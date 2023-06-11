SEEKONK -- The Seekonk High baseball team is headed back to the MIAA Division 4 Final 4, beating Milbury on a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to keep the season alive.
The No. 4 Warriors, down 4-3 entering the seventh inning, got a leadoff single from Declan Lush to start the rally.
A flyout from Jaden Arruda gave Seekonk its first out, but Tyler Kropis followed with a single to put two runners on for the Warriors.
With both Lush and Kropis in scoring position following stolen bases, an RBI sacrifice fly from Kevin Crowe scored Lush to bring the game even. Needing a hero, Garyson Baldizar singled home Kropis for the second straight walk-off win this postseason.
"Our goal was to get Declan on and tie; I wasn't even thinking about the win. I just wanted to give us a chance for extras," Seekonk head coach Joe Demelo said. "One of the things with the guys is they haven't given up all year. They don't feel they're out until the last out."
Arruda led the team with a 3-for-4 day, while Lush and Baldizar each had two hits.
Next for Seekonk is undefeated and No. 2 seed English High, which is outscoring opponents 25-4 this postseason. The message to the Warriors from their head coach is simple and straight to the point ahead of the state semifinal, which will be played at a date and time to be determined.
"We have to play perfect. We have to be perfect against a team like that," Demelo said. "The only chance we have of winning is to play perfect. We can't play any other way."
Bishop Stang 8, Foxboro 2
DARTMOUTH -- Foxboro committed five errors in a loss against No. 3 Bishop Stang, ending their season in the MIAA Division 3 Elite 8.
Stang scored all of its runs across the first three innings, putting No. 6 Foxboro down 4-0 through one and 7-0 through two innings.
"The errors extended the inning and they took advantage of it," Foxboro head coach Derek Suess said. "The errors put us in a disadvantage, especially in the first inning. They were opportunistic and put us in a four-run deficit, which is tough to climb out of.
"Then it snowballed into the second. Just wasn't cut out for it today I guess, and that's just how it kind of took place," Suess added.
The Warriors had eight hits, with Ryan O'Leary and Tyler Prescott both tallying two hits. Sean and Ryan O'Leary each had RBIs.
On the mound, Mat Sullivan pitched 3 1/3 innings, striking out one and allowing one run. Foxboro's season comes to a close with a record of 15-8.
St. Mary's of Lynn 4, Mansfield 3
LYNN -- The No. 15 Hornets were walked off on by No. 10 St. Mary's on Saturday, ending their season in the Division 2 Elite 8.
Mansfield scored runs in the third, sixth and seventh innings. Conner Zukowski, Jake Maydak and Matt DeShiro had two hits each.
Connor Curtis pitched 6 2/3 innings, walking four while striking out one. He allowed four hits.
"They just got the better end of us," Mansfield head coach Chris Hall said. "They put pressure on us and they came out and hit with two outs, and that's baseball. That's how it goes. ... Nobody wants to come out on the losing end of a game like that, but I don't have any regrets about how it went. ... It stings and hurts, but we've got a strong group returning next year and we're going to use it as motivation for 2024."
Mansfield ends the year with a record of 16-9.