DOVER — After suspending play on Monday due to rain trailing 1-0 on Monday, the No. 14 Foxboro High boys tennis team lost 5-0 to No. 3 Dover-Sherborn in the MIAA Division 3 Round of 16 on Tuesday.
The Warriors dropped second doubles on Monday 6-2, 6-2 and went on to lose all of the other matches on Tuesday. At first singles, Raj Jetty lost 6-3, 6-4 for Foxboro.
Foxboro, returning all players with the exception of one senior for next season, ends the year with a record of 10-10.
GIRLS
North Attleboro 0, Sharon 0 (suspended)
SHARON — The No. 11 Rocketeer girls and No. 6 Sharon suspended play on Tuesday due to rain, leaving the match scoreless in the Division 2 round-of-16 battle.
No games were final for either side. The MIAA Division 2 round-of-16 match will resume play on Wednesday.
Foxboro 3, Wilmington 2
WOBURN — The No. 15 Warriors defeated No. 18 Wilmington at Woburn Racquet Club, advancing past the Division 3 round of 32.
Hailey Kornbluth won her first singles game 6-0 6-0, and in first doubles, Audrey Paolino and Soph Lavitz won 6-4. 7-5. In second doubles, Foxboro went three sets, winning 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.
The Warriors draw No. 2 Newburyport in the round of 16 on Wednesday at Pentucket Regional in West Newbury at 4 p.m.