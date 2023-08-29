2023-08-14-tsc-spt-patriots-practice-14
Buy Now

Patriots backup quarterback Bailey Zappe takes a snap in practice under the watchful eye of head coach Bill Belichick earlier this month in Foxboro. Zappe and fellow backup quarterback Malik Cunningham were both cut by the team on Tuesday.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots made a flurry of moves through the weekend and early this week, but they saved their most surprising for last.

Among Tuesday’s Patriots’ roster cuts to bring the active roster down to 53 players were that of both of their back-up quarterbacks, Bailey Zappe and rookie Malik Cunningham.