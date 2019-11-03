Well, that was some kind of World Series, wasn’t it?
Or did you miss most of it, like a lot of folks did?
We at The Sun Chronicle pride ourselves in providing our readership with the best sports coverage that we can, but we also have print deadlines. Those deadlines – around 11:45 p.m. each night, with few exceptions – forced our newspaper, and many others, to exclude game stories of any of the seven World Series games.
And it wasn’t because the deadlines were too early. Heck, any three-hour game (which is still way too long for a nine-inning game) would have been easily included in the sports section. No, we couldn’t get the games stories in because nearly every game lasted until almost midnight.
To wit: Game 1 lasted 3:43; Game 2: 4:01; Game 3: 4:03; Game 4: 3:48; Game 5: 3:19 (the shortest of the bunch, but still lasting until almost 11:30 EST); Game 6: 3:37; and Game 7: 3:42.
The lengths of these games weren’t a big deal to baseball fans in the Rockies or on the West Coast, but for devotees of the Nationals, appearing in the franchise’s first-ever World Series, it was a little too much to expect for people who work in the morning to stay up until (or past) midnight every night of the Fall Classic.
And for a sport that pins its hopes on growing the game to youngsters, how are those kids supposed to stay up that late on a school night to see the end of the games?
I’m well aware that MLB will never go back to staging World Series day games, as it did through the late ’70s, but it also had a consistent annual schedule that allowed the opening two games to be held on the weekend, and if the series went to Game 6 or 7, those also would be played on weekend nights. This year, Games 3-5 were weekend games, but the deciding games, Games 6 and 7, were weeknights.
And it doesn’t help that the games don’t begin until around 8:10 each night.
As usual, MLB is to blame for its greed and refusal to address the bigger issues that are dragging the game down, resulting in the sport consistently losing fans, young and old.
And now for some other World Series tidbits you might have missed:
<b>It was a Cinderella story for the Nationals franchise. As you may know, the seemingly cursed organization hadn’t won a playoff series since they were the Montreal Expos and lost in the NLDS to LA in the strike-shortened 1981 season.
After relocating to DC in 2005 because of dwindling attendance in Montreal, the Nationals suffered seven straight .500-or-worse seasons until budding superstar Bryce Harper was brought up from the minors in April of 2012, and the team ran off eight consecutive winning seasons, including four NL East crowns.
The problem with the team was that once it got to the postseason, it would lose each time -- immediately. Twice the top-seeded Nats got eliminated in the NLDS by the wild-card team, and two other times fell to a lower-seeded team.
By the time they entered this season, the Nationals were coming off an 82-80 2018 campaign, and also saw their franchise cornerstone, Harper, move via free agency to the Phillies.
Not surprisingly, Washington got off to a miserable 31-37 start, and in mid-June sat in fourth place in the NL East, eight-and-a-half games behind the Braves. But then something magical happened, and the Nats went 62-32 the rest of the way, winning 10 of their last 11 down the stretch to snag a berth in the wild-card game, where they rallied from a 3-1 eighth-inning deficit against the potent Brewers bullpen to win, 4-3.
The 93-win Nats were believed to have little chance against the 106-win Dodgers – winner of three straight NL pennants – especially after losing Game 1, 6-0, and Game 3, 10-4, in the best-of-five NLDS. But they outscored the LA juggernaut 13-4 over the final two games to advance to the NLCS, where they embarrassed the Cardinals in a four-game sweep by a cumulative 20-4 score.
Washington then had to wait a week before its World Series opponent was revealed to be the Astros, who were widely viewed as a heavy favorite, having won more regular-season games over the past three seasons than any other team.
After surprisingly taking the first two games in Houston, Washington came home with momentum on its side, and proceeded to score single runs in each of the next three games, getting outscored 19-3.
You know what happened next. Washington fell behind in both Game 6 and 7 in Houston, yet rallied both times to ultimately emerge victorious, capturing the franchise’s first-ever World Series title. It also marked the fifth time in the postseason that Washington had trailed in an elimination game and somehow managed – in the seventh inning or beyond – to survive and advance. The Nationals won all five of those games by a combined score of 30-11, including 19-0 from the seventh inning on. It was a team that in May had a statistical 1.5 percent chance to win it all, but ended the season by topping the 106-win Dodgers and 107-win Astros.
<b>Also noteworthy and unprecedented: the road team won every single World Series game. In the history of the NHL, NBA, and MLB, not once had the road team won the first six games of a seven-game series, much less all seven, and that totals over 1,400 series among the three sports.
<b>It sure looked like the Nats were cooked and had reverted back to their choking-dog ways when they lost those three home games to fall behind, 3-2, heading back to Minute Maid Park, but what to make of the Astros, who were a ridiculous 60-21 at home during the regular season? One could make a case that they, too, gagged the World Series away, since they were outscored 30-11 over the course of their four home games, all defeats. Third baseman Alex Bregman hit .207 in the Fall Classic (after hitting .296 in the regular season) and shortstop Carlos Correa hit just .222. Also, former AL MVP Justin Verlander was 0-2 in the Series with a 5.73 ERA, and is now 0-6 as a World Series starter. The Houston bullpen was also, for the most part, average or worse, despite being the third-stingiest in MLB during the regular season.
<b>It was hard to root for the Astros heading into the World Series because of the way their front office botched the controversial statements made by their former Assistant GM in the postgame ALCS celebration. By the time the organization admitted its mistake and apologized to all involved, most on-the-fence fans were firmly backing the underdog Nats. Karma’s a you-know-what.
<b>Back in 1985, a bad call on a play at first base by umpire Don Denkinger allowed the Royals to rally for a Game 6 World Series victory over the cross-state Cardinals, ultimately paving the way for KC to win, 11-0, in Game 7 to complete the franchise’s first-ever championship season. It was a testament to the Nationals’ resilience that they also didn’t allow a controversial umpiring call (also at first base) in their own Game 6 to interfere with their focus and momentum that famously resulted in that franchise’s inaugural baseball crown.
