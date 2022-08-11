Giants Patriots Football
Buy Now

Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton celebrates his touchdown catch in front of New York Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson during the first half Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

 Michael Dwyer /the associated press

FOXBORO — New York Giants kicker Graham Gano hit a 24-yard field goal on the final play of the game to sink the New England Patriots, 23-21, Thursday night at Gillette Stadium in both teams’ preseason opener.

The Patriots finished with 256 yards passing as back-up quarterback Bailey Zappe did most of the work in his professional debut, going 19-for-32 passing for 205 yards and a QBR of 75.6.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.