Growing up in upstate New York way back when, there were three teams from the Empire State from which to choose in terms of rooting interest. There were the two “city” teams, the Giants and Jets, and the “upstaters,” the Bills.
Unfortunately for fans of any of those teams, particularly in the seventies, all three teams were mediocre, or worse.
The Super Bowl III champs, the Jets, did not have one winning season between 1969 and 1981, including sputtering to three straight three-win seasons; the franchise still hasn’t been back to the Super Bowl.
The Giants, believe it or not, were even worse. The G-Men, who wouldn’t win a Super Bowl until the Big Game’s 21st edition, missed the playoffs every season between 1964 and 1980, and in the five-year period between 1973 and 1977 won a total of 17 games, which was fewer than the Patriots won in one season in 2007.
And the woebegone Bills were equally putrid; the team between 1967 and 1987 made the postseason three times, and when they did get good, in the late eighties/early nineties, they tortured their fans with four straight Super Bowl losses. Buffalo then went 17 straight seasons this century without making the playoffs.
Is it any wonder, then, that I was a Rams’ fan growing up?
Fans of that LA franchise watched it play out its own dubious history, perennially being pretty good, but always getting snuffed out by the Vikings or Cowboys when it counted in the playoffs, and not capturing its first (and only) Super Bowl title until 1999, when the team had relocated to St. Louis.
The Patriots had their own star-crossed history by the time I moved to this region in the mid-eighties, but what I’ve witnessed since the mid-nineties from this franchise is nothing short of remarkable.
(Patriot-haters can stop reading now, if you like.)
When the calendar clicked over to 2001, the Pats began a run that saw them win three Super Bowls in four years, drop a couple more in 2007 and 2011, then returned to postseason glory in the past five seasons, and have appeared in four of the past five Super Bowls, winning three.
In a league that has a (fairly) strict salary cap, how is this possible in this era of free agency?
To expound on my point, I want to take a look at the six non-Patriot teams that have appeared in the Super Bowl since 2014, and analyze what they’ve done since. (Spoiler: it is decidedly un-Patriot-like.)
Denver Broncos
Super Bowl losers to the Seahawks in 2013, the Broncos rode the arm of geezer Peyton Manning to a championship the following season. Manning retired after the Super Bowl, but the foundation of the team — defense — was still in place. But Denver proceeded to miss the playoffs each of the next three seasons, and is on its fifth QB (and third head coach) since Manning called it quits and started selling insurance. The Broncos are 2-5 this season and are trading away assets in preparation for their expected tank job.
Seattle Seahawks
The 2013 team seemingly came out of nowhere and went 13-3 en route to a championship season, capped off by a 43-8 thrashing of the Broncos in the Super Bowl. Seattle seemed like it would be a dominant team for years to come, and it sort of has, but the Seahawks lost the Super Bowl the following year to the Patriots in heartbreaking fashion. They then had a pair of 10-win seasons that resulted in second-round playoff exits, then missed the postseason altogether in 2017. Last season, they finished second in the NFC West and were dealt a first-round exit by the Cowboys. This season, they’re off to a 5-2 start, but home losses to the Drew Brees-less Saints and the Ravens are troubling.
Carolina Panthers
Around since 1995, this franchise has been to two Super Bowls, following the 2003 and 2015 seasons, and lost both, to the Patriots and Broncos, respectively. That most-recent defeat hurt, because Carolina was a 15-1 wagon in the regular season, and was a five-point favorite over the over-the-hill Broncos in the Super Bowl, only to lose by two TDs. That was Cam Newton’s MVP season, but he has yet to return to that level of play, and that up-and-coming team has missed the playoffs two of the past three seasons. The Panthers are 4-2 right now, but likely only because Newton has been injured practically the whole season and his backup has sparkled. Newton is 6-10 since that Super Bowl.
Atlanta Falcons
Another amazing crash-and-burn tale. Labeled as one of the biggest chokers ever after blowing a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI and falling in OT to, yup, the Patriots, the Falcons followed that season up with a 10-6 record (and a second-round playoff exit). Encouraging, no? But last season Atlanta missed the postseason with a 7-9 record, and this year the team is a ridiculous 1-6 en route to another debacle of a season.
Philadelphia Eagles
The franchise got its long-awaited first NFL title with the 2017 Super Bowl crown. But the Eagles followed up that 13-3 regular season with a 9-7 campaign, sneaked into the playoffs, but dropped a second-rounder to the Saints, and this season the Philly Not-So-Specials are 3-4. That record includes losses to the Falcons (Atlanta’s only win thus far) and a home defeat to the 2-3-1 Lions. How the mighty have fallen.
Los Angeles Rams
Remember how good LA was last season? The Rams went 13-3 in the regular season sparked by the NFC’s most potent offense, then went all the way to the Super Bowl, where they took on the you-know-whos. Then that powerhouse LA team that had averaged 33 points per regular-season game lost to New England, 13-3. The Rams were expected to be loaded again this season, but they’ve already lost as many games as they lost all last regular season, and we’re only heading into Week 8. Also noteworthy is that the 4-3 Rams lost two weeks ago — at home — to the pace-setting 49ers, in a 20-7 nail-biter.
Meanwhile, the 7-0 Patriots seem headed to yet another division title and likely Super Bowl berth, while the past six years’ championship contenders have all seemed to have crested, and at least four are on a downward arc.
Better measure that ball pressure again, NFL.
