Last week, we counted down the nation’s saddest sports cities. This time, we’ll flip it to the bright side of life, and take a glance at those North American sports cities that wear the biggest smiles.
The parameters remain the same: To be included on this list, the city must have at least three pro teams (and we’re not counting MLS).
By the way, St. Louis is a happy town because of its long-awaited Stanley Cup last spring, but the city lost its NFL franchise to LA four years ago, and hasn’t had an NBA team since 1968. They still do have their baseball Cardinals, who reached the NLCS last season for the fifth time this decade, and last won the World Series in 2011. For what it’s worth, St. Louis is finally getting an MLS team, but it won’t begin play until 2022.
And just up I-70, Kansas City’s still in seventh heaven because of the city’s first-ever Super Bowl title in February. Otherwise, this fine Midwestern metropolis is home only to the Royals, who did win a World Series in 2015, but have qualified for the playoffs just twice since they first wore a baseball crown — in 1985! The Royals are coming off a 59-103 2019 season, so expectations are again low for the upcoming campaign.
We’ll count the cities down from those that are pretty happy to the cities that are borderline ecstatic.
7. Pittsburgh (3 teams)
This city’s primarily on the list because of the consistent success of the Penguins, who won back-to-back NHL Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017 before being ousted in early postseason rounds the past two seasons. The Pens haven’t missed the playoffs since 2006, and also captured a Cup in 2009. The Steelers are always in the discussion regarding potential Super Bowl champions, and though they haven’t been to the big game since winning in 2008, they have won the championship a league-high six times, and have won 10-plus games four of the past six seasons. The Pirates seemed to be among MLB’s rising stars not that long ago, but for whatever reason decided in recent years to trade away most of their top assets, and as a result, the franchise is still waiting for its first World Series title since 1979, and have made the postseason only three times since 1992, when Barry Bonds bolted for the Bay Area.
6. Philadelphia (4)
Philly might have been a candidate for the other list before capturing its first-ever Super Bowl title two years ago against the favored Patriots. Prior to that, the Eagles had only reached the NFL title game twice, losing to the Raiders in 1980 and the Pats in 2004, and the team had missed the playoffs in five of the past six seasons before their spectacular 2017 campaign, which still resonates with the city’s diehard sports faithful two years later. The other three teams in town are all in championship droughts, but all are on the upswing. The Flyers haven’t won a Cup since 1975, but reached the conference finals in 2010, and were the hottest team in hockey before the current season shut down in March, so keep an eye on this team as the playoffs get underway later this month. The NBA Sixers haven’t hoisted a championship trophy since way back in 1983, but broke a five-season playoff-less streak two years ago and are a team to watch in the years to come. The Phillies, who last won a World Series in 2008, haven’t been to the postseason since 2011, but bounced back from 2017’s dismal 66-96 campaign to put together back-to-back .500 seasons, so that’s a start. The 2020 edition of the Phillies will allegedly take the field later this month under new manager Joe Giardi, who led the Yankees to World Series glory in 2009.
5. Chicago (5)
The long-suffering Cubs finally won a World Series for the first time since 1908 when they broke the “Billy Goat Curse” in 2016, and have submitted a pair of 90-win seasons since. The White Sox won their most recent World Series in 2005, a mere 88 years after their prior one, but are definitely on the upswing again these days, so watch out. The Bulls haven’t been seriously relevant in the NBA since MJ retired in 1998, and have reached the postseason in just 11 of 22 seasons since; and the legendary Bears franchise has only been in two Super Bowls (1985, 2006), won just one, and has missed the playoffs in 11 of the past 13 seasons. Still, the Bears were 12-4 just two seasons ago, when they reached the postseason, but now they seem to have fallen light-years behind the Packers and the Vikings in the NFC North. But the Windy City still celebrates its championship hockey team; you may remember that the Blackhawks franchise was enduring the NHL’s longest Stanley Cup drought when 2009 rolled around (49 years), but that talented Chicago team took the silver chalice a year later. Then the Hawks beat the Bruins three years later for another one, and two years after that captured its third in six years.
4. Toronto (3)
Like Philadelphia, this Canadian hub could easily have been on the “sad” list two years ago, but the Raptors surprised everyone and stunned the injury-ravaged Warriors in the NBA Finals last year to capture the franchise’s first-ever title. Since joining the league in 1995, Toronto had missed the postseason in 13 of its 23 seasons of existence, and prior to Kawhi Leonard’s arrival last year, the Raptors had been viewed annually as underachievers when it came to the postseason. Over at the Rogers Centre, the Blue Jays won a couple of World Series in the early nineties, but then went 21 straight seasons without making the playoffs. They remain one of the AL East’s also-rans and are likely to stay that way for a while. Finally, the Maple Leafs remain one of the NHL’s longest-suffering franchises, and are still waiting for the Stanley Cup to return to this hockey hotbed after a seemingly unending 53-year drought.
3. San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose (7)
The MLB Giants, similar to the Blackhawks, went through a lengthy championship famine, then won three World Series in a five-year period (2010-2014). They’ve been mediocre since, but three crowns in five nearly qualifies for dynastic. “Nearly” doesn’t apply to the area’s NBA team. The Warriors, based in Oakland for eons but having moved last fall to a new arena across the bay, have appeared in the last five NBA Finals and won three of those matchups. Some perspective: between 1994 and 2012, Golden State missed the playoffs every season but one. Something clicked in 2012, however, and in the past few years, they have become arguably sports’ only superteam. We can skip the other five teams here, because six crowns in nine years is pretty damn good.
2. Washington (4)
Two years ago, DC was firmly entrenched on the “saddest” list, but then the seemingly-cursed Capitals won the Stanley Cup two years ago for the franchise’s first-ever championship, and then the Nationals won their first-ever title with last year’s World Series crown. Up until that 2017-18 season, the Caps had been one of the most snakebitten (some might say “choking”) teams in all of sports, but that’s all forgotten now with the silver chalice still a recent memory. In MLB, the Nationals had been similar to the underachieving Caps in that they often put forth excellent regular-season performances but always managed to fall flat in the postseason. Until their great run last season, the Nats had lost their opening-round series in four of the previous seven seasons in which they made the playoffs, despite being NL East champs each time. Meanwhile, the Wizards haven’t won an NBA championship since 1978, when they were the Bullets, and haven’t reached the Finals since 1979. Washington had missed the postseason in seven of its previous 11 seasons, but was somehow invited to this season’s tournament despite a 24-40 record. Finally, the NFL Redskins (name change on the way?) won three Super Bowls in a 10-year period between 1982 and 1991, but have been largely irrelevant since, having made the postseason just five times since 1992, including their current postseason stretch of 12 of the past 14 seasons without qualifying (and first-round exits the other two years).
1. Boston (4)
Obviously, again. Yes, Washington has had a champion in each of the past two seasons, but the New England region has two in the past three, and has been at, or near, the top of this list for almost a decade straight. New England fans never seem satisfied, but they sure as hell should be. Since 2001, the area has celebrated 12 championships (including a pair in 2018), with at least one in each of the four sports. The Patriots have six, the Red Sox four in 15 years (after an 86-year drought), and the Bruins and Celtics each have one. Even more remarkable: since 2000, at least one of the four teams qualified for the postseason every season; no other team on this list can say that. In addition, the Pats have three Super Bowl runner-up trophies during that same stretch. Meanwhile, all four teams are currently elite or on the upswing, as the Sox are 2018 World Series champs, the Patriots have won the AFC East 17 of the past 18 seasons, the Celtics are still in the conversation among Eastern Conference contenders, and the Bruins reached the Stanley Cup Final last season and are the top-seeded team as the NHL heads into its summer-fall playoff tournament.
In all, the longest the Boston area has gone without a pro championship in the past 20 years is the three-year stretch between the Celtics’ (June 2008) and Bruins’ (June 2011). Mind-boggling, to say the least.
