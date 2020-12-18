As a born-but-not-bred native of Cooperstown, NY, I get annoyed each year when the National Baseball Hall of Fame neglects to send me its annual ballot for incoming inductees.
Yes, I’m aware that I’m not actually eligible to vote for the Class of 2021, since I’m not a member of the BBWAA, but that doesn’t stop me from sending in my selections in crayon on the back of a Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich wrapper on a yearly basis addressed to Hall of Fame HQ.
Admittedly, I get annual stern letters from Jane Forbes Clark, the Hall’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, urging me to refrain from sending in a ballot, but I’m sure I’ll ultimately break her down with my diligence and perseverance.
I have not heard back from Ms. Forbes Clark this year, since she is likely quarantining in Leatherstocking Country, but I did get my ballot in by the deadline, and the announcement of the incoming class will be announced on Jan. 21.
For informational purposes, know that each (legitimate) voter can put down up to 10 names on their ballot, that players only get 10 years to be voted in by the 400-plus members of the BBWAA, and each must receive at least 75 percent of the voting body.
Let’s look at the holdovers first — those who have yet to reach the 75-percent threshold but have been steadily gaining support over the years.
Those include former Red Sox hurlers Curt Schilling (70 percent) and Roger Clemens (61 percent), and Barry Bonds (60.7 percent), all of whom are on the ballot for the penultimate time, along with former Indians shortstop Omar Vizquel (52.6 percent in 2020, fourth year on the ballot), longtime Phillies third baseman Scott Rolen (35.3 percent, fourth year), and elite closer Billy Wagner (31.7 percent, sixth year). Vizquel picked up 10 percent more votes last year than the previous year’s tally, while Rolen and Wagner saw their 2019 totals boosted by 18 and 15 percent, respectively, for reasons no one can actually figure out, given that they haven’t played the game in more than five years, and their credentials for enshrinement have therefore gone unchanged, even though writers’ opinions of them apparently have.
Schilling picked up another 10 percent of support last year and is on the cusp of induction, but he’s someone for a long time I couldn’t fully justify because 216 wins and a 3.46 ERA (albeit partly in the steroid era) were way too borderline despite Schilling’s legendary postseason heroics. Mike Mussina, who finally got in two years ago, also had a high ERA (3.68), but he had 270 wins and his W-L percentage (.638) was also significantly better than Schilling’s (.596).
Schilling’s candidacy is complicated, especially in these parts. He only needs to garner another 20 votes from the BBWAA this year and he’s in, but he continues to shoot himself in the foot with a lot of his post-career antics, including incendiary and controversial statements on social media. Whether you qualify some of it as “hate speech” or merely freedom of speech from a right-wing “patriot,” it’s definitely compromised his candidacy. Things like when he, shortly before the 2016 presidential election, re-tweeted a photo of a man wearing a T-shirt bearing this slogan: “Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some Assembly Required.” Schill seemingly backed the sentiment of that shirt, given his comment accompanying the tweet: “Ok, so much awesome here…” He later claimed sarcasm was at the root of that Twitter post.
And earlier this month, in a 1500-word Facebook rant, he claimed that certain baseball writers “have ZERO qualms in lying to try and ruin someone else’s reputation because they have no pride, no integrity, and no accountability.”
There’s also his creation of and investment in 38 Studios, his gaming venture that bilked the state of Rhode Island out of $75 million investment dollars, likely costing the state, directly or indirectly, the Pawtucket Red Sox. The Triple-A Red Sox minor-league team ultimately saw its hopes of renovating McCoy Stadium dashed when the state’s legislators were gun-shy about investing in another sports-related boondoggle. With money not forthcoming, the parent club cold-heartedly decided to move the 50-year-old franchise to Worcester instead, and one could surmise that Schilling’s failed loan from the state was responsible for the PawSox’ demise.
But all the off-field fireworks aside, Schilling is more than likely a Hall-of-Famer, based on his 3,116 career strikeouts and his spectacular postseason record: 11-2, with a 2.23 ERA in 19 starts for the world champion D-Backs and Red Sox, particularly in 2004 as a bloody sock-wearing hero in the ALCS Game 6 and World Series Game 2, both critical Boston victories in reversing the curse.
Overall in the Fall Classic, he’s 4-1 with a 2.06 ERA in seven starts. Two of those World Series wins came with the Sox, one in 2004, the other 2007, and both franchises might still be searching for their first championship in eons had he not signed on. And he probably would have had more than those 216 career victories had he not taken the closer’s role in 2005, pre-dating Jonathan Papelbon.
In addition, outside of Clemens, Schilling is the only pitcher with more than 3,000 career strikeouts not yet in the Hall, and he landed in the top 10 of his league in ERA 10 times. He pitched for 20 seasons, and obviously accomplished a lot, including being an All-Star six times, and in Cy Young voting, he has four top-five finishes, including three runner-up placements. He also led the league in wins and WHIP twice, and his durability was highlighted by his four times leading the league in complete games. Additionally, twice he led the league in innings pitched, with nine seasons of 200-plus innings further emphasizing that point.
Off-the-field activities are not supposed to be considered for enshrinement in the Hall, and while Schilling is certainly a controversial figure post-retirement, he’s certainly no Ty Cobb, who was legendary for his on- and off-field exploits, and not in a good way.
Therefore, after much thought and reckoning, I am voting for Curt Schilling for the Hall of Fame, along with Tribe shortstop extraordinaire Omar Vizquel, whose defensive skills match Hall-of-Famer Ozzie Smith, and Vizquel surpassed the “Wizard of Oz” in most offensive categories.
Wagner, Rolen, and first-time-on-the-ballot hurler Mark Buehrle are worthy of discussion in the coming years, but for now, I’m just checking off Schilling and Vizquel for enshrinement in Cooperstown this July (fingers crossed), perhaps joining 2020 holdovers Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons, and the late labor leader, Marvin Miller.
Save me a seat, Madame Chairwoman Clark!
Chris Young’s column appears Saturdays in the Sun Chronicle’s Weekend Edition. He can be reached at ballparkfigures@comcast.net.
