BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins crushed seven home runs in winning Saturday’s doubleheader at the NCAA Division III Super Regional to deny No. 8-ranked Wheaton College of a fifth World Series appearance, taking 9-4 and 12-2 victories.
The homers extended the Blue Jays’ Division III single-season record to 110 on the year, well surpassing the College of Wooster (1997).
“We were nervous, tentative early on, but this is Johns Hopkins, we realized that we can do this,” Blue Jays coach Bob Babb said of winning both games on Saturday. “We’ve been swinging the bats really well.”
In the second game of the series with Johns Hopkins, four Wheaton College pitcher combined to strand a dozen Blue Jays on the basepaths to keep the Lyons alive.
However, Ryan McCarroll started and worked just four innings being tagged for seven hits and three walks. Then reliever Josh Fisher yielded three walks over two frames.
“We’ve played as tough a schedule as you can play early on,” Babb added. “We are young, but we have a lot of confident guys.”
The first three batters in the Wheaton lineup — A.J. Guindon, Mike Maher and Nick Croteau — each had two hits in the first game Saturday, combining at the plate for 6-for-14 with three runs scored and three RBI.
Wheaton had 11 hits in the game, the 35th game in which it had 10 or more hits, and having won 31 of those games.
Guindon, the junior centerfielder, ended the season with 86 hits, second on the all-time list and with a single-season-record 70 runs scored.
NEWMAC Player of the Year Cavan Brady was just 3-for-13 in the three games, but finished with a Lyons’ single-season-record 83 hits, while driving in a single-season-record 77 runs, tops in the nation.
Blue Jays sophomore righthander Matt Savedoff pitched his longest outing of the season, allowing just one earned run over eight innings in the nightcap to improve to 8-0.
In the mid-day game, three Blue Jay pitchers issued just four walks, while stranding eight Wheaton baserunners.
Johns Hopkins is now 24-12 in NCAA Tournament elimination games since 2007, advancing to its sixth College World Series.