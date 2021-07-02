This past Wednesday marked the halfway point of the full 162-game major league season for most teams, including the Boston Red Sox.
After last season’s pandemic-shortened 24-36 debacle, expectations were quite low for the local nine heading into this season’s campaign, and critics’ disgust was heightened further when the Sox dropped their first three of the season, at home, to the putrid Baltimore Orioles, a team that had somehow managed to finish ahead of Boston in last season’s final standings by a combined 18-5 tally.
Remarkably since then, the Red Sox have righted the ship in a big way, and have gone 51-28 since with their 53-31 record as of Friday amazingly the best in baseball.
Relegated by numerous prognosticators, myself included, as no better than a fourth-place team in the AL East heading into the season, Boston has inched ahead of last year’s American League pennant-winners, the Tampa Bay Rays, by 3 1/2 games in the division, thanks in part to the Rays’ 4-10 skid in the last fortnight, along with Boston’s seven-game win streak. That run of success included the Sox’ second straight three-game sweep of the hated Yankees, a team that had won 23 of 29 of the teams’ recent meetings in 2019 and 2020.
A season ago, most Red Sox fans had never even heard of guys like Hunter Renfroe, Kiki Hernandez, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock, Hirokazu Sawamura, and Marwin Gonzalez, but all have become critical to the team’s success this season.
A year ago, Boston batted .265 as a team, which was still somehow third-best in the majors, but its starting pitching’s ERA was 25th in baseball at 5.34, and the bullpen’s was even worse (27th, 5.79). This season, while still third in batting at .263 as a team, the starters’ ERA has improved by almost a full run (20th, 4.50), while the bullpen has made improvements by leaps and bounds, with baseball’s sixth-best reliever corps with an ERA of just 3.42.
Boston’s offense boasts only a pair of .300 hitters — All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who is hitting a career-best .329 along with 13 home runs and 48 RBI, and DH JD Martinez, who has bounced back big-time from a dreadful 2020 (.213 BA, and a measly seven home runs after clouting 79 over the previous two seasons) by hitting a robust .305 along with 17 homers and 55 RBI.
Rafael Devers, named to his first All-Star Game on Thursday, is also doing his usual damage (.288, along with a team-leading 20 HRs and 69 RBI), but the team’s next three batting leaders were unbeknownst to Red Sox fans just two years ago. They are Alex Verdugo (.280), who came over in the Mookie Betts/David Price trade with the Dodgers; the aforementioned Renfroe (.272, 12 HRs), who hit 33 homers just two seasons ago with the Padres, but was deemed expendable by the Rays last offseason after a down season; and second baseman Christian Arroyo, a former first-round draft pick but a career .215 hitter who was plucked off the waiver wire from the Indians last summer, and is hitting .264 for the 2021 Red Sox.
Meanwhile, Boston’s starting rotation – with the exception of free-agent pickup Garrett Richards, who is apparently having a tough time pitching without gunk on his fingers, and is 4-5 with an ERA approaching five – is a combined 27-15, led by Nathan Eovaldi (9-4, 3.41), Martin Perez (6-4, 4.04), Pivetta (6-3, 4.43), and Eduardo Rodriguez, who is 6-4 with a 5.83 ERA after missing all of 2020 with a Covid-related heart ailment.
Pivetta in particular is quite a story. Deemed expendable by the Phillies last summer after putting up a gruesome 15.88 ERA after just three games last season, he was traded to Boston by reliever-starved Philadelphia for Sox bullpen cogs Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree.
A year later, Pivetta is making the Phillies look bad with his resurgence for Boston, while Workman, after a disastrous stint in Philadelphia (1-4, 6.92 ERA), is somehow back in the Red Sox’ bullpen, and has compiled an impressive 1.86 ERA in 10 appearances.
What is also notable about the Red Sox’ 2021 turnaround is the team’s character and resilience. Boston leads the league in comeback wins with 27, and they also are a fun-loving bunch, as evidenced by the their celebrating home runs by wheeling the hitter down the length of the dugout in a laundry cart, along with its team-wide habit of waving to the dugout whenever a Red Sox player reaches second base.
All in all, this Red Sox team is a throwback to the 2013 team that wasn’t loaded with talent, but still managed to parlay grit, determination, and a love and respect for the game into a roster that ultimately captured the “Boston Strong” World Series championship that fall.
It also helps that the rest of the AL East has thus far played far below expectations.
The Yankees, an injury-riddled bunch a season ago but still a 33-27 playoff team, are just 41-39 and nine games back in the East after going 12-18 in their last 30 games, which included getting swept on the road for the first time since 2000 by the awful Detroit Tigers, along with the pair of three-game sweeps to the Red Sox. As a team, the Bombers are hitting just .236 (17th in MLB), and their starters’ ERA is 4.06 (14th).
Meanwhile, the Jays, a young and talented team expected to make significant inroads this season after steadily improving over the past few seasons, have struggled to stay above .500. They are 41-38 so far this season, and just a half-game ahead of the Yankees in the division. They are the second-best hitting club in the majors (.266), behind only the Astros, but their pitching has been middle-of-the-road and their mediocre home record of 17-19 probably is reflective of the fact that the Jays have split their “home” season between their spring-training facility in Dunedin, Florida, and their Triple-A minor-league facility in Buffalo because of Canadian travel restrictions.
The fact that there are no great teams in baseball this season gives Red Sox fans hope that their rebound this season may not be a fluke, and could extend through the second half and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.