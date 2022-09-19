The Mansfield High golf team held its annual competition with the Hockomock YMCA’s golf team last Monday, getting out on the course together for a unified sports event at Links at Mass Golf in Norton.
Chris Hall, the head coach for the Hornets’ golf team, is a special-education teacher at the high school. Since 2017, both sides have been coming together for a friendly competition where neither sides keep score.
It’s a day on the course that means a little more to both sides, said Hall.
“They love it and they’re amazing with the students,” Hall said. “It’s a really cool experience for them where they’re making relationships and making a difference on our lives, and the kids from the YMCA program are making a difference on our lives too. It’s one of the things that the players look forward to every year and it’s a great experience all-around. It’s life-changing for both sides.”
Over five years, the YMCA has grown the program into one of the only ones of its kind in the regional area, said YMCA golf coach Sheila Burgess. Burgess said it was by chance the two met one another, with a mutual link between the programs, to put something together involving both of them.
“I met Chris on the golf course. He was servicing one of the kids who plays with me, which I don’t even think he realized. ... When he saw what was happening, because of his background, he saw a perfect opportunity,” Burgess said. “He said, ‘Hey, would you ever want to combine with my golf team?,’ and we jump at those chances to be truly inclusive. I automatically said yes and made it happen. ... If Chris Hall never came that day to provide services for his kid, this never would have happened.”
“One of my buddies, his name is Kevin, he participates on the YMCA golf team. I’ve worked with him for a long time and brought him to golf one day,” Hall said. “I thought it would be a cool experience to do a joint tournament together between the YMCA and the Mansfield golf team. Sheila Burgess at the YMCA was all for it, and it was a huge hit. We’ve done it every year except for the COVID years.”
As with most special-education programs, the range of special needs varies. Hall noted that once they’re on the course, their special need is put to the side and they’re looked at as golfers and are catered to their skill level.
Like most golfers, it isn’t always about winning as much as it having fun on the course with your friends. Hall added that to the life-changing nature of the two programs coming together, the ability to cater to everyone while still making it fun for everyone has made it a memorable day.
“There’s a wide range of disabilities among the athletes. I think for me, you put the disability aside for the day and go out and have fun,” Hall said. “We do as much as we can to support every athlete and work for their level. At the end of the day, they’re all there for the same reason and it’s to foster relationships and play golf and have fun. We focus on having fun.”
Future goals for Hall include the desire to grow unified golf within the Hockomock League, and get more people interested in being involved.
Burgess has seen tremendous growth on both sides over the last few years, and hopes it takes a bigger approach to how special needs and high-school teams can come together and make a lasting impact.
“My goal is to kind of grow unified sports in the Hockomock League. I think there’s a ton of programs that have other sports, but I’d love to grow unified golf in the Hockomock League. Right now we don’t have any around the high schools, but there are some YMCA integrated leagues. I think if a student is looking to get involved, they can reach out to me, but if it’s someone from the community, they can reach out to the YMCA to get involved.”
“The interest is unbelievably high. I’d love to see this grow within the Y organization and into communities,” Burgess said.