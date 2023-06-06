PLAINVILLE — After a nine-day layoff, the King Philip Regional softball team was back in action on Tuesday in the first round of the MIAA Division 1 postseason.
With the signs of the break in effect, the No. 2 Warriors put together enough to scrape past No. 31 Needham in a 3-1 final, narrowly beating lightning and rain in the local area.
The time between the season finale and the playoff opener saw the Warriors play scrimmages, but the signs of not being accustomed to game-time pitching was showing in a King Philip lineup that scored three runs or fewer for the fourth time this season.
“I think so,” King Philip head coach Kate Fallon said about the break coming into effect. “We do some live pitching at practice, but there’s that game-situation piece that you are missing. We do postseason scrimmages, but when you don’t know when you’re going to play, you don’t want to do too many. It turns out we sat for quite a while.”
The Warriors scored in the bottom of the first inning, getting a Libby Walsh opposite-field single to score Sarah Cullen to make it 1-0. An Ali Gill RBI hit made it 2-0 in the second inning, and it wasn’t until the bottom of the sixth when the next run came across for King Philip.
The Warriors’ Taylor Regan scored a run on a grounder to first that went off the first baseman’s glove, allowing her to beat out the race to the bag to score the third run of the game.
Whether they were just under pitches, or lining out to Needham’s fielders, the Warriors were on Needham starter Amanda Ferriera at times, but couldn’t find the big hit they needed to put the game away as they have all season.
“We’re just missing it and kind of hitting it right at people,” Fallon said. “Kudos to Needham’s pitcher, she pitched herself a great game. ... She pitched a great game and kept us off-balance.”
Needham, showing life in the seventh, hit a solo homer down the left-field line off the bat of Maddie Baker to make it 3-1.
King Philip’s McCoy Walsh, strong all game, didn’t let the homer faze her as she shut down any potential Needham rally to end the game. Walsh, pitching with the poise of a senior despite being a freshman in her postseason debut, struck out 15 batters, including eight of her first nine batters faced for the winning decision.
“I thought McCoy did great in the circle,” Fallon said. “She’s going to have to face good hitters like (Baker) a lot. ... She did a great job.”
Leading King Philip at the plate was Ava Kelley with a 3-for-3 day. Sarah Cullen had two hits.
Next for the Warriors is a matchup with No. 15 Chelmsford on Wednesday in the Round of 16. First pitch from Plainville Athletic League comes at 4 p.m.