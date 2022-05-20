Next Saturday marks 43 months since the Boston Red Sox won their fourth world championship of the millennium, when the Olde Towne Team took out the mighty Dodgers in five games in Oct. 2018.
Three-and-a-half years after that clincher in Dodger Stadium, the current (16-22 fourth-place) Red Sox have just seven players on their active roster from that championship team.
A lot of those names and faces on that 2018 roster barely had an impact on the team’s overall success, or were eminently forgettable (or both), but quite a few are still alive and kicking on somebody else’s roster, perhaps doing damage for their new team.
Let’s track down some of those guys and see how they’ve fared since departing Boston for greener(?) pastures.
Among the pitching staff, journeyman reliever Heath Hembree was 4-1 for Boston out of the pen during the 2018 regular season, with a 4.20 ERA, and didn’t give up a run in four postseason appearances. Overall, he was 15-5 in parts of seven seasons for the Sox, but was traded to the Phillies in 2020 along with Brandon Workman for current Sox starter Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold, a righty prospect who has one MLB game to his credit, and is 3-1 with a sparkling 2.45 ERA at Triple-A Worcester. Hembree was with the Mets and the Reds in 2021, and currently, at age 33, is with another bad team, the Pirates.
The always-entertaining Joe Kelly, 33, is still a showboating reliever, although perhaps showing a bit more humility this season based on his ghastly 13.50 ERA in five games for the White Sox. Kelly signed a lucrative free-agent deal with the Dodgers in the 2018 offseason, and went 7-4 with a 3.59 ERA out of the pen over three seasons, including the 2020 season when the Dodgers won their first title since 1989.
Heart attack-inducing closer Craig Kimbrel also was a free agent after 2018, and, surprisingly, nobody wanted him that offseason until the Cubs signed him in June 2019. He was pretty much a disaster there, although he did convert 13 of 16 save opportunities, but his ERA was 6.53 that season and 5.28 the next, when he was primarily a set-up man. In 2021, when he was again the closer, he blew five of 29 save chances but was seen as valuable to the contending White Sox, so the crosstown teams made the swap, only to see Kimbrel blow three of four save opportunities. The 33-year-old was traded to the Dodgers on the eve of the 2022 season opener, and thus far is 7-for-7 in save chances.
Rick Porcello was a solid performer for the Red Sox for five seasons, including going 22-4 in 2016 and 17-7 in the 2018 regular season for the eventual world champs. Boston chose not to re-sign him after a 14-12 2019 season, and in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Porcello was a dreadful 1-7 with a 5.25 ERA for the Mets and was not retained. Surprisingly, even with a 150-125 career record over 12 seasons, Porcello, 33, was not signed by anyone in 2021 and remains on the sidelines this season, though he apparently hasn’t officially retired.
And whatever happened to one of Boston’s most beloved(!?) hurlers, David Price? Well, as you probably remember, he was sent to the Dodgers in the infamous Mookie Betts trade in Feb. 2020, which netted the Sox current outfielder Alex Verdugo and WooSox minor-leaguers Jeter Downs and Connor Wong. Boston included cash considerations to help pay for Price’s remaining $96 million salary at the time (including $16M this season). Price, who was signed to a ballyhooed seven-year, $217-million deal in Dec. 2015, was embraced by his teammates but not so much by fans and media, and managed to talk himself out of town by the time of the trade. After skipping 2020 because of COVID concerns, the $32M-per-year pitcher became baseball’s highest-paid set-up man in LA last season, but ultimately was needed as a fill-in starter later in the season, and 11 of his 39 appearances were in a starting role. Overall, he was 5-2 with a 4.03 ERA last season, and returned to a reliever’s role this season and has appeared in five games, allowing one run in 42/3 innings with five strikeouts and a walk before — surprise, surprise — coming down with COVID in late April. He is set to return to the club this weekend, and Price will become a free agent at the end of the season.
Enigmatic starter Eduardo Rodriguez was a sparkling 64-39 over six seasons with Boston, the team that acquired him from the Orioles in 2014. E-Rod was 13-5 for Boston during the championship season, an even-better 19-6 for the underperforming Sox in 2019, then returned in 2021 after taking 2020 off for COVID-related health woes to turn in a 13-8 effort. Boston chose not to make him a free-agent offer, and the lefty accepted a five-year, $77-million offer from the Tigers. Thus far this season he is 1-3 after eight starts with a 4.38 ERA, but he left Wednesday’s start in the first inning with what is apparently an oblique strain.
Among position players, catcher Sandy Leon played 358 games for Boston over five seasons, and later in his time here, he split the catching duties with Christian Vazquez. Leon only hit .177 for the Sox in 2018 and just .192 the following season before being traded to Cleveland, where he ended up in a part-time role for Terry Francona’s Indians in 2020. He next played for the Marlins in 2021, but his 2020-’21 batting averages of .136 and .183, respectively, led to his being set free again, and he is currently in the Cincinnati Reds organization but has yet to play a major-league game for the team.
Popular Swiss-army-knife Brock Holt was not offered a contract by Boston after the 2019 season. He then played 16 games for the Brewers in 2020 before being released and picked up for 20 games by the Washington Nationals, where he hit .262. He played 76 games for the Rangers last season but hit just .209, and is currently still a free agent at age 33.
While never a premier player, Mitch Moreland had a lot of significant moments for Boston during his four seasons here. He hit .251 and had 64 homers in 386 games, but was traded to the Padres at the trade deadline in 2020, but he hit just .203 there. He was a platoon player for the A’s last season, hitting .227. He is still in the Oakland organization somewhere, but has yet to play for the parent club in 2022.
Andrew Benintendi was surprisingly traded to the Royals after missing most of the 2020 season to injury after beginning the season hitting just .103. Still just 27, Benny was pretty good for KC last season, hitting .276 and hitting 18 homers, and is even better this season, off to a .306 start, although his power numbers are way down.
Finally, how about the aforementioned Mr. Betts, now plying his trade for the team Boston vanquished in 2018, the Dodgers, after being the main piece in the 2020 blockbuster trade? The AL MVP in 2018, Betts was deemed unlikely to re-sign with Boston when he was to become a free agent at the end of 2020, so he was dealt in the most regrettable trade since Babe Ruth was sent packing to the Bronx in 1920, exactly a century earlier. Five months into his career in Los Angeles, Betts signed a 12-year contract extension, through the 2032 season, with the deal worth a whopping $365 million, making it the fourth-richest contract in the history of North American sports. Is he living up to it? Well, in 2020 Betts hit .292 with 16 homers and 39 RBI in 55 games, then hit .264 with 23 homers and 58 RBI in 122 games last season (and he also had 10 stolen bases in each of those two seasons). This season he’s batting .262 with eight homers and 20 RBI through 35 games, but his 37 runs scored lead the majors.
The 29-year-old Betts is probably not hitting at the level the Dodgers expected when they gave him $30 million a year for a dozen years, and his average has dropped each of the last four seasons, but right now, isn’t he better than Sox outfielders Alex Verdugo (for whom Betts was traded, and hitting .221), Kike Hernandez (.177), Christian Arroyo (.189) and Jackie Bradley Jr. (.193)?
Mookie Betts — with all due credit to the great Bob Lobel — why can’t we get players like that?