This Sunday, barring unforeseen circumstances, the New York Giants and their MetLife Stadium co-tenants, the New York Jets, will take the field for NFL Week 6. Between the two teams, they have 10 losses, and zero wins.
If you’re wondering: Yes, this is the first time that the pair has started an NFL season 0-10, and for the G-Men, it’s the third time this decade that they’ve started 0-5. It’s starting to shape up as the worst season for NY teams since 1976, when both finished 3-11. The double 0-5 starts are not fake news: the Giants and Jets rank 28th and 29th, respectively, of the 32 teams in total offensive yardage, and it’s worth noting that two of the three teams behind them have each played one fewer game thus far. In terms of points scored, the Giants and Jets rank 31st and 32nd, averaging 16 and 15 points per game, respectively.
What is happening on the football fields of the two New York City teams (actually, New Jersey) is a microcosm of the collective slump that most of Gotham’s teams are currently suffering through.
In this century of 20 seasons’ worth of football, NYC teams have won just three championships, and while two of them were earned by the aforementioned Giants, the fact is that unlike most sports cities, the Greater NYC area boasts eight pro teams (nine if you count the New Jersey Devils, based in East Rutherford like MetLife Stadium, and who won a Cup in 2003), not just four among the four major sports, as most cities do. So on paper, New York should have double the chances each season of winning a championship, but that certainly hasn’t been the case recently.
The Giants have the most recent NYC title, but that was all the way back in 2011, which was four years after their 2007 upset of the 16-0 Patriots. Since then, the Giants have missed the playoffs every single season except for one, and that was in 2016, when the 11-5 team was mauled by the 10-6 Packers, 38-13 in the wild-card round of the postseason. The Giants have 12 victories over the last three season — make that four seasons, counting this one — which is as many as the Patriots had just last season. Overall, the Giants have missed the playoffs 12 times this century.
For the most part, the Giants represent the favorite team of New York City and most of upstate New York, along with the western half of Connecticut. However, the franchise’s lack of success has been a source of frustration for its multitude of fans of this legendary NFL cornerstone.
But at least Giants fans can remember the glory days. Jets fans have been waiting since Super Bowl III for their team to return to the big game, and it sure doesn’t look like it’s going to happen in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, either.
This year’s Jets team is universally considered the league’s worst club, and recent history hasn’t been kind to it. The Jets went to back-to-back AFC title games in 2009 and 2010, but haven’t even been back to the playoffs since. The only time they’ve been above .500 since then was five seasons ago, when the 10-6 team didn’t even qualify for the postseason.
But NYC isn’t just suffering a gridiron hangover.
The Yankees were expected to contend for a World Series this season, but suffered through myriad injuries again and didn’t even get to the ALCS, and MLB’s top-payrolled team got leapfrogged in the AL East by the 28th-payrolled Rays, then got bounced in the ALDS in five games.
Overall, the 26-time champion Yankees have just one World Series title in the last 20 seasons (in 2009), and believe it or not, this is the first time in franchise history that the team has won only one championship over any 20-year period.
Meanwhile, the crosstown Mets have missed the playoffs all but three times this millennium, and haven’t won a World Series since 1986, when they stunned the Red Sox.
Things are worse on the hardcourt for New Yorki teams. The Knicks, who are embraced as the city’s premier basketball franchise, haven’t won a title since 1973, and have missed the postseason in 15 of the past 19 seasons. Meanwhile, the Nets are much closer to a title than the Knicks, especially with the additions of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but the franchise is still viewed as a New Jersey team rather than the carpetbaggers that moved to Brooklyn in 2012, and either way — the Nets have never won an NBA title in their 43 seasons of existence, and have but one playoff series victory in the last 16 seasons.
New York City technically has a pair of teams in the NHL, but the Islanders — who like the Nets moved to Brooklyn, in 2015 – are still seen as Long Island’s team, so much so that the Islanders are actually moving back to Long Island after city fans failed to embrace them (despite making noise in the playoffs the past two seasons).
Surprisingly, it’s the once-beloved Rangers who have been irrelevant for a very long time. Consider that the Original Six franchise has won only one Stanley Cup in the past 80 seasons, has missed the postseason in two of the past three seasons, and has only reached the Cup Final once since it finally captured the Cup — after a 54-year drought — in 1994. Since then, it’s been another 26 years of misery.
And blimey, NY teams haven’t even won an MLS Cup, either, having appeared in North America’s premier soccer championship just once (in 2008) in the league’s 24 seasons of play. (Yes, I’m aware that New England’s MLS franchise, the Revolution, has lost all five times it reached the MLS Cup finals, but at least it got there multiple times.) And again, NYC has had not one but two MLS franchises over the past six seasons, and still no championships to show for it.
I don’t mean to make fun of New York City’s sports woes — hey, I’m from the Empire State — but it’s got to grate the heart of the Big Apple’s sports denizens that tiny, inferior Boston, with its measly four teams, has 12 championships in the same time that the City That Never Sleeps, with its eight teams, has but three.
Sweet dreams, New York City.
