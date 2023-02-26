The 2022-23 MIAA winter sports season released its first-round and preliminary-round playoff matchups on Saturday for all sports, finalizing the postseason field across all sports and divisions.
With a second seed in the Division 1 field, the No. 2 Bishop Feehan girls basketball team (16-4) opens up play with a preliminary-round bye, and will play the winner of No. 31 Marshfield and No. 34 Plymouth North. Feehan finds out its opponent Tuesday night, with its first playoff game to be played at a to-be-determined date and time.
Attleboro’s girls (16-6) enter the postseason as the No. 21 team in the field and will be tasked with No. 12 Springfield Central in the first round. The Bombardiers play on Thursday at 6 p.m., with a location still to be determined. Mansfield’s boys, similar to Feehan’s girls, will be the benefactor of a preliminary-round bye in Division 2 and will take on No. 10 Newton North in the first round on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
No. 31-seeded King Philip’s boys (11-9) will kick off its postseason run with a preliminary-round game against No. 32 Acton-Boxborough. Game time is Wednesday at 6:30 at Acton-Boxborough High.
In the Division 2 girls bracket, both Foxboro (19-1) and Dighton-Rehoboth (15-5) are making postseason appearances again. At No. 5, Foxboro earns a bye from preliminaries and will play No. 28 Holliston or No. 37 Somerset Berkley Regional, with date and time for the first-round match to be determined. For No. 35 Dighton-Rehoboth, the Falcons will play No. 30 Grafton on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Division 3 girls tournament will see sixth seed Norton (15-5) enjoy a bye from the preliminary round, and await the winner of No. 27 Dedham and No. 38 Putnam Vocational Tech this week.
Boys basketball
Three area teams lead the way in the Division 1 boys basketball bracket, with No. 18 Attleboro (13-9), No. 22 Bishop Feehan (10-10) and No. 31 King Philip (10-12) all earning playoff bids.
The Bombardiers will host No. 47 Everett on Monday at 6 p.m. in preliminary-round action. The Shamrocks host No. 43 Putnam Tech on Monday at 6:30 and King Philip hosts No. 34 Hingham on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
In Division 2, Mansfield (20-2) again returns to the postseason as a division favorite with the No. 2 seed. The Hornets will await the winner of preliminary round teams No. 32 Grafton and No. 34 Newburyport.
Joining Mansfield in the Div. 2 bracket is No. 9 Foxboro (14-8), who will await the winner of No. 24 Norwood and No. 41 Ludlow in the first round.
In Division 3, No. 16 Seekonk (12-8) will play No. 17 Saugus, date and time to be determined. No. 19 Norton (11-9) also has earned a postseason bid, playing No. 14 Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Girls hockey
In Division 1 for The Sun Chronicle Area, No. 7 Bishop Feehan (12-7-1) will host No. 26 Auburn on Wednesday at New England Sports Village to kick off its postseason run. In Division 2, No. 22 King Philip (10-11-1) will hit the road to platy No. 11 Lincoln-Sudbury, playing on Wednesday at Valley Sports (Concord) at 8 p.m.
Boys hockey
Bishop Feehan and King Philip both made the Division 1 hockey postseason and will have road games to open the tournament. The No. 29 Shamrocks will play on Wednesday at Olympia Ice Center at 6:30 p.m. against No. 4 Pope Francis. The No. 30 Warriors visit Canton Ice House for a 6:30 p.m. start against No. 3 Hingham.
In Division 2, No. 26 North Attleboro (9-7-4) will play No. 8 Hopkinton at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at New England Sport Center. No. 28 Mansfield (4-14-2) also will play in the Division 2 state tournament, visiting No. 5 Silver Lake Regional at Hobmock Arena on Wednesday for a 3:30 p.m. puck drop.
The highest-ranked of Sun Chronicle area teams, No. 16 Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk (15-4-1), opens the Division 3 tournament with a tilt against No. 17 Taunton, with details of the game to be determined.
Also in Division 3 is No. 31 Foxboro (7-12-1), hosting No. 34 Easthampton on Monday at Foxboro Sports Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Norton (9-8-3) is the lone area team for the Division 4 bracket, and will play No. 16 Blackstone Valley at Blackstone IcePlex on Wednesday. Puck drop for the No. 17 Lancers is at 7:30 p.m.
