A week ago Friday, with the MLB trade deadline having come and gone, the Red Sox still sat atop their AL East perch with a nice little 63-41 record, a game-and-a-half ahead of the second-place Tampa Bay Rays (61-42), and comfortably ahead of both the third-place Yankees (53-38, 8½ games back) and the fourth-place Jays (51-48, 9½ games back).
But the vibes for all four teams had noticeably changed after the deadline passed.
The Blue Jays had picked up one of the best pitchers available, Jose Berrios, from the Minnesota Twins; the Yankees had picked up free-agent-to-be Anthony Rizzo, the former Cub first baseman who caught the World Championship-winning throw from third baseman Kris Bryant to clinch the World Series for the Cubs in 2016, along with Texas power hitter Joey Gallo; and the fast-approaching Rays had landed another Twin, slugger Nelson Cruz, a seven-time All-Star with 436 career homers and 1,202 RBIs.
The Red Sox? They got a couple of bullpen pitchers — both of whom got lit up to the tune of five runs in just 2-2/3 innings of work Thursday in Boston’s 8-1 loss to Detroit — and another former Cub: outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who has been on the injured list for a month with a significant hamstring strain.
Yep, a Red Sox team that was in desperate need of another starting pitcher and certainly a first baseman addressed neither of those needs, although it is expected that Schwarber will be groomed into becoming a first baseman at some point, but he has played the position in the majors just once in his entire 623-game career.
It is a week after the trade deadline, and let’s take a glance at the AL East standings now, shall we?
Not only are the Red Sox no longer in first place, but they have gone 1-5 since and fallen a game-and-a-half behind Tampa Bay, which has gone 4-2 since acquiring Cruz. Worse, the Yankees are no longer 8½ games back, but instead are just four behind Boston in the course of just one week, and the Blue Jays sit just five back after going 6-1 since acquiring Berrios.
Boston is hopeful that both Schwarber and returning ace Chris Sale can be back in the lineup within a couple of weeks, but both are undoubtedly damaged goods, and if Schwarber aggravates the hamstring again, he will likely have to miss nearly the rest of the regular season, and he and the club would have to mutually agree to a 2022 contract for him to return to Boston.
Meanwhile, Sale has been impressive in his rehab work in Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, but should Boston really pin its playoff hopes on a 32-year-old stringbean who is coming off Tommy John surgery just 15 months ago?
Meanwhile, not only have the Sox’ AL East counterparts improved their rosters with significant acquisitions, but other powerhouses in the American League also made significant upgrades, including the Chicago White Sox, the Houston Astros, and the Oakland A’s, two of which are division leaders and the other, the A’s, are now just 2½ games behind Boston for the first wild-card slot.
The Sox’ 1-5 skid is part of a concerning stretch in which the team has lost seven of nine after not enduring a losing streak of more than three games all season long, and led the majors in comeback victories, which accounted for more than half the team’s win total. Perhaps the team is pouting because Boston management chose not to invest in the improvement of the team for the season’s final couple of months, but there were dark clouds gathering even before the team chose to do little at the deadline.
Red Sox starters have gone 4-8 with a 5.50 ERA in the 19 games since the All-Star Game, and Thursday’s loss in Detroit was the 11th time in that stretch when the starter didn’t complete five innings of work. Meanwhile, the offense has scored a measly 18 runs in their last seven contests, and their lack of clutch hitting is evidenced by their 7-for-57 current stretch of futility with men in scoring position.
Since July 21, DH J.D. Martinez has seen his average drop from .307 to .284 with an 8-for-56 slump (.142), outfielder Hunter Renfroe has seen his average drop almost 20 points since early July, and Alex Verdugo has only one home run since June 15.
Boston is still fourth in the majors with a team .257 average, but ahead of them are the powerful Astros and the fast-approaching Blue Jays, and Boston has hit just .247 as a team since the All-Star break.
Pitching-wise, the Sox’ team ERA is just 14th in the big leagues, with a 4.20 ERA, but its staff has garnered a 4.75 ERA since the All-Star break, and its starters are just 20th (4.63). Worse, the AL contenders’ team ERAs are all in the threes, including the Rays (3.55), White Sox (3.66), A’s (3.69), and Astros (3.73), and even the Yankees (3.75) and the Jays (3.88) are almost a half-run better than Boston’s team ERA.
The day before the trading deadline, the first-place Red Sox’ odds to make the playoffs were around 95.2 percent, according to fangraphs.com. The following night, after the team’s relative inaction in the trading market, that figure had dropped to 90.5 percent. Stunningly, as of Friday, that number had dropped, in just a week’s time, to 79.7 percent.
It remains to be seen if Sale and Schwarber can help reverse the Red Sox’ downward trend, but neither is likely to be available in the coming 12 days, when Boston will visit the high-flying Jays for four games, welcome the first-place Rays to Fenway for three, and after (perhaps) a brief respite in the schedule against the last-place Orioles, Boston will visit Rizzo, the former Red Sox draft pick who is hitting .333 with three homers since leaving Wrigleyville, and the surging Yankees for three in the Bronx.
Who knows, Boston could be in third place by then if things don’t go well with Toronto and Tampa Bay, and given the way that that all of these teams are playing right now, who would be surprised if Boston continues its losing ways while the chasers likely turn themselves into the chased?
After such a magnificent first half of baseball, that would be a real shame for the Boston Red Sox and their fan base, who had been so pleasantly surprised by the team’s progress this season after last season’s last-place debacle.
But something needs to change, and soon, otherwise this season will be remembered more for the team’s second-half collapse than for its first-half flourish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.