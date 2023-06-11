REHOBOTH – When junior Lucy Latour launched her ninth home run of the season over the right-field fence in leading off the sixth inning for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High softball team Sunday, the Falcons were finally back on level ground, having locked into a 2-2 tie with Triton Regional in the second day of their “suspended” Elite Eight-round game of the MIAA Division 3 Tournament.
However, the Falcons' recovery plans were short-lived and undermined by Viking junior pitcher Emma Penniman, who retired the final five D-R batters that she faced, including the side with two seventh-inning strikeouts to preserve a 3-2 victory for Triton Regional.
The Vikings, who stranded 18 baserunners in the game, 12 in scoring position, regained the lead in the top half of the seventh inning with a two-out rally, using two hits and a Falcon infield error.
“The girls were really hungry, but it was too little, too late,” D-R coach Katie Holmes sighed. The Falcons also had the go-ahead run on base in the sixth inning as Madelyn Kelley belted a single into left field on a 3-and-2 pitch. However, Penniman induced a fly-ball out and a ground ball to end that Falcon bid. Then in the seventh inning, Penniman struck out the No. 9 and No. 1 batters in the Falcon order for the final two outs to end the game.
“She has a really good curveball, a good drop curve,” Holmes said of Penniman, who allotted the power-hitting Falcons to merely four hits -- two by Latour. Penniman issued just two walks, while Latour with her game-tying homer was the lone leadoff D-R batter to reach base.
Penniman retired nine D-R batters on strikes, while taking another nine outs on fly balls or popups.
While Triton now advanced to the Final Four of the Division 3 Tournament, the Norton High Lancers are in the other side of the Division 3 Final Four bracket, slated to meet Bishop Fenwick on Wednesday with a 3 p.m. first pitch at UMass Dartmouth.
Triton’s No. 3 batter, junior Kyla Story, poked a two-out infield single to shortstop to begin the Vikings’ seventh-inning game-winning rally. Story advanced on a Falcon infield error and scored the go-ahead run when No. 5 batter Mallory Johnson poked an RBI single into right field on a 3-and-2 pitch.
The Falcons faced a 2-0 deficit in the fourth inning, having escaped bases-loaded jams in the first, second and fourth innings to Triton. The Vikings also left the bases loaded in the fifth inning as D-R pitcher Kylie Hiller notched a strikeout for the second out and fielded a ground ball for the final out.
Hillier extricated the Falcons out of another jam in the sixth inning -- a two-out single and a two-out walk on a 3-and-2 pitch -- by striking out a Viking pinch-hitter to end the frame.
“That was an incredible feat; she’s worked so hard all season, I couldn’t have asked of anything more from her,” Holmes said in praise of Hillier facing Triton runners on base in every inning. “She kept us in that game.”
Triton used a two-out two-hit rally to plate the go-ahead run in the third inning and then used three consecutive hits to lead off the fourth inning to build a 2-0 lead.
Penniman did not allow a hit to D-R until heavy rain halted play at the outset of the fourth inning. Latour stroked that first hit, a one-out single into left field, advanced when Haleigh Kelley drew a walk and moved to third base on a wild pitch when play was suspended.
When play resumed, Latour got D-R on the scoreboard by scoring on a Madelyn Kelley ground ball.
“That’s a hard thing to prepare for, but we knew that coming into the game,” Holmes said of Penniman’s pitches, often low and away. “We did a little bit better job hitting it today than the other day (Friday)”
The No. 2-seeded Falcons (18-5) were limited to one baserunner -- a two-out walk to Morgan Corey in the second inning -- through three innings by Penniman, who notched six strikeouts over that span.
“This team came together really well, they hit really well,” Holmes said of her Falcons. “People weren’t expecting us to be powerful this season -- it still hurts to come this far and lose.”