EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Davis Chatfield's run at the Northeast Amateur tournament finished with a 1-under-par across four rounds, tying for 15th on Saturday afternoon at the Wannamoisett County Club.
The Attleboro native, Bishop Feehan alumnus and University of Notre Dame golfer shot a 70 in the first round, then followed up with a 68 in the second. In the third round he again shot a 70, but gained strokes again with a 67 to finish off the four-day tourney.
Two bogeys, one on the fourth hole and the other on the 12th, prevented Chatfield from cracking the top 10. Her birdied four holes on Saturday, gaining strokes on the fifth, 11th, 13th and 17th holes.
Chatfield birdied 10 holes overall, including the 17th three times and the 13th twice. He bogeyed nine holes, doing so twice on the ninth and the 18th.
Amesbury native and University of Louisville golfer Chris Francouer struggled after making the third-round cut, finishing in 60th with a four-round score of 9-over-par.
The defending champion, Pepperdine University golfer Dylan Menante, the Men's Amateur No. 11, retained his crown in the tournament, shooting a -19 across four rounds (62, 64, 64, 67). He had a nine-stroke advantage over runner-up Karl Vilips of Stanford University.