NEWBURYPORT — The No. 14 Foxboro High boys lacrosse team lost in a one-goal game to third-ranked Newburyport on Tuesday, falling in the MIAA Divison 3 round of 16, 7-6.
The Warriors had three goals from Lincoln Moore to lead the game. Tony Sulham scored twice and assisted once while both Jon Sachetti and Ryan Cotter scored a goal. Conor Noone had an assist.
Foxboro head coach Matt Noone called the effort of Finn Stapleton “amazing” on both ends of the field.
Foxboro closes the spring at a record of 8-12.