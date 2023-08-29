FOXBORO — The New England Patriots made a flurry of moves through the weekend and early this week, but they saved their most surprising for last.
Among Tuesday’s Patriots’ roster cuts to bring the active roster down to 53 players were that of both of their back-up quarterbacks, Bailey Zappe and rookie Malik Cunningham.
The unexpected paring of the pocket pair leaves Mac Jones as the only quarterback on the Patriots roster less than two weeks before the regular season. While the Patriots are reportedly expected to re-sign either one, or both, players if they go unclaimed by any other team on the league waiver wire, New England may be left shopping for another free-agent quarterback in the coming days.
That’s because, on Monday, the Pats released their other back-up quarterback, Trace McSorely, who at age 28, was the senior member of the team’s quarterback room this preseason.
Zappe shined briefly in four games last season a rookie, including two wins in his two starts after Jones went down with a high ankle sprain, completing 65-of-92 passes for 781 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions over four games. This preseason, Zappe completed 59 percent of his passes for 253 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.
Cunningham an undrafted free agent quarterback/wide receiver out of Louisville, showed potential with his versatility in his preseason appearances. Although he was only 3-of-6 passing for 19 yards, he rushed for 39 yards on six carries, caught a pass and returned a kickoff 21 yards.
Besides releasing Zappe and Cunningham, the Pats reached their regular-season roster limit on Tuesday by cutting running back Ty Montgomery, linebackers Joe Giles-Harris and Ronnie Perkins; offensive linemen Chasen Hines, Bill Murray, Andrew Stueber and Kody Russey; defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr.; tight ends Matt Sokol and Anthony Frisker; defensive back Joshua Beldsoe, linebacker Calvin Munson, receivers Raleigh Webb and Thyrick Pitts; and running back Kevin Harris.
The Patriots also dealt kicker Nick Folk to the Tennessee Titans for a 2025 seventh-round pick.
Belichick said Tuesday a tough day for everyone involved with the relationships built during their time here, but said the story isn’t always over with the players not making the final cuts.
“It’s a tough day for everyone,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said after the moves Tuesday. “We have relationships with players, some over an extended period of time, some less, but we talked about it the other day, it’s difficult for everyone. It’s difficult on relationships. But, we all knew this day was coming, and this is part of the process.
“There’s a lot of very talented players, and they compete, and not everybody can have a spot,” he added. “So, that’s difficult. Again, like I always do, I would caution you against thinking things are over when they’re not necessarily over on a lot of levels. They might not be over here. They might not be over somewhere else. Players have certainly left here and gone and had careers, and players have been released by other teams and come here. The Rob Ninkovich’s of the world or whatever, tough day for him and it’s the end of his line — and it definitely wasn’t. So, the stories aren’t over here.”
The Folk trade was one of three the Patriots made over the course of three days, with Pierre Strong Jr. being sent to the Cleveland Browns for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr., and a 2024 sixth-round pick being sent to Minnesota for offensive tackle Vederian Lowe.
With final cuts due by 4 p.m., the Patriots released 11 players on Sunday — running back C.J. Marable, tight end Johnny Lumpkin, tight end Scotty Washington, offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool, defensive tackle Carl Davis, defensive tackle Justus Tavai, linebacker Diego Fagot, linebacker Carson Wells, cornerback Quandre Mosely, cornerback Rodney Randle and safety Brad Hawkins.
“I think it just helps the player get a little bit of a head start on his future,” Belichick said Monday of the first round of cuts. “If we don’t have a spot for him here, because of the relationship that we have with those guys, they’ve worked hard; they’ve done what we’ve asked them to do; they’ve done their best, maybe there is a spot for them somewhere else. We’re giving them the opportunity to get out there a little bit ahead of the pack and at least now they can start putting some feelers out and their agent can start to work on it. I know that the transaction doesn’t become official until later in the week, but when a player has been released, he has the opportunity to start to look to see if there is going to be a practice squad opportunity or something else somewhere else in the league.”