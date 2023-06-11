WRENTHAM -- These were the moments that Brendan Sencaj, the senior third baseman for the King Philip Regional High baseball team, has been rehearsing for -- all through Little League and Babe Ruth League competition, with travel teams and with the Warriors through four seasons of competition.
“You go through those situations all through your career,” the Babson University-bound Sencaj said of delivering a mammoth RBI double to center field in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday at the Gary Lombard Baseball Complex, sending freshman Johnny Prater scurrying from second base across the plate that produced a dramatic 1-0 victory for the Warriors over Westwood High in the Elite Eight round of the MIAA Division 2 Tournament.
The No. 3-seeded Warriors (16-7) received six strong shutout innings of pitching from senior righthander Ryan “Rudy” Gately, while senior southpaw Tommy Matorano came on in the seventh inning and extricated KP out of a second-and-third-base threat by the No. 6-seeded Wolverines.
“It was a 2-and-0 pitch, it was my pitch right down the middle,” Sencaj said of his game-winning hit, his second hit of the game and coming off of the fourth Westwood pitcher used in the contest. “This is what you play baseball for.”
Prater, batting in the No. 9 spot of the order entering the game as a defensive replacement for Martorano in left field, drew a one-out walk to set the Warriors' wheels in motion for a win. Then Robison spanked a single into right field to send Prater into scoring position.
KP, which escaped with a one-run, 11th inning victory over North Attleboro in its previous outing, had runners on base in every inning, including the leadoff batter in the first (Robison being hit by a pitch), second (Aiden Astorino with a single up the middle) and sixth (Drew Herlin drawing a walk) innings.
However, the Warriors hit into double plays in both the second and fourth inning, leaving Cam Hasenfus stranded at third base (after a one-out single) in the fifth inning and Herlin stranded at third base in the sixth inning.
“You hope that playing close games through the season, playing that close game the last time out against North (Attleboro) will translate into games like this,” KP coach Jeff Plympton, Jr. said. “That helped us, we stayed in it the whole game. Prater is very patient at the plate and he knows the zone.”
The Warriors advance to the Final Four of the Division 2 Tournament for a second successive season, to meet St. Mary’s of Lynn on a date and site to be announced.
Gately, who worked three innings for KP in an opening round victory over Agawam, allowed five hits, but stranded seven Wolverines on the bases, including the bags jammed in the fifth inning thanks to the clever defensive work by junior first baseman Max Robison.
Gately retired Westwood in order in the second and fourth innings, while not allowing a leadoff batter to reach base. Notably, Gately notched strikeouts to begin the first and second inning, KP freshman catcher Leo Dowling made a heads-up grasp of a ball in front of the plate for the first out of the third inning, while Sencaj made a tough play on a grounder down the third base line for the first out of the fourth inning.
“We knew that Rudy was going to keep us in it,” Plympton added. “It was just waiting for that situation at the end and we came through.”
Gately stranded a Wolverine at second base in the first inning with a strikeout for the second out and taking a toss from Robison for the final out. He retired six straight Wolverines before being touched for a one-out single in the fifth inning, the first of three straight Westwood hits.
But Max Robison gleamed defensively to bail Gately and KP out, taking a foul popup in front of the KP dugout for the second out and fielding a ground ball for the third out.
And that’s not to forget his super scoop of a throw from Sencaj for the first out of the sixth inning, while the latter took a throw from Dowling, the KP catcher, for the second out of the frame.
The Warriors escaped more danger in the seventh inning as two Wolverines were hit by pitches with one out. Robison snared a ground ball for the second out and then took a throw from shortstop Tommy McLeish for the final out, leaving runners stranded at second and third base.
“We hit the ball well, but the situational hitting was a little off,” Plympton said of KP stranding seven baserunners through six innings. “It’s unfortunate, but that’s baseball.”
