been among the top four teams in terms of overall payroll every year since 2004, and in Dombrowski’s first three seasons, they were third each year (behind the Yankees and Dodgers).
In 2018, the Red Sox decided to go all-in, and leapfrogged the Yankees and Dodgers to become the biggest-spending team, escalating from a $199M 2017 payroll to an astounding $235M the subsequent season, which was a whopping $27M more than the second-place spenders, the Giants.
We all know how that season turned out. Pretty well. The Sox were World Series champions, and a regular-season and postseason juggernaut that pretty much ran the table from the Grapefruit League all the way through the Fall Classic.
But MLB has a revenue-sharing process and a luxury-tax threshold that invokes penalties on those teams that routinely confound baseball’s hopes of annual competitive balance. These processes were implemented to change the habits of teams like the Yankees, who from 1999 through 2013 had the majors’ highest payrolls. New York hasn’t sat atop MLB’s payroll standings for the past six seasons, and in 2018, when the Sox ran amok with their checkbook, the Pinstripers were only seventh in the majors, a ridiculous $67M behind Boston.
Of course, the Yankees, with their still-sparkling 10-year-old stadium (capacity 54, 251) and their massive TV and radio revenues, can afford high payrolls and potential luxury taxes. And though New York has but one championship since 2000, it chose not to spend like a drunken sailor in recent years, and now it is paying off.
The Red Sox have paid huge luxury-tax penalties the past few seasons, and now feel pressured by ownership to cut back payroll for 2020. Principal owner John Henry, who also owns the Boston Globe, along with the Roush Fenway Racing NASCAR team and the legendary Liverpool FC soccer squad that plays in the English Premier League, is probably tired of losing money with his baseball club. Therefore, Henry saw that Dombrowski was foolishly spending his money on questionable contracts, which would make it eminently more difficult to get back under the luxury-tax threshold in coming years, so Dombrowski was sent packing in September.
Now tasked with the team’s stated goal of going from the Sox’ current projected payroll of $243.5M, all the way down to approximately $208M, is new Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, who is an expert at being cheap, having worked for tight-fisted Tampa Bay. You want credentials? This past season, Bloom’s former team, the Rays, had the lowest payroll in baseball for its 25-man opening-day roster, at $49 million, while Boston had the highest, at $187 million; the Rays were 96–66 and made the playoffs, while the Red Sox were 84–78 and did not. Take that!
Boston fans who still celebrate the 2018 title probably thought that this run of excellence and free spending would continue for years to come, but now it looks like that “run” was a one-hit wonder. Because in order to at least give the appearance of cutting payroll, the Sox let Porcello go, may be forced to trade 2018 World Series hero David Price, and ultimately probably have to watch phenom Mookie Betts leave in free agency after this coming season.
Meanwhile, the Yankees — whose list of walking wounded this past season set records for injury-list time — still managed to win 103 games in 2019 and saw their hated rivals, the Red Sox, finish a staggering 19 games behind them. The Yanks went to the ALCS for the second time in three years last season, and now, with the addition of free agency’s top prize, the Astros’ Gerrit Cole, they have likely dealt death blows to both Houston, Boston, and the rest of the remaining AL contenders.
This now looks to be the trend for years to come in the American League. Yes, the Red Sox can gloat that they have four World Series titles this century while New York has but one, but now Boston is forced to cut payroll and lose good players along the way, while the Bronx Bombers’ payroll gambit has paid off, and they look to be the team to beat for the immediate future.
Well played, Pinstripers. Well played.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.