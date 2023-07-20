NEWPORT — For a decade now, Adrian Mannarino has always checked off “Newport” on his American itinerary upon leaving the All England Championships at Wimbledon and the European season to set course for the hard-courts season and the U.S. Open.
Mannarino didn’t, however, pre-plan having his doubles partner, Jordan Thompson of Australia, across the net from him like he did Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the International Tennis Hall of Fame Championships.
Mannarino waged a 188-point, near three-hour battle with Thompson before taking a 6-0, 6-7 (4), 6-2 win Thursday.
For the sold-out throng of tennis fans and even for Mannarino, it was an excruciating exhibition — taking service breaks in the first, third and sixth games of the first set, losing just five points on his own three service games, and then gaining a 5-2 lead in the second set with service breaks in the first and seventh games, while holding his own service at love in the fourth and sixth games.
“On these courts, I’m not really feeling comfortable, I was concentrating on my serve, but it was not performing,” Mannarino said, who still nonetheless, was successful on 66 percent of his first serves and won 71 percent (39-for-55) of those points.
“I was trying to fight, he was pushing me in the rallies all the time — he was not going to give it to me,” he added. “I had to give a little bit more of my tennis, I had to push myself a bit more to win the big points.”
After taking a quick shower between the second and third sets, Mannarino gained a service break in the fourth game to go up 3-1 and closed out the match with another service break in the eighth game. Mannarino took six first-serve return points (38 percent) and six second-serve return points (75 percent) in the decisive third set.
The now 35-year-old Mannarino displays the footwork, the dexterity and competitive fire of another Franco “shot artist” who excelled at Newport: Fabrice Santoro, the 2007 and ’08 champion.
Mannarino won a round at Wimbledon, but then lost to eventual semifinalist Danil Medvedev. He has won 11 first-round matches (five on grass) on the ATP Tour thus far.
Mannarino has won 23 matches already on the tour this season and is looking to be ranked among the top 75 players in the world for an 11th straight year.
“The tournament is weaker than the others,” Mannarino admitted of surveying the Newport field every year and his chances for success. “It’s an opportunity for someone like me to play a tournament where I can win some matches and improve my ranking. I might be a good player on grass, but we don’t have the same players in the world, like Wimbledon, here.”
Mannarino has never advanced beyond the quarterfinal round at Newport, having reached the round of eight in 2015, ’16 and ’18. He was also a quarterfinalist this year at Queens Club (England), Hertogenbosch (Germany) and Delray Beach.
“It could have gone both ways, I was lucky I got through,” Mannarino admitted of the slicker surface and softer bounces. “I was letting some self-doubt creep in — I was complaining too much, I was losing my patience — it’s not easy for me, I’m just trying to do my best.
“The conditions here are pretty tough for me, these types of grass courts — it’s always freaky. This grass is not bouncing at all, so you have to be really up into it -– you cannot stay on the baseline.”
Mannarino is 9-8 over 10 years of matches on Bellevue Avenue. Since turning pro in 2004, Mannarino has won 267 career matches, played in 11 tour title matches and earned nearly $11 million.
“He was not in his rhythm, he was giving me a lot of free points,” Mannarino said of the first set. “When he came back in the second set, I was really thinking that I wasn’t going to win the match.”
The No. 7-seeded, 69th-ranked Thompson is 2-6 against lefthanders on the tour this season and is now 2-5 against Mannarino.
“I think I’m moving pretty well on court,” Mannarino, a lefthander, said of being able to get to balls on an inconsistent surface. “I’m just trying to be consistent. I’m keeping a good attitude on court and just trying to fight the most I can, not thinking about what’s going to happen or what’s happening on the court at the moment.
“I’m just focusing on the next point, point after point. It’s working out. I’m just trying to focus, trying to just play every point.
“With my type of game, this is what I can do. I’m not going to serve, like, 200 miles per hour or make lots of winners. I’m just the kind of player who is grinding and put one more time the ball in the court.”