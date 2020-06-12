“Sometimes — actually most times — BEING RIGHT is not as important as DOING WHAT’S RIGHT.”
— Former MLB pitcher Jim Kaat, to “The Athletic” last week
In the spring of 1995, Major League Baseball and its players had not yet reached an agreement on restarting the season. After the players walked out on strike in the summer of 1994, the two sides could not resolve their differences, and ultimately the postseason was canceled for the first time in the game’s illustrious 125-game history.
After the owners elected to invite replacement players to spring training in February 1995, and the regular-season rosters seemed to be destined to be littered with these various castoffs and vagabonds, the two sides finally reached an agreement, and the 1995 season got underway on April 25 with many of the same players who had gone on strike eight months earlier.
For many, baseball was forever changed in the eyes of its fans, and the players and owners would never see eye-to-eye without suspicion at the bargaining table thereafter.
MLB attendance dropped 20 percent in 1995, with stadiums drawing an average of 25,000 fans instead of the 31,000-plus that they drew in 1995. One of the few outliers: the Red Sox, who saw their average attendance drop just 2.6 percent in 1995.
So here, apparently, we are again.
While every other major sport has seemingly put in place parameters where their seasons could either begin, or continue, baseball — the one sport that should be easiest of all to stage during the wind-down of a pandemic — has again dug in its heels on both sides, and is endangering the 2020 season altogether.
This time, however, fans’ anger is being directed at both sides, because while the players are being their usual whiny and selfish selves, the owners are not exactly basking in a favorable light either, as their proposals are fairly tightfisted, considering the fact that the game is coming off one of its best financial seasons ever, and that no owner is going hungry (for years to come).
The Cliff Notes version of the dispute is as follows: once sports shut down in March, the players and owners agreed that if the games were to resume, the players would receive pro-rated contracts for 2020, meaning that they would receive a percentage of what they would have made during a full season, depending how many games were actually played.
Then as further discussions unfolded, and the virus delayed all sports until the summer, it became clear that the owners would be unlikely to play many, if any, games in front of fans. This was significant, because baseball reportedly makes 40 percent of its revenue from ticket sales, souvenirs, concessions, and the like. They realized that paying the players even pro-rated contracts this summer would still result in a financial bath, because losing that kind of money at the gate would mean losing hundreds of thousands of dollars per game played in front of empty stadiums.
The two sides have offered counterproposals for weeks; not surprisingly, the players want more games, while the owners want fewer. The latest proposal, submitted by the owners on Friday and reported by ESPN, calls for a season of 72 games, and for players to max out at 80 percent of their full prorated salaries. The total compensation would be $1.27 billion guaranteed and can top out at $1.5 billion — on top of an extra $50 million that would go to playoff teams, raising the overall percentage to 83 percent. The playoffs would expand from 10 to 16 teams. The players’ union is expected to reject that proposal and likely come up with a rebuttal, which has been the norm in recent weeks.
This all could have been done so much easier, had egos and visions of riches been put aside during this time of international crisis. The other sports, including the NHL, NBA, MLS, PGA, and NASCAR, were able to come to amicable agreements, but as usual, such is not the case in baseball.
Think of it: if these knuckleheads could have reached tentative agreements weeks ago, they could have imagined an All-American re-launch of baseball on or around Independence Day, and the game would have had sports fans’ eyeballs all to themselves exclusively for almost a month. That would have allowed fans to get accustomed to watching baseball again, and MLB would have likely retained a lot of that national devotion even as the other sports resumed their seasons with postseason play in early August.
But nooooooo. Even if baseball can get its act together and reach an agreement in the coming week or so, now they’ll be going head-to-head with the NBA and NHL playoffs, NFL training camps and the lead-up to their season, and even the MLS playoffs, Triple-Crown horse racing, and Grand-Slam events in golf and tennis.
And most fans, given the choice of watching “underpaid” and disgruntled baseball players going through the motions in four-hour games for three months, or the NHL and NBA postseasons broadcasting several games a day for months, well, I’m going with the ballers and the skaters.
By the way, a 72-game MLB schedule? That 44-percent season would be like the NFL playing seven games to determine its playoff participants, or the NHL and NBA playing a 53-game schedule instead of their full 82-game slates. Would a 72-game baseball schedule really produce a true World Series champion?
After 72 games last season, the Washington Nationals had almost as bad a record (34-38) as the Detroit Tigers (26-46). The Nats got their act together and won the World Series; the Tigers went on to lose 114 games and picked first in this past week’s June draft.
That’s what 72 games means in a normal baseball season. Too much can happen.
If baseball cannot agree to terms and resume play, they’re risking much worse circumstances than a 20-percent drop-off in attendance, as happened in 1995. This time, a lot of fans might give baseball the brush-off, once and for all.
How about Red Sox fans? Would they rush back to Fenway after a lost season in 2020?
Well, thing were slightly different in 1995, when the Sox – still mired in a 77-year championship-less drought — returned from the strike-interrupted season. After all, unlike these championship-riddled days, Boston sports fans were desperate. To wit:
<bullet>Between 1987 and 1994, the Red Sox made the playoffs just twice, getting bounced in the first round both times. In 1994, they finished fourth in the AL East (54-61).
<bullet>Between 1992 and 1998, the Bruins didn’t get out of the first round of the playoffs four times in six seasons, and missed the postseason altogether in 1996-97.
<bullet>Between 1992 and 2001 (nine seasons), the Celtics made the playoffs just twice, and didn’t make it out of the first round either time. They also missed the postseason six seasons in a row between 1996 and 2001.
<bullet>Between 1987 and 1995 (nine seasons), the Patriots made the playoffs just once, getting ousted in the first round. They missed the postseason every other year.
With the Bruins, Celtics, and even MLS Revolution expected to be significant playoff performers this season should those leagues resume as planned, and the Mookie Betts-, Chris Sale-, and David Price-less Red Sox likely rebuilding – nope, I don’t think the Red Sox will get off scot-free this season should they not get back on the field.
So barring a baseball treaty and plans for a summer of baseball, get ready for the new normal on the Boston sports landscape — one with the Boston Red Sox as an afterthought.
