FOXBORO -- With a fraction of a second left, Val Beigel called game on Sunday afternoon.
Foxboro's junior midfielder fired off a shot off a feed from Paige Curran to put the ball in the net with :00.8 left on the clock, sending the Warriors into the MIAA Division 3 Final 4, beating No. 5 Pentucket Regional 14-13.
Beigel finished with a team-high five goals and an assist. The plan, simply, was to give her a chance to put the game away. Following an equalizer from Pentucket, Foxboro strategized the clock to give them a chance for the final shot.
"The game plan was to kind of run (the clock) down, so we can have a last shot. We didn't necessarily run a play, but we wanted to make sure we got it to Val," Foxboro head coach Kath McCullough said. "We wanted to do it organically, and she shot, got her own rebound and put it in. It was awesome."
McCullough said the defense on Beigel wasn't locking her down, allowing her a chance, and she just had one of those days where everything was working for her on the attacking end.
"They didn't necessarily try to shut her off," McCullough said. "We have a pretty wide range of scorers between Paige (Curran) and Mya (Waryas) and Mary (Collins). I think she just had a big game, which is great. ... She was just playing on another level."
With three goals in the win was Curran, who also had a team-high five assists. Cate Noone and Mary Collins each had two goals and an assist, Waryas had two goals, and in goal was Audrey Campbell, who made five saves.
Foxboro never led by more than two goals in a see-saw game. At halftime, the Warriors led 8-6 after going down 2-0 at one point.
Next for the Warriors, who are making their first Final 4 appearance in program history, is top-seeded Newburyport. For the first time all season Foxboro will be looked at as potential underdogs in the game, which will be played at a date and time to be determined.
"We'll do our scouting and get our numbers and prepare matchups, and I think at this point you just go out and battle and have fun with it," McCullough said. "I think sometimes feeling like an underdog is a good thing. If you look at the seeds, Newburyport should be able to handle it, but I think we've proven throughout the season we can play with Division 1 teams and some really tough groups. I'm excited."