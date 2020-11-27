Each year since 2012, a company called Channel Media & Market Research has conducted a New England sports survey. Earlier this month, the outfit got nearly 16,000 moderate to rabid sports fans to fill out its 20-minute survey. Those surveyed had to be 18-plus, be from one of the six New England states, and had to have admitted that they followed at least one of the five major sports teams in the region at least half of the time.
Some of the results of the survey may have been predictable, while others may surprise you. Let’s take a look.
Which of the following is your favorite team?
Respondents have chosen the New England Patriots as the top response each of the past nine years. The lowest percentage the Pats have ever received was 42 percent, in 2012 and 2014 (even though, to that point, the team hadn’t won a Super Bowl since 2005). In 2019, exactly half the respondents selected the Patriots, although their voting choice dropped to 45 percent this year, and that could be because at the time of the survey’s unveiling, the team was 2-5 in its first season since 1999 without Tom Brady.
Surprisingly, the second-favorite team among respondents was the Red Sox at 22 percent, down from 24 percent in 2019 and 26 percent in the World Series-winning season of 2018. They were followed by the Celtics (16 percent, up from 10 percent last year) and the Bruins (15 percent, up from 11 percent). A distant fifth were the Revolution, whose popularity has only been around two percent each of the past eight surveys.
My guess is that in the period between 2000 and 2007, the Red Sox would have been atop this survey, had it been in existence, but it’s telling that the Patriots have so significantly overtaken the Sox in the past decade. After all, go back 30 years ago and the Patriots would have probably been dead last among the four major teams, while the Red Sox, still chasing that elusive post-1918 World Series title, boasted the region’s most rabid fans.
Not anymore.
On a similar note, the team picked by most respondents as the one most admired for the way it ran its organization in 2020 were the Patriots as the overwhelming choice at 55 percent, followed by the Celtics (30 percent), Bruins (27 percent), and gadzooks! — the Red Sox and the Revolution, tied at just four percent. Yep, two years after the team won its fourth championship of the millennium, just one in 25 respondents picked John Henry’s baseball franchise as their most admired.
And it got worse for the Red Sox when the survey asked which ownership group has done the best job over the past year. The Celtics, fresh off their Eastern Conference Finals appearance, were chosen by 42 percent of respondents (up from just six percent last season), followed by the Patriots (23 percent, down from 67 percent), Bruins (20 percent), Revolution(!) (10 percent), and at just five percent, the Red Sox, who were coming off a disastrous 24-36 campaign.
Which of the teams’ leadership do you believe has done the best job over/during their most recent season?
Again, timing seemed to be everything, as the Celtics, under Danny Ainge’s oversight, were chosen by 39 percent of the respondents, followed by Cam Neely’s Bruins (who also were a playoff team in 2020) at 33 percent, and the Patriots, taking a huge dip from last year’s 64 percent rating to just 17 percent after Bill Belichick’s crew struggled out of the gate.
Amazingly, the Revolution at 10 percent were viewed as five times more successful in 2020 than the Red Sox (just two percent, down from 25 percent in 2018).
If you could only follow one of the local teams, which one would it be?
Finally, a little bit of good news for the Sox, as they were chosen second, at 18 percent, behind the front-running Patriots (46 percent), so I guess there still are some baseball fans out there who follow the team and would find it difficult to not watch them at all. Surprisingly, both the Celtics and Bruins were both at just 17 percent despite their recent successes, while the Revolution would be the top choice of just three percent of respondents.
Which team do you think has the best chance of winning a championship the soonest?
Who would you pick? Right now, I’d be leaning toward the Revolution, who are in the final eight of the MLS Cup playoffs after knocking off top-seeded Philadelphia earlier this week, but the survey was conducted while the Revs were still just seventh in the Eastern Conference with a lackluster 8-7-8 record and the regular season winding down.
The top pick among survey respondents was the 2020-’21 Celtics (46 percent), even though most NBA purists would say that right now, the Bucks, Sixers, Nets, Heat, and possibly the Raptors are all better than Boston heading into the upcoming season, and that’s just in the East. Still, I like the optimism.
Next chosen were the Bruins by 42 percent, even though the missed-it-by-that-much franchise has but one Cup in the last 48 seasons.
But you have to hand it to respondents who are clearly seeing the Red Sox and Patriots in full rebuilding mode, as they were chosen by just five and four percent, respectively, by survey-takers, and giving the Revolution only a three percent chance of being the next New England champion crowned.
Other than the pandemic, what was the worst thing that happened in New England sports in the past year? (No multiple-choice
answers were provided to respondents.)
In what has to be a direct link to the downward spirals taken by both the Patriots and Red Sox this season, the top two picks were “Tom Brady leaving” (38 percent) and “Mookie Betts being traded” (28 percent). Pretty astute choices, I’d say.
Other bad-news choices for 2020 included: Celtics’ season/not winning a championship (17 percent), Bruins’ season/not winning a championship (15 percent), Red Sox pitching (12 percent), and the Bruins’ Tuukka Rask leaving the team high and dry in the playoffs (11 percent). Ten percent lamented the 2020 Boston Marathon being canceled, and apparently a grand total of zero percent of respondents chose “David Price being traded” as their worst moment. How can that possibly be? (Withholding snickers.)
Yet even in a down year for Boston sports, you had to love those seven percent of respondents who claimed that the worst part of their sports year was “Tom Brady turning into a diva/prima donna/being-becoming too good for us.”
Now that’s a hot sports take from the Boo-Hoo Brady Crew!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.