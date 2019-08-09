Ever since the first weeks of this season, pretty much every local fan has been wondering the same thing: What the heck happened to the Red Sox?
Five months removed from the franchise’s fourth World Series title of the 2000s, the Sox stumbled out of the gate, dropping series to Seattle, Oakland, and Arizona en route to a bumbling 6-13 start.
Things have turned around a little bit ever since, and the team’s high-water mark was its 59-47 mark on July 27, when it briefly crawled back into second place in the AL East, but even then it still faced an eight-game deficit for the division crown.
Admittedly, every single defending world champion since the 2000 Yankees has wondered why it is so hard to defend a championship. No team has won back-to-back titles since that turn-of-the-century Pinstripers team — which went to Game 7 of the 2001 Fall Classic but has won but one championship since — although the San Francisco Giants came the closest, having won titles in 2010, 2012, and 2014.
So, defending is not as easy as it would seem.
But not since the 2013 World Series champion Red Sox followed up that season with a last-place divisional finish – going from 97 victories to just 71 in 2014 — has a season been so maddening for the local fandom. A team that lost just 54 games all last season has already dropped 56 (61-56), and we’re only in early August.
The roster that is in place is pretty much identical to last year’s, and on paper, should be even better than last season’s club, given the full-season tenures of 2018 summer pick-ups Nathan Eovaldi and Steve Pearce.
But ever since Opening Day, when the Sox, behind alleged ace Chris Sale, got pounded 12-4 by a Seattle team that currently sits 20 games under .500, the team has shown mere glimpses of the magic that carried it to its dominant 2018 playoff run.
To whom can we point the finger(s)?
Well, obviously we can start with the Sox’ starting pitching. Last season as a group, their starters posted a 3.77 ERA, which was eighth-best in the majors. This year, the staff’s collective ERA is an astounding 5.00, and is only 20th-best in MLB. Batters hit just .238 against the Sox’ starters last season, but this season they’re hitting .264.
The starting pitching was supposed to be among Boston’s strengths this season, but they’ve been let down by those they considered trustworthy.
Take Sale: On the heels of an injury-plagued 2018 season in which he still went 12-4, the lanky lefty is just 6-11 with an ERA of 4.41 that’s a full run higher than any previous season of his 10-year career. Win No. 6 of the season came Thursday night in a dominating performance (two-hit shutout, 13 K’s) against the 56-60 Angels, but Sale’s other five victories have come against the less-than-imposing lineups of the 51-63 White Sox (after Sale started the season 0-5), the 41-75 Royals, the 38-76 Orioles, the 47-71 Jays, and the only otherwise impressive outing of the lot, a 5-4 win over the Rays on July 23.
David Price hasn’t been all that lights-out, either, as the $1M-a-start lefty is just 7-5 with a bloated 4.36 ERA (his highest since 2009), along with lopsided losses to the A’s, O’s, and Yankees.
And help me to figure out the maddening inconsistency of Rick Porcello’s 11-year career — here are his records over those years: 14-9, 10-12, 14-9, 10-12, 13-8, 15-13, 9-15, 22-4 (Cy Young), 11-17, 17-11, and this year’s deceiving 10-8, which includes a frightening 5.54 ERA.
Let’s also not forget the offense, which still leads the majors in average, and hits, but still has seen off-years from 2018’s heroes.
Last year’s MVP, Mookie Betts, has, like Porcello, alternated career years with average seasons. In 2016, Betts hit .318, but fell to .264 the subsequent year; last year Betts batted .346 and clubbed 30 HRs, but this season he’s at a pedestrian .279 with just 19 homers.
Likewise, JD Martinez (.330, 43 HRs in 2018; .304 and 25 HRs currently), Mitch Moreland (.222 this year after last year’s .245), and Jackie Bradley (.234 to .218) have all had drop-offs this season.
Only Rafael Devers (.315), Xander Bogaerts (.308), and Christian Vazquez (.281) have shown marked improvement this season.
Perhaps most mystifying is the Sox’ 29-30 record at Fenway Park, where they were 57-24 last season.
Again, defending a championship is not easy; but cruising along at a .500 level for the better part of the season just shows that the 2019 Red Sox — the majors’ highest-payrolled team — are the summer equivalent of the underachieving 2018-19 Celtics.
And that probably means that changes are a-comin’.
