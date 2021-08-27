Were you aware that the U.S. Open tennis tournament is going on? More importantly, are you going to watch it?
I know that those who are tennis aficionados are definitely paying attention, and probably know most of the cast of characters participating. But I have to believe that a wide swath of sports fans that used to regard the Grand Slam tournament as must-see TV now view little of the fortnight-long festivities, if any.
Perhaps the 45 percent drop in TV viewership for last year’s US Open could be attributed to the pandemic, but actually, just the opposite should have happened, given the dearth of live sports that took place last summer. The Australian Open saw its viewership dip by 30 percent this past January, and ESPN’s Wimbledon coverage fell by 28 percent from its 2020 numbers.
I bring all of this up because not only has pro tennis suffered through lackluster viewership numbers in recent years, at least it still could always rely on its elite stalwarts to draw some viewers to the tube, and not just the hard-court, er, hard-core tennis lovers.
On the men’s side, the reliable trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic each own 20 Grand Slam titles, leaving the fourth-place titlist – Pete Sampras, with 14 – in the dust, or clay, as it were. On the distaff side, Serena Williams’ 23 Grand Slam crowns still are one short of the all-time women’s leader, Margaret Court, who won her last major title in 1973, when she won three of the four events. The nearest active player to Serena’s 23 titles is, not surprisingly, her sister, Venus, who has “only” seven, but none since 2007.
But this year’s US Open in New York City will only see one of those Grand Slam dynamos appear, because Federer, Nadal, and Serena are all missing the tournament due to injury.
And that’s a problem for the networks, the sport, and the die-hard fans of the game, because the field demonstrates how tennis has become dominated by “old” folks like Federer (40), Nadal (35), Serena (almost 40), and the spring chicken of the bunch, Djokovic, who is 34.
Maybe tennis fans today were drawn in by the competition among the three men’s champions, but since the beginning of 2004, one of that illustrious trio has won every Grand Slam men’s tournament 63 times of the last 74 outings. The only outliers over that time are familiar names like Scotland’s Andy Murray (three) and others that are no-so-familiar (Marat Safin, Juan Martín del Potro, Dominic Thiem, Marin Cilic, Gastón Norberto Gaudio, and Stan Wawrinka, who is Federer’s Swiss countryman).
Is that a good thing for men’s tennis? You can be the judge, but when you have such a disparity between the haves and the have-nots in the last 17 years or so, then the Finals matchups almost seem preordained year after year. It’s nearly always exciting and entertaining tennis, but you would think that there would be more elite tennis players coming up that would not only challenge the three mainstays, but would have begun to represent a changing of the guard.
Instead, for casual tennis fans like myself — who admittedly doesn’t watch tennis very much at all anymore — we would be hard-pressed to name more than a handful of rising stars in the sport, and certainly find it even more difficult to find an American who fits the bill.
You can call me an old fuddy-duddy if you like, and I wouldn’t begrudge you if you did, but I think American tennis fans probably miss the days when U.S. players like Sampras (14 Grand Slam titles), John McEnroe (7), Jimmy Connors (8), Andre Agassi (8), and even Jim Courier (4) and Arthur Ashe (3) were fixtures in terms of Grand Slam success.
Some had fiery personalities and others didn’t, but at least with all of those guys in the mix, along with some equally talented European players like the stoic and classy Swede Bjorn Borg (11 titles), Germany’s Boris Becker (6), and Borg’s countryman, Stefan Edberg (6), there would certainly be no dominant reign of just three players for nearly two decades as there has been in men’s tennis lately.
Plus, the potential of potential on-court hijinks and shenanigans of loose cannons like McEnroe, Connors, and occasionally Agassi, were a natural draw for fans on either side of those top players’ antics.
The women’s side of the court is equally puzzling for casual fans of the sport.
Realistically, there’s no real reason that a single woman, Serena, is still the face of the sport at nearly 40 years of age. No American woman with a surname of other than Williams has won a Grand Slam tournament since Sloane Stevens (2017) and Sofia Kenin (last year’s Aussie Open), but before that, you’d have to go all the way back to 2001, when Jennifer Capriati won the first two legs of the Grand Slam.
You would think that, again, American tennis could still produce, on a regular basis, top-flight competitors like – again, “back in the day” – Steffi Graf (22 titles), Chris Evert (18), Martina Navratilova (18, and yes, she was born in Czechoslovakia, but was a US citizen from 1981 onward), and even as far back as Court (13) and Billie Jean King (12).
Serena is widely regarded as the most dominant women’s player of the 2000s, but she hasn’t won a Grand Slam tournament since winning in Melbourne in 2017. Meanwhile, the closest active women’s player to Williams in terms of Grand Slam titles is Japan’s Naomi Osaka, who has four. That either shows Williams’ dominance in the sport, or the lack of comparative talent or commitment by the rest of the world’s women’s tennis players.
So the US Open rolls on without four of the biggest names in the sport, with only Djokovic as a marquee name on the men’s side and Osaka and Australia’s Ashleigh Barty as the favorites on the women’s side.
Either of those women is easy to root for, but Djokovic, the 20-time majors winner, is decidedly not. His list of recent transgressions is disappointing, and include
* In 2020, when most of the world was in the midst of the global pandemic and numerous tournaments were cancelled, Djokovic took it upon himself to launch the Adria Tour in Serbia, where the tour saw nearly 4,000 spectators packed in a stadium as competitors violated every COVID-prevention protocol. Ball kids were seen handling the sweaty towels of the players and everyone behaved as if the pandemic had never happened. Not surprisingly, when Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, contracted the virus, the tour had to be abruptly shut down.
* Later that year, during the US Open, an on-court meltdown resulted in Djokovic slapping away a ball in anger during the fourth round of the match. Unfortunately, the ball hit a line judge in the throat, and while the player later apologized for his behavior, he was still disqualified from tournament, rightly.
* In the recent Tokyo Olympics, Djokovic surprisingly lost in the semifinals, and then in the bronze-medal match, he completely lost his cool and could be seen stomping in frustration, angrily tossing his racket into the stands (where, thankfully, no fans sat), and then proceeded to abruptly withdraw from the mixed-doubles bronze-medal match, preventing his teammate and fellow Serb, Nina Stojanovic, from getting her chance to play for a medal.
Nice guy, don’t you think? And that’s just behavior from the past 15 months.
Anyway, this year’s US Open will certainly be robbed of some of its typical allure, but we’ll get to see if this tournament, and the 2022 Grand Slams on the schedule, are ready for a substantial changing-of-the guard in tennis, on both the women’s and men’s sides.
This year’s US Open will likely provide a preview of a pro tennis landscape that doesn’t include a quartet of aging players that own a total of 83 Grand Slam titles among them. Whether that new reality will be appealing to fans of the sport remains to be seen.
