First of all, let me say that I don’t know all that much about Worcester, nor have I spent much time there aside from attending a few theatrical productions at the beautiful Hanover Theatre downtown, along with a handful of rock shows at nearby clubs.
Even though the city is New England’s second-largest, behind only Boston, it has always had kind of a reputation among non-residents of being light-years behind Boston and Providence in terms of cultural, culinary, and historic significance.
But all that’s about to change, including people’s perceptions, because New Englanders far and wide are going to find out that Worcester is really a dynamic, beautiful, and vibrant city, and they’ll get to find that out at last because Worcester now has its own Triple-A baseball team and a sparkling state-of-the-art stadium to showcase Central Massachusetts’ local nine.
Yes, Worcester’s gain is undoubtedly Pawtucket’s loss in Rhode Island as the PawSox are no more, after 50 seasons at McCoy Stadium. That fact alone should still sadden and perhaps even anger fans in the Ocean State, who never got a proper goodbye to their team when the pandemic wiped out the PawSox’ final season in 2020.
But if fans of the Pawtucket Red Sox don’t give themselves the chance to see the new edition of their team 45 minutes northwest, then they are truly missing out, because Polar Park, the new home of the Worcester Red Sox, or “WooSox,” is truly remarkable and well worth the visit.
Opening Day for the WooSox was last Tuesday, and I was there to take in the festivities at minor league baseball’s most expensive ballpark, right smack in downtown Worcester.
So what is it like?
Well, for starters, the stadium is primarily blue, rather than the green that dominated McCoy Stadium and certainly Fenway Park, so that change is quite stark. Also, there is no 37-foot-high Green or even Blue Monster in left field, but there is a 22-foot-high wall in right field.
As one approaches the main entrance to the stadium, there are four-foot-high replicas of the four World Series rings earned by the parent club in 2004, 2007, 2013, and 2018.
With only 25 percent capacity allowed by the commonwealth for sporting events, getting into the 9,500-seat park was carefree. Taking in the new park for the first time took me back to the days of attending my first major-league game. Admittedly, my first view of Polar Park was from the members-only DCU Club high above home plate, but it was nonetheless memorable, and what struck me most was the fact that Polar Park is indeed a part of this city, while McCoy Stadium was really just a part of its residential Pawtucket neighborhood.
The panoramic view beyond the park’s outfield walls highlights the city’s unique skyline, particularly its historic twin-spired railroad station, and running alongside the left-field fence and behind the third-base grandstand are elevated train tracks, which will likely become a flavor of the park when trains come and go during games.
Still, there remain some eyesores beyond the outfield walls. There is what I presume to be a hotel going up behind left field, and behind the flagpoles in dead center is a decrepit brick building that I later realized is in the process of being demolished, so it won’t haunt the long-range view for much longer. To be honest, there is still a ton of construction going on all around the ballpark, so cranes, machinery and huge holes are to be expected for a while longer. These projects have thus far delayed the WooSox’ optimal parking situation, but hopefully it will be at full availability whenever Polar Park is allowed to welcome its full capacity.
But it’s still mind-boggling to think that groundbreaking for the park didn’t take place until July 11, 2019, so what the workers have managed to accomplish — during a pandemic that caused weeks of delays last summer, and through two winters — inside the walls of the ballpark is nothing short of remarkable.
Still, for PawSox fans reluctant to give their hearts to a new team with a new name and a new park, they should be aware that WooSox ownership, which included familiar faces from Boston Red Sox past including Chairman of the Board Larry Lucchino and Team President Charles Steinberg, is determined to make sure that the Worcester club is a continuation of the legacy of the PawSox, and not a cold, heartless relocated entity with no attachment to its past.
To wit, the PawSox mascots, Paws and Sox, were at Tuesday’s Opening Day, and upstairs in the spacious DCU Club are numerous reminders of the previous incarnation of the club. In various display cases and hung on the walls were, among other exhibits, PawSox game programs from 1973 through 2019; autographed PawSox baseball cards from players that wore the uniform on their way to the majors; a plaque of the document that trademarked the Pawtucket Baseball Club; a circa 1940 uniform; the Governor’s Cup plaques from the 1973, 1984, 2012, and 2014 International League championship seasons (including a painting of the on-field celebration of the 2014 champs); and framed caricatures of many PawSox legends.
There are also nods to the parent club, as evidenced by framed uniforms of Red Sox Hall of Famers, and to baseball’s illustrious history, including exhibits featuring Jackie Robinson, Roberto Clemente, the Negro Leagues, and the girls’ baseball leagues that flourished during the summers of World War II.
It’s also clear that the designers of the ballpark, which included noted architect Janet Marie Smith, who was the primary visionary behind the legendary ballparks in Baltimore and San Diego and the major upgrades in Boston, want their attendees to have a great time at the ballpark, even if those fans care little about the game itself.
To that end, there are plenty of wide-open spaces, particularly down in the left- and right-field corners, where people can wander down and stand or sit at unticketed tables and bar stools and take in the game from a different yet no less gorgeous view of the park. The area in right field, in particular, is where patrons might want to visit to take in the local food and drink that is a hallmark of Polar Park. There is a “Craft Beer Corner,” where local microbreweries like Wormtown and Greater Good are featured, along with food stands serving local cuisine from some of Worcester’s finest restaurants, including BT’s Smokehouse, George’s Coney Island Dogs, Wonder Bar Pizza, Del’s Soft Lemonade, and Dippin’ Dots ice cream, in addition to locally-made Table Talk pies.
There is eventually going to be a kids’ area for restless youngsters who may get bored with the game, but from what I could tell, that is not yet completed, but will undoubtedly be a big draw for parents and kids alike when it is.
One of the other big improvements for fans visiting Polar Park is that the fun isn’t limited to inside the ballpark during game hours. Unlike McCoy Stadium, which as mentioned was part of a neighborhood and offered no opportunities for pre- or postgame libations, the fact that Worcester’s park is smack dab in the middle of the city, where local restaurants and watering holes abound, will make for a much more festive game-day experience for anyone attending a WooSox game.
Next week, I will offer a broader and lengthier portrait of Polar Park and its amenities, but in the meantime, I urge you to put aside whatever lingering disappointments you may have about McCoy and its 50-year tenants, the PawSox, and take a ride up Rte. 146 to Worcester and take in a game at Polar Park during the remaining eight-game season-opening homestand for the new local nine.
