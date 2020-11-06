Heading into this weekend, the United States Presidential race still had not yet been called.
But when it is, and it is finally, mercifully out of the courts, one candidate will have to do some soul-searching in terms of how he had run his campaign, and what he could have done differently to change the outcome.
In a race as close as the 2020 election, decisions along the way ultimately helped or hurt the candidate’s outlook, and the loser will undoubtedly wonder: What if I had done this, or what if I had concentrated more on this — would the outcome be different?
Without question, the New England sports landscape in the past two decades has been littered with championships, but it wasn’t always that way. You don’t have to go all that far back to remember some of the heartbreak instilled by the Red Sox, Patriots, and to an extent, the Bruins and Celtics.
But had some breaks gone different ways during some of those seasons, or during some of those critical games, could New England sports fans have even more to reflect upon and remember with championship fondness?
Let’s take a look at a few instances where one seemingly minor detail of a team’s season ultimately changed it for the better — or doomed it to despair and frustration.
1980: The Miracle on Ice
OK, technically not a local sports event, since it took place in that fictional seventh New England state — New York, specifically Lake Placid, but the cast of characters on that improbable gold-medal winning squad was made up of five Boston University players, including goaltender Jim Craig and ultimate hero Mike Eruzione.
There are two specific incidents that could have ultimately changed the team’s fortunes in the 1980 Winter Olympics men’s hockey tournament.
A lot of people may have forgotten that the Americans almost lost the opening game of the Lake Placid Games. Playing against powerful Sweden just three days after the Russians had shellacked the US Team, 10-3, in a pre-Games exhibition at Madison Square Garden, the Americans trailed, 2-1, with 41 seconds left in the game against the Swedes (ultimately the bronze medal-winner) when US head coach Herb Brooks pulled Craig for an extra skater. With just 27 seconds left to play, American Bill Baker rifled in a 55-footer past the Swedish goalie to tie the game. So the US had at least salvaged a tie against Sweden, and one will always wonder if the Americans would have been inspired enough to go on their subsequent six-game winning streak in the tournament had they dropped that opener to the Swedes.
But that’s not the biggest "what-if" of the Miracle on Ice team. Fast-forward to the monumental medal-round semifinal matchup against the Soviet team that had easily won the previous four gold medals, dating back to 1964. The contest should have been an enormous mismatch for the ragtag collegians against a professional Soviet team that practiced year-round.
But toward the end of the first period, with the USSR leading, 2-1, the US’ Dave Christian launched a rink-long shot toward Russian goalie Vladislav Tretiak. The veteran Soviet goalie easily made the save, but the rebound came straight out to the US’ Mark Johnson, who found himself skating in all alone on Tretiak because the Russian defensemen had skated toward the bench, assuming that the period was over. In the final second, Johnson deked Tretiak and tucked the puck behind him just as the horn sounded to end the period, but the goal counted, and it was 2-2.
Two critical things happened here: Johnson gave the Americans new life and hope by tying the game for the underdog US team, and the late goal also convinced USSR head coach Viktor Tikhonov that Tretiak was off his game, even though he was the greatest netminder in the world.
The rest, as they say, is history. The Americans tallied two third-period goals off Russian backup Vladimir Myshkin and escaped with a 4-3 victory — and two days later, after rallying to top Finland, the gold medal.
What if time had run out before Johnson’s goal in the first? Would Tretiak have continued to play in goal and likely stone the US team the rest of the way? More than likely, but the ending that took place presents a much better story than a fifth straight gold medal for the robotic Russians.
1986 World Series, Game 6
You must remember this. The Red Sox, practically wire-to-wire leaders in the AL East that season, advanced to the Fall Classic against the powerhouse Mets, owners of baseball’s best record, at 108-54. In Game 6, with the Sox leading the Mets, three games to two, and leading, 5-3 in the bottom of the 10th inning with two Mets’ outs, nobody on, and a two-strike count on NY catcher Gary Carter, all hell broke loose, and a cavalcade of two-out hits lifted the Mets into a 5-5 tie, with a runner on second and Mookie Wilson facing beleaguered Red Sox reliever Bob Stanley.
It is seared in Sox fans’ memory how Wilson’s little roller down the line eluded first baseman Bill Buckner’s glove, giving the Mets a 6-5 win and new life — which they utilized to capture the 1986 World Series two nights later in Game 7 at Shea Stadium.
But what if Sox manager John McNamara, as he was prone to do during the regular season, had replaced Buckner in the 10th with defensive stalwart Dave Stapleton? Or what if Buckner had just handled the grounder cleanly? There’s no guaranteeing the hulking Stanley would have arrived at first base in time to outrun the speedy Wilson, but let’s say he did. How does Game 6 end?
Well, it would have been a 6-6 game heading into the 11th, and assuming the shell-shocked Stanley would have been pulled, all that was left in the Sox’ bullpen were starters Oil Can Boyd (who was being saved for Game 7) and Game-5 winner Bruce Hurst, who would have been unavailable. That left McNamara to bring in either Steve Crawford (6.23 ERA in the Fall Classic), Joe Sambito (27.00 ERA), or Al Nipper, the Game-3 loser and owner of a 7.11 ERA. Meanwhile, the Mets’ bullpen was one of the team’s strengths.
After the 10th-inning collapse, the Sox, still cursed at the time by a 68-year championship drought, would likely have choked Game 6 away anyway, just as they ultimately did in Game 7, when they squandered an early 3-0 lead and eventually fell, 8-5. The Sox would finally win a championship 18 long seasons later, while the Mets are still waiting for their 1986 follow-up.
Super Bowl XXXVI
The start of the Patriots’ dynasty. You may remember that Adam Vinatieri kicked a 48-yard field goal as the clock ticked down to zero to lift New England to its first-ever Super Bowl title, 20-17, over the vaunted St. Louis Rams.
But what if Vinatieri had missed that field goal in the New Orleans Superdome? Or if the “Tuck Rule” call hadn’t been reversed in the Snow Bowl at Foxboro Stadium two weeks earlier in the divisional round, or if Vinatieri had misfired on a seemingly-impossible 45-yarder in a driving snowstorm? In the latter cases, New England doesn’t even get to the AFC title game, much less the Super Bowl.
But it did, although the Patriots squandered a 17-3 fourth-quarter lead against the Rams, and were clearly gassed on St. Louis’ final drives that tied the game with 1:31 left. Had Vinatieri missed, it all would have come down to the coin toss, and if the Rams had won it, they likely would have taken quick advantage of the downtrodden Patriots, who would have been licking their wounds after seeing a franchise-changing championship sail wide of the goalposts.
Would Tom Brady have become a legend if the Patriots lost XXXVI? Would they have rebounded two years later to win back-to-back championships? Who knows?
Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup run
This will be quick. The Bruins gloriously celebrated their first championship since 1972 by slipping past the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Canucks in June 2011. If you’re a Boston hockey fan, it is the pinnacle of your memories of the team, after a 39-year Cup drought.
But it almost didn’t happen at all. Because in the opening-round series against the hated Canadiens, Boston fell behind in the series, 2-0 — at home — and then won four of the next five to win in seven scintillating games. But fans almost forget that three of those Boston victories were in heart-stopping overtime periods, and had the Bruins lost any one of those games, they likely wouldn’t have even escaped the opening round, and their current Stanley Cup drought would likely be approaching 49 seasons. Yikes!
Thankfully, what-ifs have been pretty good to the local teams in the 2000s, and they have the hardware to prove it.
But what if Dave Roberts had been called out in the ninth inning of Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS? Just saying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.