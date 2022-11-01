NEWPORT — Cara Black of Zimbabwe, a 10-time major champion in doubles and mixed doubles, topped the results on the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Fan Vote for the Class of 2023.
Ana Ivanović of Serbia placed second, with Spain’s Carlos Moyá third among the ballots cast internationally among seven candidates for induction.
Tens of thousands of fans from around the globe representing nearly 150 countries cast their ballots during the 10-day voting period.
Fans were able to vote for as many ballot nominees as they believed worthy of tennis’ ultimate honor, induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
Black is the first player from Zimbabwe to be nominated for the Hall of Fame. During her 17-year career, she won 60 WTA doubles titles, including three at Wimbledon and one apiece at the Australian Open and US Open.
With 163 weeks atop the WTA’s doubles rankings, Black ranks behind only Martina Navratilova and Leizel Huber in all-time duration at No. 1 in doubles.
In mixed doubles, she is among the most accomplished players in history, capturing five major titles with two partners.
The Fan Vote is one component of the Hall of Fame’s multi-faceted election process.
In addition to the Fan Vote, an official voting group comprised of tennis journalists, historians, and Hall of Famers, will vote on the Class of 2023 candidates.
To be elected into the Hall of Fame, a candidate must receive a vote of 75 per cent or higher on the combined results of the offiial voting group.
Canada’s Daniel Nestor, Italy’s Flavia Pennetta, Spain’s Juan Carlos Ferrero and the United States’ Lisa Raymond joined Black, Ivanovi, and Moyá as candidates in the Player Category on the Class of 2023 ballot.