NEW LONDON, Conn. -- At the NCAA Division 3 Regional Tournament Sunday, the No. 8 nationally ranked Wheaton College baseball team scored twice in the top of the 13th inning to come away with a 3-1 victory and stave off elimination against fourth-seeded Husson University at Alumni Field on the campus of host Mitchell College in New London, Conn.
The game marked the longest played by Wheaton in the NCAA Tournament since a 7-6 win over 16 innings against Curry College to open the 2007 NCAA Regional.
Wheaton advances to play third-seeded Mitchell College Monday at 11 a.m. to mark the eighth time in school history that the Lyons will play in the regional final. Mitchell defeated Wheaton earlier Sunday, so the Lyons will have to beat the Mariners twice to advance to the super-regional round.
After surrendering seven runs to Mitchell with two outs to lose 7-4 to fall into the loser's bracket earlier in the day, Wheaton yielded the game-tying run to Husson University in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs.
Wheaton wasted eight-plus shutout innings by junior righthander Liam Goldthwaite, who allotted Husson merely three hits and one walk through eight frames.
But in the ninth, with two outs, Goldthwaite was tagged for a single, double and single to force extra innings.
Wheaton had taken the lead in the second inning as Kevin Matos drew a walk, Rob Wirtanen was hit by a pitch and Tom Ambrosone of Hopkinton spanked a two-out RBI single.
The Lyons saw the first four batters of the 13th inning reach base, including a bases-loaded walk, followed by a sacrifice fly to score their two runs. Ambrosone opened the frame with a single down the right-field line before first-year pinch-hitter Marcus Ollivierre was hit by a pitch to put runners on field and second. Junior center fielder AJ Guindon placed his bunt attempt in the air between third base and the pitcher and was able to reach on the play to load the bases with no outs. Maher worked a walk to force in Wheaton’s first run in 11 innings to give it a 2-1 edge. Croteau hit a high fly ball to right field that resulted in a sacrifice fly, with Ollivierre scampering home with the third run.
Senior righthanded pitcher Zach Clesas of Johnston, R.I., hurled six shutout innings, while the Lyons scored single runs in the fifth and seventh innings, but could not hold onto the lead as No. 3-seeded host Mitchell College (33-8) rallied for a 7-3 victory over the Lyons earlier Sunday in a winner’s-bracket game.
The loss was just the third over the past 24 games for Wheaton (33-8).
Mitchell’s Bo Yaworski slammed three doubles and drove in six runs, including a bases-loaded two-out double to left center field in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Wheaton erased a 3-2 deficit in the top of the eighth inning. Tom Beauregard drew a leadoff walk, Guindon singled and Mike Maher’s infield ground ball was misplayed. Nick Croteau laced an RBI single into right field to knot the score at 3-3 and the NEWMAC Player of the Year, senior shortstop Cavan Brady, followed with an RBI sacrifice fly ball to regain the lead for the Lyons.
Mitchell used two walks and a hit batsman off of a pair of Wheaton relief pitchers in the eighth inning to erase a 4-3 deficit. Clesas had thrown just 60 pitches over six innings for Wheaton. Clesas blanked Mitchell through six innings, scattering six hits and not issuing a walk.
Yaworski ignited Mitchell also during a three-run seventh inning off of a Wheaton reliever, stroking a two-out three-run double.
The Lyons gave Clesas a two-run lead as junior Tom Ambrosone drove in runs in both the fifth and seventh innings. In the eighth, Rob Wirtanen drew a walk and eventually scored on Ambrosone’s base hit into right field. In the seventh, Kevin Matos singled into left field and eventually scored on Ambrosone’s two-out single into left field.
Ambrosone and Croteau each had two hits in the Lyons’ nine-hit attack, while Wheaton left six baserunners stranded.
Wheaton had routed Husson 11-3 in an opening-round game on Friday. Brady was 4-for-4 at the plate with a walk and three runs batted in, while sophomore starting pitcher Ryan McCarroll allowed just one run while striking out eight in 7.1 innings of work. Wheaton's run total was its highest in NCAA Tournament play since a 13-9 victory over Saint Thomas College (Minn.) in May 2012 in the College World Series.
Brady recorded the second four-hit effort of his career, including his 21st double of the year to put him one shy of the single-season school record. He also scored a pair of runs. McCarroll improves to 9-1 on the season to leave him one win shy of the single-season standard of 10. His eight strikeouts give him 76 on the season to tie him for the single-season school record.