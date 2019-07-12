It was exactly a month ago Friday that Boston’s hopes of seeing its third world champion of the calendar year were snuffed out at TD Garden by the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final.
If only the Bruins hadn’t dropped three of four home games to a team that five months earlier was the worst team in hockey, was playing a rookie goaltender, and had been outscored in two of its home games by a whopping 12-3 margin.
That being said, it was probably too much to ask, after New England fans had already celebrated 12 sports championships, encompassing all four major sports, in a 19-year span.
But if not for the Bruins’ late collapse and the season-long debacle that was the highly touted Boston Celtics, it was a realistic possibility that not only three Boston teams could have worn sports crowns, but it almost could have been all four simultaneously.
If Boston fans are hopeful of seeing that ridiculous scenario somehow unfold in the coming year, what would have to happen?
Red Sox
Okay, the Sox returned from the All-Star break nine games behind the AL East-leading Yankees, and two games in arrears in the wild-card race. On paper, the possibility of a second-half rebound leading to another World Series title would seem far-fetched, but hear me out.
Realistically, overtaking the Pinstripers for division honors is probably unlikely, but not out of the question. Don’t forget: the Sox went on a 17-2 run to start last season and didn’t lose three straight games all season long, and this year’s edition certainly has the capability and the roster to go on another tear at some point.
Whether that’s enough to take the division out of New York’s clutches would remain to be seen, but a hot streak could certainly make the wild-card berth all the more realistic. The prime contenders right now for the wild cards are the two current leaders, Cleveland and Tampa Bay, along with 50-41 Oakland and 49-42 Texas.
Let’s say Boston (49-41) has a better second half and secures one of the wild cards; in the one-game playoff it could then throw out either Chris Sale (who’s bound to improve, right?) or David Price against someone who would have to be perceived as a lesser adversary by any of those contending teams.
After that, should the Sox advance, perhaps they get a break and take on the AL division winner with the best record – and at this point, it could very well be the surprising Twins, whose 56-33 record is just a half-game worse than the Astros’ and Yankees’. Minnesota has been very impressive, but when’s the last time it won a playoff series? I’ll tell you when: in 2002, in the ALDS. Prior to that, it was during its run to the 1991 World Series title. That’s a long period of postseason failure, and it also includes the team’s last seven playoff series, in which the Twins are 0-7. The Sox would relish taking on Minnesota.
That Twins-Sox matchup would also result in a death-cage match in the other ALDS series between Houston and New York, effectively wiping out, early on, one of the majors’ best teams, and likely taking a lot of stamina out of the team that emerges.
So if the Sox defeat Minnesota, then it’s just four victories away from the Fall Classic.
The Red Sox back in the World Series? It could happen, but I wouldn’t count on it. (My odds: 15-1)
Patriots
Do we even need to dissect this? New England has appeared in four of the last five Super Bowls, and won three. It has 10 consecutive AFC East titles, and none of the Patriots’ division mates has noticeably improved, so barring extraordinary circumstances, New England has pretty much already advanced to the AFC divisional round. And who scares you in the AFC right now? An overhauled Steeler team? Texans? Ravens?
Nah. Perhaps the Chiefs, but the Pats already took them out twice last year, once on the road, and KC has some internal personnel issues that could yet sabotage its season.
The Pats back in the Super Bowl? It certainly could happen, and probably will. (My odds: 3-1)
Celtics
Most Green-teamers still can’t figure out exactly what went wrong this past year – a season that could and probably should have resulted in, at the least, an appearance in the NBA Finals against a hobbled Golden State team.
We can all lament about what could have been in such a matchup had the C’s not sleepwalked through such a dysfunctional regular season.
But even after losing mainstays Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Marcus Morris, and Terry Rozier via free agency, the addition of Kemba Walker and the three high draft picks should revitalize Boston, and hopefully Walker’s enthusiasm and leadership will counteract most of the negativity that lurked in the Boston locker room thanks to the disgruntled Irving and the inherent personality conflicts.
Sure, right now the Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Rockets, Jazz, Nuggets, and perhaps even the Trail Blazers are better teams right now on paper, but Boston wouldn’t have to play any of those teams until the NBA Finals, and similar to baseball, whichever team emerges from the West will have had to survive epic battles along the way just to reach the Finals.
The Celtics actually could be better than last year’s team, since team chemistry could and should be improved, and the kids – including Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum – along with a finally-healthy Gordon Hayward could make for a talented and entertaining squad.
Sure, there are good teams in the East, but not nearly as many as in the West, and realistically only Milwaukee and Philadelphia pose meaningful threats to the Celtics for the East title.
The Celtics in the NBA Finals? Sure, that could happen, with a little luck and a revamped team attitude thrown in there. (My odds: 6-1)
Bruins
Boston in the Cup Final again is probably the toughest scenario to envision of the four situations discussed here.
The Bruins couldn’t have had any better fortune that they did en route to reaching the championship round this past season. Shockingly, nearly every division winner and runner-up was eliminated in the opening round of the NHL playoffs, and by the time Boston got to the second round, the remaining foes blocking its path to the Cup Final were the two wild-card teams. Not surprisingly, the B’s lost only a couple of games over the course of those two series to get to the Final, where it faced a 45-win Blues team that had the fifth-best record in the conference.
Right now, the only team in the East that seems to have not taken a step back is Tampa Bay, and its stunning first-round sweep at the hands of the Blue Jackets will probably linger in the team’s collective psyche all season long. Still, the Lightning have the most talent in the East, if not the league, so they have to be viewed as the Bruins’ primary roadblock to the Cup Final. But as long as the Bruins retain the basic framework of last year’s roster, they should be in the mix in the East.
Overall, the teams in the West are stronger than those that compose the East, so again, all of those teams beating up on each other out west en route to the Cup Final should make it easier for the East champion to be viewed as the favorite in the Final.
Of course, that played out in that exact fashion this past season, and yet the upstart Blues still managed to win the Cup despite not having home-ice advantage in three of the four rounds.
So can the Bruins return to the Cup Final? Perhaps, but they probably blew their last best chance for a Cup a month ago. (My odds: 8-1)
