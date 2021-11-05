Two weeks after the Boston Red Sox’ 2021 season ended, it’s likely that Boston brass is already looking into how its 2022 roster will shape up.
Some upcoming player decisions will likely answer some questions for the front office, as will the specter of free agency and also the possibility of players and owners not being able to agree on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) by Dec. 2, which would likely lead to a lockout of the players and all kinds of warning flags for the start of the 2022 season.
Let’s first look at a pair of players who hold their destinies in their hands: Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez and deadline addition Kyle Schwarber, who is primarily an outfielder-DH type, but was converted to a first baseman for the final six weeks of the regular season, with very mixed results.
Martinez can opt out of his 2022 $19.375 million contract and become a free agent, but because he’s just an average outfielder and the DH to this point still only exists in the American League, it’s hard to know what kind of market there is for him, especially since he turns 35 next summer and it’s hard to know which team would pay him $20 million-plus just to hit, especially since he becomes a free agent again after 2022.
Martinez ideally would want to wait and see if the CBA gets resolved soon and if it includes an MLB-wide DH, but the deadline for him to decide whether to stay or leave Boston is Sunday.
If Martinez stays, then there’s probably not a good enough reason to try and re-sign the affable and popular Schwarber (who’s six years younger than J.D.), because he would likely command at least $15 million annually on the open market, since he recently turned down the Sox’ $11.5M option and is now a free agent. Schwarber hit .266/.374/.554 with 32 home runs and 71 RBIs in 113 games this season after starting the season with Washington, and then spent the final two months with Boston after being traded at the deadline. Both players are primarily hitters and it’s hard to see how both could play regularly if Schwarber’s skills at first base remain in question (which would also curtail the development of Bobby Dalbec and up-and-coming prospect Triston Casas, a 21-year-old 2018 first-rounder who is a left-handed first baseman who played well for Team USA in the Summer Olympics).
If Martinez walks, then it would seem a no-brainer to pursue Schwarber, who apparently enjoyed his time in Boston and put up some good numbers, except for in the ALCS, when he, like most of his teammates, slumped badly (.120 BA).
The Sox’ infield otherwise seems pretty stable for the long term, although that could change if shortstop Xander Bogaerts opts out of his contract after this coming season, and a long-term extension can’t be reached with third baseman Rafael Devers, who just turned 25 late last month.
Christian Arroyo seems like a mainstay at second base, at least for next season, but he missed 84 games to injury this past season, even though he proved invaluable as a five-position utilityman and a solid pinch-hitter and pinch-runner when he was healthy and COVID-free.
If the Sox can’t come to terms with Schwarber, I don’t trust Dalbec as the long-term solution at first base.
Prior to Schwarber arriving in Boston, Dalbec was hitting just .219 with a ridiculous 36.8 percent strikeout rate along with just 12 walks in 258 plate appearances. He improved later in the season, hitting .269/.344/611 with 15 homers and 42 RBIs over his final 61 games, but he still strikes out way too much, and he came up through the Sox’ system not as a first baseman but as a third baseman. He’s serviceable at first, and still a marked improvement defensively over the still-learning Schwarber.
The aforementioned Casas may not be ready for prime time yet, but he could make the big club next season and split duties with Dalbec or Schwarber, leaving Dalbec to also perhaps platoon with Devers at his more-natural third base, allowing Devers to DH every once in a while.
Again, Martinez’s decision will likely shape the Red Sox’ outfield situation, because if he leaves, then the Sox would likely insert Schwarber in left, keep Kike Hernandez in center, and shift Alex Verdugo over to right field, where he played in 2020.
This alignment could be mixed and matched somewhat with the addition of 2021 right fielder Hunter Renfroe, who was equal times brilliant and maddening out there this past season. Overall, though, the outfield crew would be a strength of the 2022 Sox, even though additional free-agent additions can’t be ruled out.
Christian Vazquez, who has been a solid catcher since coming up in 2014, should likely be retained by the team, which has a $7 million team option to pick up for 2022.
Given the team’s lack of depth at the position, particularly in the minors (25-year-old Connor Wong, who came over from LA in the Betts-Price deal, was with the parent club for just six games this past season and 14 plate appearances, while in 50 games at Worcester he hit .256 with a .731 OPS).
Next week: The 2022 Red Sox pitching-roster outlook.
