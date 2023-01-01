CHICAGO -- The Providence College basketball Friars continue to muscle their manner into wins.
The Friars limited DePaul to 14 points below their seasonal scoring average, to just 35-percent shooting from the floor, including a 4-for-19 accuracy rate from the 3-point line in taking home a 74-59 victory Sunday in the Big East Conference game.
“Defensively, we’re improving, but we have a long way to go,” PC coach Ed Cooley said as the Friars limited DePaul leading scorer (16.8 ppg) and one of the Big East’s best 3-pointer shooters, Javan Joseph, to 11 points (on 5-for-17 shooting, missing his first seven 3-pointers) and No. 3 leading scorer Umoja Gibson (15.9 ppg) to 10 points (on 1-for-6 shooting).
“From where we were a month ago to where we are, you can see a lot of different units on the floor that are clicking at the right times,” Cooley added.
Transfer guard Devin Carter (22 points on 8-for-13 shooting) with four rebounds, four blocked shots and five steals created havoc at both ends of the floor, while guard Jared Bynum (18 points, four rebounds) and transfer forward Bryce Hopkins (12 points, eight rebounds) also fared well for the Friars.
“We try to play to our identity; I don’t know if we’re as physical and tough as we want them to be at,” Cooley said. “We’re making strides to get toward the identity of being connected, tough and physical – it’s the Big East. Top-to-bottom, it’s so competitive -- if you take a possession or a game off, you’re going to be looking at an L.”
The victory was the seventh straight for PC (12-3) and marked the first time that the Friars have ever started a Big East season at 4-0.
PC limited Butler to 19 points below its seasonal scoring rate four days ago, including holding the Bulldogs to merely 18 first-half points and to just 2-for-16 shooting from 3-point range.
Against DePaul, the Friars bolted out of the gate to a 10-2 lead within the first four minutes, with Bynum drilling a 3-pointer. The rest was pure execution at both ends of the floor for PC. The Blue Demons shot just 35 percent for the game, and just 4-for-19 from 3-point range.
Seven minutes into the second half, not only had the Friars gained a 20-point (53-33) lead, but DePaul had already been whistled for seven team fouls, putting PC in the bonus situation at the free-throw line. There the Friars took 19 points too.
The Friars rank first in the Big East in free throws made (268) and are second in free throws attempted (368).
“We want ball movement, body movement -- to play with pace, to play with confidence,” Cooley said. “We have a lot of guys who can play off the dribble, guys who can make plays. I’m excited about who we are, about what this group will bring, what it will become.
”We want to continue to improve, it’s important to work on our confidence -- it’s about us, more than our opponent.”
PC ranks first in the Big East in rebounding margin (plus-10.4, having out-rebounded 13 foes) and blocked shots (5.1) per game. The Friars out-rebounded DePaul 38-33, scored 34 points in the paint and totaled 19 points off of 19 Blue Demon turnovers.
The Friars have a 22-8 mark against DePaul since the Blue Demons joined the Big East, including a 17-9 mark on the road since the series began in 1961.
“We continue to improve in a lot of ways, small things -- our communication, our ability to share the ball,” Cooley added. “Any time that you can get a road win in our league, you’ve got to celebrate it, be excited about it, and we now play a hungry team (UConn) which, I think, is the best team in college basketball.” PC has that compelling confrontation Wednesday (8:30 p.m.) at the AMP against UConn, as the No. 2-ranked Huskies are coming off of their first loss of the season at Xavier, a 10-point loss that saw them get outscore 23-4 at the free-throw line.