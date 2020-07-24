Earlier this week, I put forth my recommendation that the NFL not even attempt to begin the 2020 season, given all of the limitations and complications that lurk for the league if it tries to kick-start its kickoff to the season during a pandemic that shows no sign of slowing for the vast majority of the country.
Now I’m proposing the same kind of sports shutdowns for the college fall sports seasons, and perhaps even the winter slates as well.
For most big universities, primarily the Power Five conferences (Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, and Southeastern), fall sports are a really big deal. And when I say “fall sports,” I really mean “college football.”
Unlike up here in the Northeast, where most folks turn a blind eye toward just about any collegiate sports (at least in the fall), in the rest of the country, college football borders on a religion, and fans of the game are passionate to the point of their team rooting interests becoming all-consuming, particularly on Saturdays. As a result, stadiums for college football in these gridiron hotbeds are huge, typically dwarfing the size of NFL stadiums by up to 25 percent. In fact, seven college football stadiums have populations of over 100,000, and 11 more have over 80,000, while only five NFL stadiums have capacities of 80,000-plus.
So you get my drift: huge football programs undoubtedly translate to tons of money being involved, and a lot of the more prestigious programs, like Alabama or Notre Dame, really need to sell out their games in order to subsidize the budgets of their football programs (and by extension, other less-visible fall sports).
But like the nuances of the game of football with its physicality and proximity in the NFL, things are no different for college football, and there are other factors that make staging a college football season in 2020 even more complicated than it would be to start up the NFL.
Let’s start with the fans. If college administrators hope to make back even a sliver of the money that tickets sales typically generate, then they need to open up the stadiums for fans, even at reduced capacities. But that still means 20,000 or even 30,000 fans congregating in fairly close quarters in the stadiums, and that doesn’t even address the tailgating that occurs before and after games.
And let’s not deny the facts, most of the high-profile football programs are south of the Mason-Dixon line, and dozens are in Sun-Belt states; those areas have already shown that they do not know how to, or choose not to, properly social-distance, and with virus numbers continuing to rise in those states, how can governors of those hard-hit states welcome college football fans to their already-vulnerable states?
Then you have the various conferences and leagues throughout the country. The general consensus so far is that the higher-profile conferences will be reducing their 2020 schedules to only conferences opponents, thereby limiting travel.
In the NFL, there are 53 players on the roster and 46 players dressed and active for game day, but the NCAA states that there is technically no limit for the number of dressed and active players on the roster, although some conferences will limit how many players can travel for a road game (for instance, the Big Ten limits its members to 70 players for in- conference road games).
I’m sorry, but schools shouldn’t be putting 70-plus players, plus coaches and training staffs, on a plane and into locker rooms, and also being forced to test these people on a regular basis, while the majority of the country is waiting in hours-long lines for tests and then forced to wait a week or so for the results. In addition, pro sports players get hotel rooms all to themselves on the road, but college players routinely share rooms, and that also poses problems.
Further complicating matters is the fact that a lot of states have restrictions in place as far as visitors entering their borders. Massachusetts is among those that require a 14-day quarantining period for visitors from states that have had recent heavy upticks in cases. How are college football teams supposed to get permission to enter a state without quarantining, and play a game on Saturday?
As mentioned, the nature of the sport of football does not lend itself to health and safety from the coronavirus, and the “bubbles” employed by the NBA, NHL, and MLS these days do not work in the NFL, and obviously won’t in college football either. One could argue that younger, college-aged people typically do not get as sick from the virus as do older persons, but herein lies the NCAA’s biggest problem in trying to allow for the college football season to take place.
Because these are kids. Yes, I know that they are technically adults, 18 years and older, but they are not professionals, who because they are paid can make the decision to take or forego the risk of engaging in football and its inherent dangers during these days of uncertainty. We are talking about college students aged 18-22, and they are amateurs. They are not getting compensated (other than scholarships), and the schools should be putting their health first and foremost. If college football programs really believed this, there is no way that they would even think about asking these young men to risk their well-being and the chance of acquiring the virus, especially since there are still so many questions about the long-term effects of contracting it.
College administrators, and certainly the NCAA, have fiduciary responsibilities to protect all of their students, and certainly their athletes and their health. If the school foisted upon its players a directive to take part in a college football season, and rampant outbreaks occurred among a team’s players, both the school and the governing body could realistically be sued — and this dynamic is also obviously something to think about for states and educators throughout this country as they consider opening up grade schools this fall.
Major winter sports like hockey and basketball do not necessarily pose the same physical risks that football does, but that is not to say that those athletes would not be putting themselves at risk once the college winter sports seasons begin, not with the country almost into August and things still taking a downward trek instead of an optimistic one.
Pro sports and college sports alike can’t afford to be selfish this year, because there is too much at stake in terms of the long-term health of our nation’s people, and by extension, its economy. I certainly hope that baseball, hockey, soccer, and basketball can finish their interrupted 2020 seasons, but for the NFL and college sports, while it will be a bitter pill to swallow for its fans, participants, and governing bodies, it’s best to throw in the proverbial towel and consider this a lost year for fall and winter sports, and hope that things will be brighter and safer next spring.
