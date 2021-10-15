As a columnist, one tries to use facts and background to further a point, but certainly opinion and speculation are a big part of the job.
And while I acknowledge that I’ve been way off-base on countless occasions — including writing off Tom Brady and the Patriots early in 2019, which ended up being their a championship season — every once in a while, I’ll put forth a thought that ultimately comes close to ringing true.
To wit: Back on April 16, just 13 games into the Red Sox season, I wrote, “I am well aware that we are only eight percent through this season’s projected 162-game schedule, but already I am getting whiffs of another Red Sox team, not all that long ago, that entered a season with ultra-low expectations after a disastrous last-place season, and then went to the World Series — and won it,” followed by “... it seems like we might have a real baseball season in Boston again, and it sure does feel a lot different than it did at this time last year, just as 2013 had a different vibe than its predecessor.”
And here they are in the ALCS. But can they beat the Astros?
Perhaps that’s unlikely, but consider the facts. Boston has already beaten a team that’s better than 95-67 Houston, and that’s 100-win Tampa Bay, which was dispatched in four games in the ALDS.
It has been widely noted that the West Division-winning Astros won five of seven against Boston this season, but all were played in a stretch from late May to early June, so that was prior to the Red Sox acquiring slugger Kyle Schwarber and welcoming back Chris Sale from Tommy John surgery, and Houston is now without its best pitcher, Lance McCullers, who went 13-5 with a 3.16 ERA, and arguably their second-best active pitcher, Zack Greinke, is now just another bullpen arm.
Houston had a team ERA of 3.78 (seventh-best in the majors), and its starters’ ERA is 3.63 (fifth-best in MLB), but its bullpen ERA is 4.06, which is 15th-best in MLB. Also noteworthy: Houston is 30-34 in games this season decided by one or two runs, which is 20th-best in MLB (a .469 percentage), while Boston had a .575 percentage in similar games, which was sixth-best in the majors. Additionally, Houston’s bullpen suffered 31 losses this season, which was tied for third-worst, while Boston’s bullpen took just 23 losses (an AL-best). Boston’s team ERA is 4.26 (15th in MLB), with its starters’ ERA at 4.49 (17th) and its bullpen at 3.99 (13th), so it’s fairly evident that Houston’s staff is better, at least in the starting rotation. But Boston had to play in the rugged AL East, playing 100-62 Tampa Bay, 92-70 New York, and 91-71 Toronto 19 times each, while Houston played in a division with 90-72 Seattle, 86-76 Oakland, and 77-85 LA Angels, so the Astros’ 95 wins don’t seem all that superior to Boston’s 92.
Offensively, Houston led the majors with a .267 team average, 869 runs scored, and 834 RBIs, while Boston was .261 (third), 829 (fifth), and 783 (fifth), respectively, but Boston and Houston were pretty much even in slugging and OBP.
It’s going to be an emotional series because of the 2017 brouhaha that hangs over the Astros and their former bench coach, current Red Sox manager Alex Cora. (Cora obviously was also the skipper of the 2018 Sox, who were punished for illegally using video feeds from the TV-replay room.) Cora was the architect of the shenanigans engineered by the 2017 Astros, with most of the players agreeing to take part in the trash-can-banging scandal, although only five Astros remain from that team, and the front office and coaching staff have been pretty much turned over completely.
As a result, the Astros as a franchise are hated throughout the game, but Boston fans can’t be too vociferous in their criticism of Houston’s transgressions when the Red Sox had their own issues (along with a smaller-scale Apple-watch scandal that same season), and New England fans also have Spygate and Deflategate on their pro-sports résumés.
So who has the edge between their cheaters and our cheaters?
Well, a lot depends on how Chris Sale looked in Game 1 Friday night, because if he was effective in that opener, then pairing him with Nate Eovaldi in Games 1-2 and 5-6 gives Boston a slight edge, especially considering Houston’s injuries to its rotation. Also, the ALCS format — 2-3-2, with the middle three in Boston — should give the Sox hope if they can steal at least one at Minute Maid Park this weekend.
On paper, Houston should win, but we said that back in 2013 when the Sox met the vaunted Detroit Tigers in the ALCS — a juggernaut that had Miguel Cabrera and Torii Hunter among five .300 hitters, and a pitching staff that included Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Rick Porcello — and Boston somehow won in six in that “Boston Strong” autumn.
So perhaps these two 2021 teams are more evenly matched than we think, but either way, Boston fans should recall that last year’s team was a cellar-dweller, worse than even the horrible Baltimore Orioles, and this year, they’re in the penultimate round of the tournament.
Boston strong; Houston stronger? I rule nothing out in this series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.