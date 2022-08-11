FOXBORO — New York Giants kicker Graham Gano hit a 24-yard field goal on the final play of the game to sink the New England Patriots, 23-21, Thursday night at Gillette Stadium in both teams’ preseason opener.
The Patriots finished with 256 yards passing as back-up quarterback Bailey Zappe did most of the work in his professional debut, going 19-for-32 passing for 205 yards and a QBR of 75.6.
Pierre Strong Jr. led the New England rushing attack with 25 yards. In total, the Patriots rushed for 52 yards on 18 attempts (2.9 yards per carry). Leading the way in receiving was Kristian Wilkerson with 99 yards on eight catches and 12 targets. Tre Nixon also had 81 yards on four catches.
The game opened with a 15-play, 63-yard drive from the Giants that ended in a field goal. It was a puntfest early, with both sides trading punts before a Patriots score to end the first quarter.
An eight-play, 55-yard drive took just over three minutes to get the Patriots on the goal line. Brian Hoyer, from the shotgun, found Tayquan Thornton for his first professional score.
Hoyer played just the first quarter, finishing his night 5-for-8 with 59 yards and the passing touchdown. Mac Jones did not see the field despite dressing for the game.
Following the score, the Giants surrendered a fumble that was recovered by the Patriots Malcolm Butler — and then punted twice while New York punted once.
With Zappe and play-caller Joe Judge running the offense, the offensive unit combined for minus-10 yards across both drives, which lasted just over two minutes in total.
The struggles for Zappe, drafted out of Western Kentucky, continued through the rest of the quarter, gaining just 8 yards in a six-play drive following a Giants score by Richie James where he beat Joejuan Williams at the goal line.
Zappe’s best stint of the night came in the opening drive of the second half, which he led 84 yards downfield for a score thanks to completions of 36 and 32 yards to Tre Nixon. A 5-yard rushing score by Kevin Harris put New England ahead 14-10 at 10:55 in the third, but it was a short-lived lead as the Giants came right back with a four-minute drive that ended in an Antonio Williams 2-yard rushing score.
Following two punts an interception Zappe had a fourth-and-1 attempt to Josh Hammond batted up and caught by Austin Calitro. The turnover led to a drive that ended in a 40-yard field goal by Gano to make it 20-14 with 10:17 to go in the fourth.
Zappe again showed his promise, hitting Lil’Jordan Humphrey for a 20-yard floater to give the Patriots a lead at 21-20. The lead lasted just under five minutes, though, as the Giants marched back down field and kicked a game-winning field goal off the boot of Gano from 24-yards out.
The winning drive went 69 yards on 11 plays with a Jashaun Corbin 3-yard rush setting up the kick with four seconds to go.
On the defensive side for the Patriots, Jalen Elliot led in tackles with eight. Josh Uche had the lone sack and one of New England’s two tackles for a loss. The Patriots secondary also had six pass deflections.
The visiting Giants had 241 yards passing with Tyrod Taylor leading the team at 129 yards on 13 of 21 passing. The Giants rushed for 177 yards, with Antonio Williams leading the team at 61 on nine carries. Leading on the receiving end was Collin Johnson with 82 yards on seven catches.
Darren Evans, Austin Calitro and Micah McFadden each led the Giants defensively with four tackles. Calitro had an interception (for 6 yards) on Zappe. Trenton Thompson had one sack.
