Mansfield High athletics has announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class that will be honored on Nov. 25 at the enVision Hotel for their illustrious athletic careers with the Hornets.
The induction class includes David Lundell (1993), Mike Lundell (1996), both of whom enter for both basketball and football. Eric DiPietrantonio (2007), Jamel Marshall (2011) and Zack Shaefer (2012) enter for football.
For basketball, Jess Eason (2010) and Mike Redding, the all-time girls basketball wins leader and assistant athletic director, will be inducted. Entering the Hall of Fame for soccer is Kristen Young (1997), Jacqueline MacPherson (2010), BJ Knights (1999) and Matt Noonan (2000).
Four field hockey standouts also join the Hall of Fame, with Stacey Sheridan (1998), Christine Sarro (1985), Elise Galvanin (2000) and Erin Keogh (2010) being recognized.
The “Legend of Women’s Sports Hall of Fame” will also induct Stephanie Grubeck (1966).
Mansfield High invites all former student-athletes or Hall of Fame members to the ceremony and dinner, which begins at 5:45 p.m. with a cocktail hour. A dinner at 6:30 p.m. will follow.
Reservations are $45 per person, with a table of 10 costing $450. Checks to confirm a reservation should be mailed no later than Nov. 25 to Hall of Fame Committee, P.O. Box 481, Mansfield, MA 02048.
You can also register to attend at the Mansfield Athletics Hall of Fame link, or can pay via Venmo to @MHS-HOF02048. Tickets for the event will not be sold at the door.