It’s been 813 days since the Red Sox staged their fourth World Series championship parade of the 2000s on Halloween of 2018.
The team that celebrated that day was a juggernaut, having won 108 regular-season games, vanquishing the hated Yankees in four quick games in the ALDS, and topping the defending champion Astros and the NL champion Dodgers in five games each to complete a dominant season.
A season later, swelled heads, combined with poor preparation and a 2-8 start out of the gate, doomed the Sox to a mediocre 84-78 record, good for third place but not good enough for a playoff berth.
Things got even worse last year, as the team decided to trim payroll by trading stars Mookie Betts and David Price, letting reliable starter Rick Porcello depart in free agency, and then saw ace Chris Sale opt for Tommy John surgery in March.
Then the pandemic hit, and their best pitcher in 2019, Eduardo Rodriguez, contracted the coronavirus. He was forced to miss the entire shortened 60-game season after being diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart that the team believed was a result of the left-hander’s bout with COVID.
Faced with a patchwork starting rotation, a dubious bullpen, and a lack of any kind of killer instinct, the 2020 Red Sox went 24-36 (ignited by a 6-18 start) for a record that landed Boston in the AL basement, behind even the putrid Orioles.
Well, if you’re looking for early good news for the prospects of a bounce-back 2021 Red Sox season, you’ve come to the wrong place.
Oh, there are some bright spots, for sure, like the expected return of a healthy Rodriguez, a full season from right fielder Alex Verdugo, who hit .308 last season after joining Boston in the Betts/Price trade with LA, and the continued upward arcs of shortstop Xander Bogaerts (.300 last season) and Rafael Devers (.263, but the team’s HR leader, along with Bogaerts, with 11).
Sale should also return by June, if not sooner given glowing early reports of his recuperation, and Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 3.75) and Martin Perez (3-5, 4.50) should join late-season phenom Tanner Houck (3-0, only one earned run surrendered in those three starts combined, all of which were against playoff-bound teams) in what should, by mid-summer, be a pretty impressive rotation.
The real concerns for Boston’s 2021 prospects for improvement are two-fold.
First, what to make of the Sox’ outfield? Verdugo, as mentioned, was electrifying at times, but 26-year-old Andrew Benintendi, in just his fourth full season, hit just .103 (4-for-39!) before being shut down after just 14 games last year with a rib-cage injury. Also, DH-outfielder JD Martinez — claiming to have lost access to his best friend, the videotape room in the clubhouse that he used to examine previous at-bats during games — hit just .213 last season with seven homers after clouting at a .330 pace (with 43 home runs) in 2018 and .305 in 2019. The team certainly expects better performance from Martinez this season, given his $19.3M salary, which is the second-highest among the Sox’ position players.
Also worth noting is that the Sox’ center fielder since 2013, Jackie Bradley, Jr., is still out there seeking a suitable free-agent contract, and the more time that goes by, the less likely he is to return to the Red Sox, who really should re-sign him given their precarious outfield situation.
The left side of Boston’s infield is set, with Devers and Bogaerts holding the fort, but the right side is certainly in flux, with some combination of Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, and perhaps newcomers Jonathan Arauz and Christian Arroyo trying their hands at first and second base.
The second real barrier to the Sox making meaningful improvement in the standings is the four teams that finished ahead of them in the AL East last season. Oh, one need not really be concerned with the Orioles, who have finished in last place three of the past four seasons, but you better be aware that the Yankees, Rays, and even the Blue Jays are still probably better than your Red Sox.
The Rays, lest you forget, were in the World Series last season after posting the second-best record in all of MLB, and pushed the eventual champion Dodgers to six harrowing World Series games. Yes, the Rays traded their ace, Blake Snell, to the Padres in the offseason, but got four promising prospects in return, and the franchise had won at least 90 games in six of the past 10 seasons leading up to last season’s 40-20 mark.
Then you’ve got the Yankees, who again endured a litany of injuries for the second straight season in 2020, but still made the postseason for the fourth straight season. New York added injury-prone Corey Kluber, who is a two-time Cy Young Award winner, to a rotation that already boasts perhaps the premier lefty in the game, Gerrit Cole, and it should get Luis Severino back from UCL surgery midway through the 2021 season. They also re-signed second baseman D.J. LeMahieu, who won a batting title (.364) in the Bronx last season, to a reasonable six-year, $90M free-agent deal after becoming just the fourth player in Pinstriper history to lead the majors in that category, along with Mickey Mantle (.353 in 1956), Joe DiMaggio (.381 in 1939), and Lou Gehrig (.363 in 1934).
And lest you forget, the Yankees also still have Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton patrolling the Yankee Stadium outfield, along with perhaps the best bullpen in the game.
Well, the Red Sox are certainly better than the perennially underachieving Blue Jays, right?
Nope, I don’t believe so. Because the Blue Jays were also a playoff team last season, and have superstars-in-the-making Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.308 last year), Cavan Biggio, Bo Bichette (.301), Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Teoscar Hernández (a Silver Slugger winner last season) still getting better. The Jays also added reliever Kirby Yates, who was arguably the game’s best closer in 2019, but had to undergo surgery to remove bone spurs in his right elbow.
And if that’s not an impressive enough team for you, consider that Toronto just added the premier offseason free agent available, former Astro George Springer, who is a three-time All-Star who has finished in the top 13 in MVP voting in three of the past four years.
Springer is a lifetime .270/.361/.491 hitter who has averaged 35 home runs per season, and the UConn product would have been an ideal replacement for Bradley in center field, but now he joins perhaps the best outfield in the majors in Toronto for the next six seasons.
So there you have it. Boston is marginally better for 2021, but so are three of the four teams that finished ahead of it in 2020, and it just seems that more could go wrong for the Red Sox this season than it might with the Rays, Yankees, and Blue Jays, and that’s a problem given that Boston will face those three teams 57 times this season – which represents 35 percent of the team’s schedule.
MLB’s early power rankings have Boston 23rd — ahead of only the Tigers, Royals, D-Backs, Rockies, Rangers, Orioles, and Pirates.
Seeing that, and the argument laid out heretofore, it’s likely the Red Sox will have the fourth(-place slot) be with them in the AL East, and that would certainly indicate a third straight season of no playoffs after winning it all in 2018. Gadzooks!
