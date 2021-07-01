WRENTHAM — The series of developmental youth track and field meets for boys and girls of all ages will again return to King Philip Regional High’s Macktaz Field.
Events will be staged July 21 and Aug 4. Registration will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the starter’s gun going off for the first event at 6 p.m. There will be a $10 registration fee per individual per session.
Further information may be obtained by contacting kramers@kingphilip.org.
The events will consist of the 100, 200 and 400 sprints, the 800 and mile runs, the long jump and high jump, hurdles, javelin, shot put and relays.
