Over this weekend, you may well eschew college football, and even Sunday Night Football, to tune in to the World Series, which stages Games 4 and 5 between the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers and the upstart Tampa Bay Rays.
Late Sunday afternoon, New Englanders will more than likely tune into CBS to see the marquee matchup between the hometown Patriots and the pride of the Bay Area, the San Francisco 49ers.
What both sporting events have in common is that the California teams will feature players that once played for a Boston-area team, and both have the chance to be transcendent players who profoundly change the fortunes of their respective organizations.
Mookie Betts now patrols right field for the Dodgers, just as he did for the Red Sox during his first six pro seasons, with his fifth year providing his preeminent season as a player when his AL MVP campaign propelled the Sox to the 2018 World Series championship over that same LA franchise.
Jimmy Garoppolo, now the quarterback for the 49ers and following in the footsteps of such legendary franchise QBs as Joe Montana and Steve Young, returns to Foxboro Sunday just under seven months removed from participating in his fourth Super Bowl — three as a reserve for New England, and in February, as the starting QB for the NFC champion 49ers.
Yet despite Betts and Jimmy G both being rising stars within their previous organizations, both were traded under controversial circumstances, and both took their teams to championship rounds during their first full season as a starter on the West Coast.
Why?
The Betts trade, on the surface, was simply a business decision for the Red Sox. Already significantly over MLB’s luxury-tax threshold in 2019 with no financial relief in sight, and facing the possibility of Betts leaving town via free agency after the 2020 season, Boston ownership made the difficult decision to deal the popular outfielder to LA in February, along with high-priced teammate David Price and cash, in exchange for Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo, infielder Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong. For Boston, it was a matter of getting something for Betts before he bolted town for richer outfield pastures and left the Sox with nothing in return.
What the remaining New England baseball fans will forever wonder is whether Betts would ever have been amenable to an extension in Boston, or if he just had had enough, à la Tom Brady, and wanted to pursue free agency, which was his right.
It was reported that Boston made Betts at least a 10-year offer worth around $300 million, but the outfielder countered with a $420M proposal, which was too high for the cash-strapped Red Sox.
Nearly four months after the Feb. 11 trade, Betts agreed to a 12-year, $365M contract that will keep the transcendent outfielder in Dodger Blue until he is 39 years old.
If Betts were receptive to an extension in Boston, and the money he ultimately took in LA is comparable to the Boston offer, then Red Sox ownership is to blame for appearing cheap, and even worse, having prioritized ridiculous contract extensions for damaged-good pitchers Chris Sale (five years, $145M) and Nathan Eovaldi (four years, $68M) over one for Betts, along with the mind-boggling deals earned by Price (seven years, $217M in Dec. 2015), JD Martinez (five years, $110M), Xander Bogaerts (six years, $120M), and Rick Porcello (four years, $82.5M in 2015) over the years which put Boston in the luxury-tax quagmire to begin with, and ultimately prevented them from paying Betts his worth without paying MLB tax penalties through the nose.
But it’s also very possible that Betts just didn’t want to play in Boston anymore. Rumor has it that he was upset about the racial climate in Boston, and how the team and city was exposed when Baltimore Orioles centerfielder Adam Jones was berated by racist taunts at Fenway Park in 2017, along with a bag of peanuts being thrown at him. Though the Red Sox organization profusely apologized for the incident, it appears that the impact of the atmosphere at Fenway may have made it hard for someone as emotional and upstanding as Betts to commit to a career in Boston for another decade-plus.
Betts said in early July that he had no regrets about turning down the Red Sox’ extension offer, and that pretty much confirms that he knew all along that he could get a better offer elsewhere, in a climate, literally and figuratively, that was better suited to his career aspirations. And Betts is in the World Series with the Dodgers, and, not surprisingly, providing a spark to a franchise that hasn’t won a championship in 32 seasons.
Meanwhile, Garoppolo returns to Gillette Stadium for the first time since his Oct. 31, 2017 trade to San Francisco. Jimmy G, the 62nd overall pick in the 2014 draft out of Eastern Illinois, was a surprising selection at the time because Tom Brady was 36 and would ultimately lead the Patriots to their fourth Super Bowl title the following season, but coach Bill Belichick was apparently already laying the groundwork for Brady’s successor somewhere down the line.
At the time of the Garoppolo trade, Brady was 40, was 6-2 on the year and had just won his fifth Super Bowl. With the goal of playing until he was 45, TB12 projected that he had at least five more seasons in Foxboro. Garoppolo, days from turning 26 at the time, was in the final year of his contract, and though he had been highly in demand the previous spring by teams desperate for a young QB, Belichick refused all offers, including numerous first-rounders.
The Patriots reportedly offered Garoppolo four-year contract extensions, in the $17 million to $18 million range annually to be Brady’s back-up, and his pay would rise if, or when, he succeeded the incumbent. Garoppolo and his agent, Donald Yee (notably, also Brady’s agent), rejected the offers, for reasons that remain to this day unclear, and the Patriots reportedly knew they couldn’t make any further promises to ‘Jimmy G.’ about the timing of the transition at QB without it getting back to Brady.
Unfortunately, when Belichick tried to convince team owner Bob Kraft that Garoppolo was the better long-term investment, Kraft mandated that ‘Jimmy G.’ be traded, and Belichick go back to square one and find the best quarterback in the next draft and develop him.
Belichick dealt Garoppolo for a just a second-round pick, which infuriated Patriots ownership, but Belichick ultimately parlayed that draft pick into seven later-round picks over the years, resulting in the drafting of, among others, current backup QB Jarrett Stidham and running back Damien Harris.
Since then, Brady lost a Super Bowl to the Eagles and won the subsequent season over the Rams, but after a disappointing 2019 in which the veteran QB prepared poorly and routinely pouted even after victories, Brady opted for free agency and now leads a powerhouse team in Tampa Bay.
Garoppolo got a chance to take the helm for the 49ers when the team was 1-10 in 2017, and led San Francisco to five straight wins, thereby diluting the value of that perceived high second-round pick acquired by New England. He was 1-1 in 2018 when he suffered a torn ACL in Game 3 and missed the rest of the season, but returned last season and led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where some late-game mistakes by Garoppolo doomed San Francisco to a loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.
The 49ers that visit Foxboro on Sunday are just 3-3, with two of their wins over the putrid Giants and Jets, but ‘Jimmy G.’ did lead the team to an impressive victory over their hated rivals, the Rams, last Sunday.
Now Belichick prepares for another prodigal son to take the field against the struggling Patriots, and New Englanders will once again, along with seeing Mookie Betts starring in the World Series, wonder what could have been.
