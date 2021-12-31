Last week, we did a year in review for the area’s five pro teams. This week, we’ll look ahead at what we can perhaps expect, on a monthly basis, for the calendar year 2022 in the wide, wide world of sports.
January
Happy new year! Things get underway in 2022 with Week 17 of the NFL season, and hopefully, Patriots fans won’t have to face the prospect of their beloved team losing to the hideous Jaguars on Sunday, thereby making Week 18 on the road against the Dolphins in the regular-season finale a must-win for their postseason hopes. Wild-card weekend will begin Jan. 15-16, and the Patriots will likely be on the road to open the postseason, very possibly in Cincinnati.
The Bruins will allegedly return to the ice on New Year’s Day after the league’s lengthy COVID hiatus, and will then proceed to play eight games in a span of 13 days, which will really test the team’s mettle as the B’s try to get back into the playoff hunt. As it stands right now, Boston is on the outside looking in as far as the playoff field goes, but we’re only a third of the way through the season.
After shocking the 27-7 Phoenix Suns on New Year’s Eve, the Celtics will have a chance to get back to or above .500 with a string of games against teams with losing records, including contests against the Magic, Knicks, Pacers, and Spurs.
For Red Sox fans, Jan. 20 should be circled on the calendar, because that’s the day that the new Baseball Hall of Fame class is announced, which will likely include local legend David Ortiz, though it could be disappointing for some fans if Sox alum Roger Clemens is not selected for enshrinement in his final year of eligibility — and the same goes for Curt Schilling.
February
Of course, the highlight of the month will be Super Bowl Sunday, which will take place the latest that the big game ever has, on Feb. 13, which is a week later because of the extra week of NFL games played this past season. Expect the Chiefs to reach their third straight Super Bowl, only this time taking on the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers.
Otherwise, the Winter Olympics in Tokyo will open on Feb. 4 for the 16-day cavalcade of skiing, skating, ice hockey, bobsledding and luging.
The NHL All-Star Game will be held on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas, while the NBA All-Star Game will be staged in beautiful downtown Cleveland on Feb. 20. The trading deadline for the NBA will be held on Feb. 10, and it would surprise no one around here if the Celtics were very active in re-shaping their roster with some significant transactions engineered by GM Brad Stevens.
But perhaps the biggest non-Super Bowl event of the month will be the state of the negotiations between Major League Baseball and the Players’ Association. If an agreement cannot be reached during the course of the month, and ideally by the middle of February, then spring training and the actual start of the season could very well be in jeopardy.
March
Ideally, MLB spring training games will dominate the news, along with the final weeks of the NCAA college basketball season, culminating with the onset of March Madness beginning on March 13-14.
If all goes as hoped, Opening Day for the 2022 baseball season will see all 30 teams in action on March 31, including the Red Sox hosting Tampa Bay for three games at chilly Fenway.
At 6-5, it’s hard to imagine that Boston College’s men’s basketball team will qualify for the NCAA tournament, but our neighbors to the south, Providence College, are off to an impressive 12-1 start and are ranked no. 21 nationally. Keep this up, and the Friars will be dancing in March.
The New England Revolution will open their season on March 5 as it looks to defend their regular-season Eastern Conference title.
And finally, the last games that will determine the 32-team soccer World Cup field will be played later in the month, with the US men’s team likely to have already clinched a spot in the exclusive tournament, to be held in Qatar in November-December.
April
Arguably the most exciting month, sports-wise, on the entire year’s calendar.
Baseball will kick into gear, with the Sox hosting Baltimore and visiting the Bronx for their fourth through ninth games.
The NCAA men’s and women’s hoops tournament will stage their Final Fours in New Orleans and Minneapolis, respectively.
The tradition like no other, the Masters, will be staged at beautiful Augusta National from April 7-10.
The World Cup soccer draw will be announced on April Fool’s Day.
The NBA’s play-in games will begin on April 12 for the four teams that sit in the seven through 10 spots in each conference at the end of the regular season. Right now, it seems likely that your Boston Celtics will be part of this dubious mini-tournament for the second straight season, and if they’re not, then it means that either things really turned around for the better at some point during the season, or the tailspin in which the team is currently enmeshed has continued, resulting in a non-playoff season and a likely lottery pick in the NBA draft. If the C’s do win their play-in tourney game, their season will still be on the precipice of a quick departure when they take on Brooklyn or Milwaukee in the opening round of the playoffs.
After that, don’t be surprised if the Celtics’ Stevens ends up back as a college or NBA head coach again, with further significant shakeups within the organization also likely.
The NFL Draft will take place the final weekend of the month, and for those interested in men’s college hockey in these parts, be aware that Boston’s TD Garden will host the sport’s Frozen Four April 7-9.
May
The Kentucky Derby will be run at Churchill Downs in Louisville the first Saturday of the month, and golf’s second major tournament of the year, the PGA Championship, will take place on May 19-22 in that noted golf hotbed, Tulsa, OK.
The Stanley Cup playoffs begin in earnest on May 2, and who knows if the Bruins will be in the mix here? More importantly for Bruins fans, if Boston is not part of the 16-team field, then all eyes will be on team captain Patrice Bergeron, who is in the last year of his contract and may be mulling retirement as he approaches his 37th birthday after an 18-year career in black and gold.
June
Baseball, barring the aforementioned labor strife, rolls merrily along into the summer months, and the NBA Finals open on June 2 pitting, let’s say, Brooklyn against the Warriors or Suns.
On a somewhat-parallel track, the Stanley Cup playoffs will be winding down toward the end of the month, and the Tampa Bay Lightning will perhaps be trying to nail down their third straight Cup, but may have to roll through a strong Hurricanes or Florida Panthers teams en route. In the Final, Vegas, St. Louis, and surprising Minnesota could provide the Western-Conference opposition.
Wimbledon will be staged at the All England Club outside of London later in the month, but the biggest event around these parts will be at the Country Club in suburban Boston, as Tom Brady’s former neighborhood course will host the U.S. Open June 16-19.
July
Things slow down with high school and college sports have closed down for the summer, but MLB will host its annual All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, two years after the Midsummer Classic was canceled in LA because of the escalating pandemic.
Around here, all eyes will be on the Red Sox because of a brutal July schedule that will open at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and see Boston play the Yankees and Rays seven times each. There is also the end-of-month trading deadline that could see the team engineer some major deals depending on where it sits in the standings. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who can opt out of his contract at the end of this season, might be on the block, and certainly DH J.D. Martinez, at the end of his deal, could also be dealt, in addition to pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and catcher Christian Vazquez, who could net some dividends if the Sox are falling out of contention. If they’re not, Boston could very well be buyers instead, given its stable of young talent down on the farm that would be appealing to MLB sellers.
August
NFL training camps will be kicking into gear as MLB enters its dog days. Meanwhile, the Revolution will have their busiest month of the season, with six matches scheduled over a 25-day period.
Oh, and perhaps this is the month that former Patriot Richard Seymour gets the knock on his hotel door to tell him that he has been selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, likely alongside former Colts wideout Reggie Wayne.
September
The Patriots and their NFL brethren will get underway in early September, although the 272-game schedule for the 2022-23 season won’t be announced until sometime in May. However, we do know that the AFC East teams will play the NFC West next fall, and that is arguably the best division in the game with the Rams, 49ers, Cardinals, and Seahawks.
Training camps will open for both the Bruins and Celtics, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see big changes on both teams’ rosters depending on how they fared in the spring.
The Revolution will be hitting the homestretch in their 34-game regular-season schedule that ends in mid-October, and their Sept. 4 match against NYC FC — the team that knocked the Revs out of the postseason prematurely last season — will likely be must-see viewing for the Gillette Stadium faithful if their team is in contention again for conference honors.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox will wrap up their regular season with a 27-game September that includes 18 contests against their AL East compadres and a potentially crucial four-game series at Yankee Stadium Sept. 22-25.
October
While MLS and MLB begin their postseasons, the Celtics and Bruins will return to TD Garden after disappointing 2021-22 seasons. Who knows what the rosters of each of these teams will look like after potential off-season shake-ups, but the slate is wiped clean in October and each team will be looking to win back its fans after letting them down (again) in the spring.
Will the Red Sox be back in the postseason in 2022? I think yes, despite the fact that three of the best teams in the majors are in their own division, but I’ve liked some of their offseason moves so far, including stockpiling veteran pitching talent and not sacrificing the up-and-comers that could become critical to the team’s success in 2022. A fully healthy Chris Sale should also help the team’s fortunes as it aims to return to the ALCS and perhaps beyond.
November
If Xander Bogaerts made it through the MLB season without being dealt, he will have to make a decision early this month about whether he will opt out of the contract he signed in 2019. Noting the fact Marcus Semien got $175 million, Javier Baez got $140 million, and we still haven’t seen what free agent Carlos Correa is going to get, it seems Bogaerts’ current contract — at six years, $120 million — is below current market value. Unless Bogey has his deal redone during the season, the Red Sox should be prepared for their shortstop to hit the open market this month.
The other mega-news during November is the FIFA World Cup, which will take place in the Middle Eastern nation of Qatar from Nov. 21 through Dec. 18. It is being held in the late fall because of the notorious hot temperatures in this Arab nation (averaging 104F in June and July) that would make conditions very dangerous for players if the World Cup were to take place in the summer, as it usually is. Why is the quadrennial event in Qatar, anyway? Because disgraced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and his minions were more than likely bribed by officials in the oil-rich nation, and awarded the country of 2.8 million people the chance to host the World Cup, even though the majority of the venues would have to be built from scratch, and the country has a legacy of human-rights abuses.
Anyway, hopefully the US will have a team playing in Qatar for the first time since it last qualified for the World Cup in 2014. The American team is currently ranked 14th in the world behind eight European countries and two South American teams.
Closer to home, the MLS Cup will be held on Nov. 5, 16 days prior to the opening of the World Cup, and wouldn’t it be tremendous if New England soccer fans were still basking in the glory of the Revolution’s first-ever MLS Cup championship as things get underway in Qatar?
December
Hopefully, a year from now, the pandemic will for the most part in the rear-view mirror, and masks in sports venues will be a thing of the past.
December should also be a big month for the Red Sox, as they have more than $100M coming off the books from expired contracts, including (likely) Bogaerts, J.D., Eovaldi, and, believe it or not, David Price, who was still owed $16M by the team in 2022, even though he has played for the Dodgers for the last three seasons.
In the meantime, I wish my faithful readers a happy and prosperous new year!
